Diego Poncelet on his skateboard speed record: “I was ecstatic”

Diego Poncelet : My wheels are softer and bigger than you may think, so I tend to roll over pebbles. Instead, crashes are predominantly caused by either mistakes on the skater’s part or damage on the road surface. For the record attempt, both were decisive. I knew falling was not an option.

In terms of technique, I trained at speeds of over 100kph almost every time I went out to skate to become accustomed to the way the board reacted at high speeds, while also doing a great deal of visualisation to ensure that, on the crucial day, I would keep my emotions under control.

And lastly, in terms of the conditions of the road, the Canadian hill has a lot of cracks and bumps which I had to memorise beforehand. I also adapted my optimal aerodynamic position so as to absorb those shocks and vibrations to the best of my ability.