Dirt Bike Unchained: Motorbike action at its best - free in the App Store

Anyone who knows the Bike Unchained games knows how challenging and addictive they are. To the delight of fans, Finnish developer Kuasema has now released the latest instalment in the Dirt Bike Unchained series for Android and iOS .

Now, what else can we expect besides the epic jumps and the rush of speed? We have summarised the most important information for you.

1 min Check out the Dirt Bike See the action that Dirt Bike Unchained has in store.

Dirt Bike Unchained offers the most extensive track set for adrenaline-fuelled off-road action. From deserts to swamps to forests, every terrain is represented - with a console-quality graphical presentation.

Solo driving is possible, but not a must - co-op mode allows you to team up with up to 24 other racers and achieve the most difficult mission objectives.

Just like riding a real dirt bike © Red Bull

But it's not just online players who will help you master Dirt Bike Unchained. The game provides you with icons such as Laia Sanz , Jorge Prado and Cody Webb to help you improve your skills. Every time you perform new crazy stunts and trick jumps, more skills are unlocked - and the inventory in your workshop is also constantly growing.

In Dirt Bike Unchained, you have over 20 epic motocross bikes to choose from. What's more, all bikes can be customised and upgraded - with the world's best-known brands: KTM BIKE INDUSTRIES, Leatt, Thor, 100%, Alpinestars and KINI.

All the thrills of riding without the danger © Red Bull

So helmet on and off you go! Now it's up to you to race to the top of the ranks in one of the most intense motorsport disciplines.

Download Dirt Bike Unchained here for free