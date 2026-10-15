Diego Poncelet sets a downhill skateboarding world record at 151.83km/h

Diego Poncelet has made history in downhill skateboarding, setting a new Guinness World Records™ record after reaching a staggering 151.83km/h on a skateboard. The 27-year-old Spaniard achieved the fastest skateboard speed in a standing position on September 22, 2026, hurtling down a closed section of Route des Éboulements in Quebec's Charlevoix region – the very same hill on which the previous world record was set.

Watch Diego Poncelet set the world record for the fastest skateboard speed in a standing position.

Remarkably, Poncelet had already broken the record on his first day of testing, but after reaching 146.88 km/h, he was confident that there was more speed to come. He waited another five days for strong winds to abate and the conditions to align, then finally pushed beyond the 149.67 km/h barrier.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

“I never truly admitted to myself that my real objective was to get to 149.67 km/h – I was scared that it wouldn’t be doable,” Poncelet said. “But I realised that I couldn’t lie to myself – at 146.88 km/h, I wasn’t satisfied yet. It was only when I got that 149.67 that I was completely ecstatic.”

Diego Poncelet finally realised a lifelong dream when he broke the record © Red Bull Content Pool Quotation It was only when I got that 151kph that I was completely ecstatic Diego Poncelet

01 How Diego Poncelet prepared for a skateboarding world record

The downhill skateboarding record was years in the making, and Poncelet combined his experience as one of the world's leading downhill skateboarders with aerodynamic research, specialist equipment and detailed analysis of everything from his body position to the weather.

While wind-tunnel sessions in Geneva helped him refine his riding position and determine how long he could maintain it, his physical training focused on making his body as aerodynamic as possible. He also worked on the mobility of his torso and neck, which helped him to adopt an extremely compact position on the board.

At the speeds he was targeting, even the smallest movement could destabilize the skateboard. He therefore memorized every corner of the road, using its painted white lines to navigate while tucked into a position that gave him only limited visibility ahead.

Another crucial factor was the road itself – Route des Éboulements is approximately 2.04 km long and features a 600m straight with a gradient that peaks at 18 percent.

Diego Poncelet tucks in tight as he hurtles down Route des Éboulements © Red Bull Content Pool

Diego Poncelet’s world record in numbers:

94.34mph – Poncelet’s world-record speed

151.83 km/h - Poncelet’s world-record speed

1.37mi – approximate length of Route des Éboulements

2.04km - approximate length of Route des Éboulements

18% – the road’s maximum gradient

600m – length of the steep straight section

5 days – how long Poncelet waited after his first record-breaking run for better conditions

6–9mph – the tailwind during his 94.34mph run

9.66–14.48 km/h – the tailwind during his 151.83 km/h run

Diego Poncelet's skateboarding world record at a glance © Charly López/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The equipment behind the downhill skateboarding world record

It wasn’t all about Poncelet’s physical preparation, either – every part of his set-up was fine-tuned for speed in order to help him slice through the air while remaining stable on the board. His aerodynamic suit featured textured fabrics that helped the air flow smoothly around his body, and spoiler technology on his back further reduced the amount of drag at high speed.

Prada Linea Rossa worked with Poncelet to produce specialist shoes and gloves for the challenge. His asymmetrical footwear was designed to provide stability and reduce air resistance, with technology in the inner sole helping to absorb vibrations from the road.

All the gear and no fear © Red Bull Content Pool

03 Inside Poncelet’s record-breaking 151.83km/h run

When the right weather window finally arrived, Poncelet committed to the 2.04 km descent. He tucked into his aerodynamic position and relied on his memory of the route and its painted white lines to guide him. At those speeds, there was little room for adjustment – Poncelet used only subtle movements to control his speed and stability, crouching to accelerate and standing to slow down. With a 10-14kph tailwind behind him, he eventually hit 151.83km/h – becoming the fastest skateboarder on Earth.

04 Who is Diego Poncelet?

Born in Mexico and raised in Spain and Switzerland, Poncelet is a two-time world downhill skateboarding champion who has established himself as one of the sport's fastest and most innovative athletes.

The son of a Spanish mother and Belgian father, he originally dreamed of becoming a Formula One driver before discovering downhill skateboarding, and his technical riding style and fascination with speed have since taken him to the top of the sport.

Now, at 27, Poncelet has brought one of his biggest dreams to life and can also add the title of fastest skateboarder on Earth to his achievements.

Diego Poncelet - the fastest skateboarder on Earth © Red Bull Content Pool

But the record-breaking number only tells part of the story. From searching the world for the right road to reshaping his body position in a wind tunnel, Poncelet spent years pursuing a speed that even he wasn't always convinced was possible.