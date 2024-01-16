The DTM calendar for the 2024 season has been finalised: On 28 April 2024, the driver field will start the season opener in Oschersleben . The champion will then be decided by the season finale at the Hockenheimring on 20 October at the latest.

The DTM classification is quite simple: whoever has scored the most points over the course of the season wins the championship. But how does the points system actually work? And how many points can be collected?

Tip: Watch the DTM 2024 live on TV or online on ServusTV - Click here for the ServusTV overview

01 Scoring in the DTM: How many points are there?

Drivers celebrate podium spots © Michael Jurtin / Red Bull Ring

Over the years, the DTM has repeatedly reorganised the points system. Since the 2023 season, a new system has been in place for the DTM classification that is based on the concept of the ADAC GT Masters GT3 motorsport championship. This will be used again in the 2024 season.

Different numbers of points will be awarded for each championship race in the DTM depending on the position in the race:

First: 25 points

Second: 20 points

Third: 16 points

Fourth: 13 points

Fifth: 11 points

Sixth: 10 points

Seventh: 9 points

Eighth: 8 points

Ninth: 7 points

Tenth: 6 points

Eleventh: 5 points

Twelfth: 4 points

Thirteenth: 3 points

Fourteenth: 2 points

Fifteenth: 1 point

So winning a race is not everything. In the end, the driver who has achieved the most consistent results throughout the season could also win the championship.

Right in the middle of the DTM: Our show 'Driving DTM ' provides insights into the German racing series and the world behind the scenes in two seasons.

23 min The season's highs and lows Look back at an incredible season as Alex Albon, Liam Lawson and Nick Cassidy took on Germany’s DTM series.

02 DTM classification: How can you still collect points?

Up to three points are also up for grabs for the fastest in qualifying. © Lucas Pripfl / Red Bull Ring

There are also points for the fastest drivers in qualifying , the qualifying run that precedes every race. Whoever sets the fastest time on the tarmac receives three points . Second place gets two additional points, while a bonus point is awarded for third place.

In combination with pole position and race victory, a maximum of 28 points can be scored per championship race . On a race weekend, consisting of two qualifying sessions and two races, up to 56 championship points are possible.

However, this is extremely rare. Only Thomas Preining, DTM champion of the 2023 season, achieved this feat at the season finale from 20/10/2023 - 22/10/2023 at the Hockenheimring.

Formula 1 world champion on the wrong track: Max Verstappen got behind the wheel of the DTM car of his protégé Thierry Vermeulen from the Emil Frey Racing DTM team during the DTM test in December 2023.

03 What happens if two drivers have the same number of points?

In the unlikely event that two drivers have accumulated exactly the same number of points at the end of the DTM season, a special rule comes into force. Two champions will not be crowned.

In the event of a tie, the DTM determines the champion based on the number of races won . If there is still a tie, the second, then the third places and more are added until a champion is determined.

04 What are the team and manufacturer rankings in the DTM?

In addition to the drivers' classification, which determines the DTM champion, teams and manufacturers can also collect points . Each of the six manufacturers , such as Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes and Porsche, has a different number of teams , each consisting of two drivers. There were 14 in the 2023 DTM season.

While the points of all cars of the same brand are added together for the manufacturers' classification, the points of the two drivers are added together for the team classification. Points are awarded in the same way as in the drivers' standings.

This means that it can sometimes happen that a team dominates the corresponding classification, but the manufacturer is not at the top due to a lower number of teams. This is also shown by the example from the 2021 DTM season :

Liam Lawson celebrates his 18th podium of the 2021 DTM season © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

New Zealander Liam Lawson competed in a Ferrari for the Red Bull AF Corse team . The youngster scored 227 points at the end of the season (second place) and, together with colleagues Alex Albon and Nick Cassidy, brought the team victory in the team standings with 368 points.

However, as Red Bull AF Corse was the only Ferrari team, it was only enough for second place in the manufacturers' standings - behind Mercedes, who had five teams competing.

05 DTM standings: Who are the reigning champions?

Austrian Thomas Preining is the reigning DTM champion. © Philip Platzer / Red Bull Ring

After 16 championship races in the 2023 DTM season, Austrian Thomas Preining was crowned the current champion of the series with three race wins and 246 points. However, Preining only made everything clear by scoring maximum points at the season finale at the Hockenheimring.

Together with his team-mate, Dennis Olsen from Norway, the driver duo also won the team classification for Manthey Racing in a Porsche , which alongside the second team (Toksport WRT) made a significant contribution to winning the manufacturers' title for the car manufacturer from Stuttgart.