Ain't No Mountain Steep Enough: Join the world of skiing's speed stars

Get an insight into the emotional and psychological worlds of elite alpine skiers during the 2024-25 season.
Downhill Skiers - Ain't No Mountain Steep Enough dives right into the world of speed, courage and pain. Director Gerald Salmina, who has already inspired audiences with Streif - One Hell of a Ride, follows the world's best downhill skiers for a year. Following them from the World Cup final in Saalbach 2024 to the Alpine World Ski Championships 2025, through highs and lows, showing their greatest triumphs and many dramatic moments. The result: a film that gives you goosebumps and makes the fascination of downhill skiing more intense and tangible for sports fans than ever before.
If you're in Germany, Austria or Switzerland: Don't miss out on the special cinema experience of Downhill Skiers - Ain't No Mountain Steep Enough. Cinema release is on October 23, 2025, goosebumps guaranteed!
Downhill skiing is a mixture of Formula One and rallying. You have the high speed, but you also have different conditions, just like in rallying
The 2024-25 downhill season was unrivalled in terms of excitement and drama. Major triumphs, brutal crashes and gripping emotions kept viewers on the edge of their seats for months. Director Gerald Salmina and his team followed the world's best downhill racers at the races and in their private lives. The resulting documentary, Downhill Skiers - Ain't No Mountain Steep Enough, offers insights into the athletes' inner lives that have never been seen before. The film is released on October 23, goosebumps guaranteed!
Downhill skiing is not a sport for the faint-hearted. It's about speed, technique, endurance - and at the end of the day, hundredths of a second and victory or defeat. "We are athletes, but we are still people," says Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. "We sometimes think of ourselves as superheroes, and others do too. They think we're indestructible. But we're not. We're like everyone else... just maybe a little bit crazy."
They think we're indestructible. But we're not
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde
Speed races create legends and heroic stories that are sometimes abruptly interrupted. The blink of an eye decides whether you can follow the ideal line, lose a lot of time or end up in the safety net, like Aleksander Aamodt Kilde when he crashed in Wengen: "And then all I can remember is the pain. I just collapsed. It happened so quickly. I've never had so much pain in my shoulder or in my body at all. And I just thought: Okay, this is where I'm going to die."
Triumphs, fears, dark hours, falls and the insatiable desire to return to the starting gate despite everything: this film gives you an insight behind the scenes of the best racers in the world.
03
The protagonists
The 2024-25 season was characterised by World Cup dominator Marco Odermatt. He won 13 races this season and was crowned overall World Cup winner for the fourth time in a row. He also won the discipline rankings in the downhill, Super-G and giant slalom. The icing on the cake was his World Championship gold in the Super-G in Saalbach. In general, it was the season of the Swiss ski team and the speed talents such as Franjo von Allmen, who won his first three World Cup victories and World Championship gold in the downhill. Or Alexis Monney, who stood at the top of the podium for the first time in Bormio. But it wasn't just the youngsters who were on fire. The established downhill stars, such as Dominik Paris, were also on fire. The South Tyrolean won twice in Kvitfjell and thus achieved his 50th World Cup podium finish.
Downhill Skiers - Ain't No Mountain Steep Enough: The cast
Marco Odermatt
In the 2024-25 season, Odermatt won overall for the fourth time in a row, the World Championship title in the Super-G and the crystal globes in downhill, Super-G and RTL.
Dominik Paris
Paris celebrated two race victories in the 2024-25 season and secured his 50th World Cup podium in his successful career.
Franjo von Allmen
von Allmen impressed in 2024-25: Three World Cup victories, seven podium places and double gold at the World Championships in the special downhill and combined team.
Vincent Kriechmayr
Despite injury worries, Kriechmayr took silver in the downhill at his home World Championships in Saalbach and secured third place in the Super-G World Cup.
04
Successor to Streif - One Hell of a Ride
Eleven years after Streif - One Hell of a Ride, director Gerald Salmina is bringing his next skiing epic to the big screen. With Downhill Skiers - Ain't No Mountain Steep Enough, he has succeeded in creating a documentary film that is far more than just a sports report and a mere review of successes and failures. The sports documentary offers a very special perspective on the world of ski stars, who push the boundaries at speeds of up to 150 kph and jeopardise their health with every turn in pursuit of the next best time.
Speed star Dominik Paris puts it in a nutshell: "Downhill skiing is a mixture of Formula One and rallying. You have the high speed, but you also have different conditions, just like in rallying."
For 130 minutes, Gerald Salmina accompanies the world elite of downhill skiing - from the classics in Bormio, Wengen and Kitzbühel to the highlight, the World Championships in Saalbach 2025. Vincent Kriechmayr, Marco Odermatt, Cyprien Sarrazin, Dominik Paris, Franjo von Allmen, Justin Murisier, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and many more provide intimate insights into their world between adrenaline and fear, victory and crash, euphoria and despair.
"As a downhill skier, you have to know your limits, your own life is at stake," says Cyprien Sarrazin, who is also part of the storyline in the documentary after his serious fall on his way back. "When you risk your life, you have to be aware of that - and be at peace with it."
When you risk your life, you have to be aware of it - and be at peace with it
Cyprien Sarrazin
We're sure you've never seen the ski stars like this before. "There are two different people inside us," says World Cup dominator Marco Odermatt. "One is relaxed and the other is more of an animal than a person."
Find out all about the new film from the makers of Streif - One Hell of a Ride, Manaslu and Mount St. Elias here: downhill-skiers.com