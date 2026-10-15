Skateboarding
Diego Poncelet on his skateboard speed record: “I was ecstatic”
A tiny pebble could have caused a serious crash. Was there any way to make sure the road was completely clear?
My wheels are softer and bigger than you may think, so I tend to roll over pebbles. Instead, crashes are predominantly caused by either mistakes on the skater’s part or damage on the road surface. For the record attempt, both were decisive. I knew falling was not an option.
In terms of technique, I trained at speeds of over 100kph almost every time I went out to skate to become accustomed to the way the board reacted at high speeds, while also doing a great deal of visualisation to ensure that, on the crucial day, I would keep my emotions under control.
And lastly, in terms of the conditions of the road, the Canadian hill has a lot of cracks and bumps which I had to memorise beforehand. I also adapted my optimal aerodynamic position so as to absorb those shocks and vibrations to the best of my ability.
How did you train your body to absorb the shocks and the huge amount of G-force?
I always say that the most important factor is to just skate a lot, which will develop the many skate-specific muscles that are needed to perform to our full potential. Of course, going to the gym is also very important, especially for injury prevention and weight gain, which is important in my sport as gravity will pull harder on you. Moreover, I believe a lot of coordination training is what separates good athletes from great ones, and it’s always been my favourite part of my training programme.
My team and I tried to innovate from head to toe on anything that could bring us an extra tenth
Your legs must have been burning after so many attempts. How painful was it and how did you cope?
During the run, I am in a flow state and focus exclusively on the air that wraps around me. Adrenaline probably helps too. It is only at the end that I wonder, ‘How did I not feel how tired my legs were until now?’.
How do you stop your wheels from bursting at that speed? Can you tell us a bit more about your setup?
My setup for this record attempt was quite complex. My team and I tried to innovate from head to toe on anything that could bring us an extra tenth. Regarding the helmet, my team tested about twenty different shapes on a 3D model of my position in CFD [computational fluid dynamics] simulations until we found the perfect shape.
For the suit, we used a special aerodynamic fabric and built a spoiler to tuck my hands underneath. For the shoes, Prada Linea Rossa custom-built asymmetric shoes meant to maximise stability in the front and minimise drag in the back, while also reducing vibrations through D3O technology and lowering my position through a sleek rubber outer sole.
Prada Linea Rossa also made gloves with a puck designed specifically for aerodynamic purposes while still maintaining the possibility of drifting if needed in an emergency. For the wheels, Seismic made a new prototype of urethane that arrived the day before the record and outperformed everything else. Last but not least, we built a custom fairing for my board, which radically reduced its air resistance. It almost looks like a spaceship.
What did your parents say when you told them about your record attempt?
By that time they were accustomed to my extravagant ideas, so I don’t believe they were particularly surprised. I do remember my mom asking me: ‘Haven’t you done enough? Is going 150kph really necessary?’ Well, of course it was!
What would you say to people who think what you’re doing is completely mad?
Thank you! I’ve always loved being called mad. Since I was a kid, that’s where I’ve found my own place in the world: my authenticity. Madness is to carve your own path without fear.
Diego Poncelet’s world record in numbers:
- 151.83kph – Poncelet’s world-record speed
- 2.2km – approximate length of Route des Éboulements
- 18% – the road’s maximum gradient
- 600m – length of the steep straight section
- 5 days – how long Poncelet waited after his first record-breaking run for better conditions
- 10–14kph – the tailwind during his 151.83kph run
Get to know Diego Poncelet