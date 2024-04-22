PlayStyles are one of the new features in EA FC 24. Players with certain PlayStyles have more options for dribbling, shooting, set pieces, etc. Free-kick specialists, for example, can better judge the exact curve of the ball.
There are a total of 34 different PlayStyles in FC 24. In the following video, we present five of the best PlayStyles, which can give you a decisive advantage in certain situations if used optimally.
1 min
FC 24 Ultimate Team - Die 5 besten PlayStyles
01
The 5 PlayStyles presented at a glance
- Anticipation - better and more successful tackles
- Edge - provides greater strength in duels
- Hard pass - more pace and cutting edge on crosses
- Cut shot - extra boost for finishing shots in terms of precision, spin and power
- Technique - better ball control when dribbling
Extra tip: Other PlayStyles are also worthwhile!
We presented a top selection of PlayStyles in the video, which we can recommend without reservation. However, we would like to repeat ourselves: It is a matter of taste and subjective as to which PlayStyles are best and have the greatest impact on your success in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
That's why we can only recommend that you try out different of the 34 PlayStyles again and again and find out for yourself which you find best and most useful. The fact is: the right choice and perfect use of the PlayStyles can ensure that you keep the upper hand in tight matches.
About the author
Chris is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 24. On redbull.com, Chris accompanies you on your way to becoming a better player and regularly gives tips on EA FC 24.
