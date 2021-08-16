New Horizons Await

Depending on the franchise, a sequel could feel inevitable, timely, or even unexpected. In the case of Diablo IV you could throw "long-awaited" into the mix. Even though many out there are still jumping into Diablo III each time a new Season arrives, that game’s initial release goes all the way back to 2012. A time when the Mayans predicted the world would no longer get any new Diablo games. Or something.

That hypothetical drought is not that far off the mark though. There hasn’t been a brand-new Diablo game since the release of 2014’s brilliant Diablo III expansion, ‘ Reaper of Souls ’. But like anything of mystical origin, the clouds are set to part, form, or whatever happens before a deluge shows up, thanks to the upcoming release of Diablo Immortal for mobile devices, the impressive remaster that is Diablo II: Resurrected for PC and consoles, and the epic scope of Diablo IV. Blizzard’s future is chock full of Diablo.

DIV lets you travel seamlessly from wind-swept dunes to swamps and forests! © Blizzard

A once-over by a brush dipped in a can of blood-soaked paint from the Dark and Gothic section of the Dulux brochure...

And as the next mainline entry, Diablo IV is looking to push the series and genre forward in ways the original did so many years ago. Officially announced and revealed at BlizzCon 2019 , the dark, brutal and unforgettable cinematic showcasing the return of the beloved franchise left many speechless. From there, initial shots of gameplay brought a glimpse at the now infamous isometric presentation and easy-to-pick-up-and-play action in motion.

Albeit darker than we’d had seen before, with everything seemingly given a once over by a brush dipped in a can of blood-soaked paint from the Dark and Gothic section of the Dulux brochure. Aside from that sense of familiarity, and return to a darker tone, a lot is changing.

Diablo IV features a seamless open-world Sanctuary to explore, a world that will be shared with other players. It features a non-linear campaign, meaning you’ll be able to jump on a horse and simply ride from one side of the continent to the other. Yeah, there are mounts. And even though that sounds more like an online-RPG than an action-RPG, the scope and ambition draws from the same well that made Diablo II a hit. The same stuff that makes Diablo Immortal a fun slice of portable demon hunting.

Character customisation is bigger and better in Diablo IV © Blizzard

Something Old, Something New

“The world is really open to you as a player,” Rod Ferguson , executive producer on Diablo IV, explains. “If you look at Diablo III as an example, the world is gated by the story. That notion where your progression through the Acts is your progression through the world. That's not the case in Diablo IV, you can choose to head into very dangerous territory. Places where maybe there isn't a story reason to be there, maybe there's a World Boss or World Event or there's a Camp that you want to liberate. There are reasons to be in the world, exploring, beyond the story.”

You could summarise the experience of playing Diablo as taking on the role of a beacon of light, ridding the world of darkness one demonic monstrosity at a time. Where the story, traditionally speaking, follows a progression as linear as going from Level 1 to Level 10 to Level 50. New weapons, new skills, new locations, new monsters.

With Diablo IV’s cinematic debut featuring a look at the villain, Lilith , the Daughter of Hatred , it also set the cinematic tone that players should expect. Story is still very much a large part of the experience, with the action taking place many years after the events of Diablo III.

On that note having something like Camps to liberate might sound ripped from the pages of an Open World playbook, but even these have elements tied to the world, lore, overall story, and the act of playing an action-RPG like Diablo. From a purely functional level, a liberated Camp turns into a waypoint, a fast-travel spot, a place to sell unwanted loot, to craft, to meet up with other players. Pick up a quest. On top of that each Camp is being treated by the development team like a painting, with each one presenting a slice of Sanctuary that can stand alone.

Camps and towns will be places to run into other players © Blizzard

You can just get on your horse and ride. Start off in the snowy peaks and end up in a desert, or by the ocean... Rod Ferguson, Diablo IV Executive Producer

Whether that’s a shoreline filled with shipwrecks, a lighthouse and danger, or a long-abandoned church hiding a dark secret, each Camp will be unique and representative of its little corner of Sanctuary.

Without the structure of linear Acts and regions this doesn’t mean progression will be entirely free of structure. Zones and regions within Sanctuary will feature their own stories tied to the overall campaign, each with a beginning, middle and definable end. There will be level-scaling for threats and monsters, to ensure exploration is both encouraged and met with challenge. Certain regions will be deemed ‘end-game’ in the sense that you’ll be able to visit these places, areas where the main campaign comes to a close, but you might not last long enough to get a feel for the landscape.

“The story guides your progression, but it isn't the sole reason for determining where to go,” Rod continues. “Where you can go, that’s driven by the player’s desire for exploration. You can just get on your horse and ride. Start off in the snowy peaks and end up in a desert, or by the ocean.”

In DIV the campfire is once again your character selection screen © Blizzard

A Shared Sanctuary

“When you encounter a Camp, you're doing so privately because it's part of your campaign and the world as it exists at that moment,” Rod tells us. “But when you go in and you cleanse the Camp, you essentially flip it from being a private space to a social space or a social hub.”

Multiplayer has been a key part of Diablo going all the way back to the franchise’s earliest days on PC, where the team at Blizzard helped set up and manage this thing called Battle.net .

According to Blizzard there's a specific or desirable number of players “that will give you the right density” as to not “not feel crowded”...

Diablo IV is taking things one step further, with the addition of true shared-world elements. Towns, camps, and specific zones where you’ll see other players. Visiting each location, outside of instanced dungeons, you might see other players. And with that the team has been fine tuning and treating everything as its own piece of a larger world. According to Blizzard there's a specific or desirable number of players “that will give you the right density” as to not “not feel crowded”. Something internal playtesting is playing a major role in helping shape.

“You're dealing with all these considerations, like how many blacksmiths are going to be in this Zone,” Rod explains. “You start to think about where people go and where they congregate. But you still want to feel like you’re on this journey, dealing with a very real battle between heaven and hell. When you see somebody on horseback riding by, you do feel more immersed than if it was just all NPCs. The fact that it's a shared world makes Sanctuary feel, even though it's a dark place, very much alive.”

The Rogue is the class when it comes to the creation of on-the-go ice cubes © Blizzard

Give Me Your Best Loot

Diablo IV features PVP, that is combat between players with dedicated Zones marked as such. Here players can venture in, slay monsters, work together, battle each other, or generally create chaos. It takes its cues from Diablo II, where betrayal could happen at any moment. The important thing to note though, in relation to action-RPGs and other online titles is that Blizzard won’t be balancing items or gear or skills with an eye towards PVP. According to the team, it “wants players to outsmart the designers and break the game and become super powerful”.

You can still play Diablo IV solo if you want, but the notion of changing it from private to public is interesting... Rod Ferguson, Diablo IV Executive Producer

Whether it ends up being a free-for-all, three versus one, or surprise attacks it’s open to players if they want that type of experience. PVP, but also in the sense that it could end up being a session of “what if”, with everyone going their separate way after taking on challenges. In describing the mode Blizzard says, “it's more for the type of player that likes a little bit of everything -- and a change of pace”.

“Find other people to party up with because you might want to go experience some PVP or go and complete a World Event or take on a World Boss,” Rod adds. “It's all your choice whether you want to engage that way. You can still play Diablo IV solo if you want, but the notion of changing it from private to public is interesting.”

Mother's angry © Blizard

Whether you create a new Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, or Rogue and customise their look and feel to suit your own personality (including PVP exclusive cosmetic rewards designed around highlighting and amplifying your potential murderous nature) the core of the experience is still firmly rooted in the action-RPG genre that the very first game in the series established. Complex skill trees designed to foster and support multiple builds, gear and weapons that radically change how abilities might perform, damage numbers on a new weapon that means success where there was failure.

Wrapping all of that up inside a large and seamless open world without loading screens, a Sanctuary where dynamic weather events and persistent threats can foster continuous adventure and story - and Diablo IV is positioned to become both the most ambitious and, well, Diablo game to date.

