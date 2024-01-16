All circuits of the 2024 DTM season at a glance

The 38th season of the DTM , formerly known as the German Touring Car Masters, kicks off on 27 April 2024. The drivers will battle for the title in a total of 16 championship races in the 2024 DTM season . The races will be held on eight circuits in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. We present the 2024 DTM circuits in detail.

Tip: Watch the DTM 2024 live on TV or online on ServusTV - Click here for the ServusTV overview

01 Oschersleben

DTM race 2024: 26 to 28 April 2024

Length: 3.696 km

Number of corners: 14

The circuit in Oscherleben is simply part of the DTM © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

The Motorsport Arena Oschersleben is one of the oldest DTM circuits, as the circuit, which opened in 1997, is the third permanent race track in Germany (after the Nürburgring and Hockenheimring).

The 3.696-kilometre circuit in the Magdeburger Börde is one of the most challenging tracks in the 2024 DTM season, while the arena design means that spectators have a perfect view of the racing action from almost anywhere.

The infield and two long straights in particular promise plenty of fierce battles for position and overtaking manoeuvres. As part of the 2024 DTM season, the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will mark the season opener, with the first two races of the season taking place between 26 April and 28 April 2024.

Right in the middle of the DTM: our show 'Driving DTM ' accompanies the drivers through the 2021 and 2022 seasons and provides intimate insights into the racing series.

22 min Spielberg The team prepare for the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, and Liam Lawson goes for an extreme flight.

02 Lausitzring

DTM race 2024: 24 to 26 May 2024

Length: 4.570 km

Number of corners: 13

DTM – DEKRA Lausitzring © Red Bull Content Pool

The Lausitzring in Klettwitz in southern Brandenburg, which opened in 2000, is also one of the oldest DTM circuits. On 3 September 2000, around two weeks after the opening, the touring car racing series made its first guest appearance on the circuit, which has a total of nine different track variants and various test tracks.

The second race of the 2024 DTM season will take place on the Lausitzring's 4.570 km Grand Prix circuit , where the tight start corner and back straight in particular promise exciting driving manoeuvres.

Another highlight of the Lausitzring is the 36 metre high grandstand , which provides an impressive all-round view of the racing action.

03 Circuit Zandvoort

DTM race 2024: 07 to 09 June 2024

Length: 4.259 km

Number of corners: 15

Hot racing action in the dunes at Circuit Zandvoort © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Between 2001 and 2018, the circuit in the Netherlands was on the DTM calendar without interruption and has always enjoyed cult status thanks to its fast changes of direction and combinations of corners .

The treacherous hills and bumps are also characteristic of a race and Zandvoort, which, in combination with the dune sand of the nearby coast, demand everything from the drivers and the cars.

Since the 2021 season, Formula 1 has also returned to the iconic circuit for the first time since 1985. A certain Max Verstappen has secured victory in his home race in each of the three previous guest appearances.

04 Norisring

DTM race 2024: 05 to 07 July

Length: 2.300 km

Number of corners: 8

Felipe Fraga leads around the Norisring, DTM's only street circuit © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

With a length of just 2.3 kilometres , the Norisring is the shortest track in the 2024 DTM season , but the city circuit in Nuremberg still has a lot to offer. In particular, the narrow track layout with two long straights, some of which are directly adjacent to each other, promises exciting racing action.

The DTM cars reach their top speed on the long start and finish straight and have to go flat out at the end to master the tight Grundig hairpin at speeds of around 50 km/h .

In combination with the narrow track and the omnipresent crash barriers, a race at the Norisring is an absolute tightrope act that thrills drivers and fans alike.

05 Nürburgring

DTM race 2024: 16 to 18 August 2024

Length: 5.148 km

Number of corners: 16

21 min Nürburgring There are highs and lows for the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse team in round four at Germany's Nürburgring.

Of course, the time-honoured Nürburgring will also feature in the 2024 DTM season. The race will take place on the 5.1 km Grand Prix circuit in the Eifel region, where touring cars raced at the opening in 1984 and where Formula 1 also made guest appearances.

The unpredictable weather in particular makes the races at the Nürburgring a very special experience; the change from bright sunshine to pouring rain feels particularly fast at the Ring.

Formula 1 at the Nürburgring: In September 2023, we set the iconic circuit alight with 'Red Bull Formula Nürburgring '. Legends of motorsport on two and four wheels took part. Get the highlights of the event in the recap:

23 min Red Bull Formula Nürburgring Alle Highlights vom Motorsport-Event des Jahres auf der Nordschleife - mit Vettel, Coulthard, Tsunoda & Co.

06 Sachsenring

DTM race 2024: 06 to 08 September 2024

Length: 3.671 km

Number of corners: 14

In MotoGP, the Sachsenring is home to the German GP © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Motorsport events were first held on the old Sachsenring street circuit, which is no longer used today, back in 1927; the new Sachsenring was then inaugurated as a permanent race track in 1996.

The circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal and Oberlungwitz is particularly well known to fans of the motorbike world championship, as the Sachsenring has been the home of the MotoGP German Grand Prix since 1998 - Spaniard Marc Márquez is the record winner of the MotoGP class with eight triumphs at the Ring.

The DTM returned to the Sachsenring for the first time in a long time in the 2023 season, and the race track will also be part of the calendar again in 2024: Between 06 and 08 September 2024, the engines of the GT3 racing cars will once again roar at the Ring .

07 Red Bull Ring

DTM race 2024: 27 to 29 September 2024

Length: 4.326 km

Number of corners: 10

Races at the Red Bull Ring always promise pure excitement © Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Ring , which opened back in 1969, has also been a popular fixture on the DTM calendar since its reopening in 2011 and gave New Zealander Liam Lawson victory for Red Bull AF Corse in 2021. The following year, his compatriot Nick Cassidy won the race at Spielberg for AlphaTauri AF Corse .

With its many uphill and downhill sections , the Red Bull Ring is one of the most demanding circuits on the DTM calendar. The sharp right-hand bend after the start and the hairpin bend after the long uphill straight are particularly challenging.

08 Hockenheimring

DTM race 2024: 18 to 20 October 2024

Length: 4.574 km

Number of bends: 17

The Hockenheimring: no other circuit has hosted more DTM races. © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

The legendary Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg was opened back in 1932. Long-time Formula 1 fans still have fond memories of the original circuit with its long straights and narrow Motodrom.

In 2002, the former high-speed circuit was shortened considerably, but this has not changed the intense feeling of being right in the middle of the action in the Motodrom.

Since the DTM was re-established in 2000, both the opening race and the season finale have usually taken place at the Hockenheimring, which is why the circuit is also known as the "living room of the DTM" .

Of course, the iconic race will not be missing in the new season either and will form the finale of the 2024 DTM Championship between 18 October and 20 October 2024 , as it did last year.