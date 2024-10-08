EA Sports FC 25 nuggets to recruit in defence

Defenders may not be as much in the spotlight as technical forwards, but they are no less important. Given that the gameplay is set to change quite a bit from last year, we couldn't leave you without giving you a list of potential future Sergio Ramos! You too can play like Red Bull Leipzig and unearth these young talents who are just waiting to explode at your club .

01 Alejandro Baldé - DG (20, Spain, FC Barcelona)

Overall rating : 81

Potential : 89

A player trained at Barcelona says a lot about his potential. Following in the footsteps of a certain Jordi Alba on the left flank, Alejandro Baldé is already establishing himself as a regular in Flick's Barcelona side. Although he unfortunately missed out on Euro 2024 with Spain, mainly due to injury, he is nonetheless one of the most promising full-backs in the world. In game, he's not bad either. His 91 speed and 81 agility make him a highly explosive, twirling player. He's an attacking full-back who can regularly create more space down the left flank. However, you will have to pay a small fee to secure his services.

02 Pau Cubarsi - DC (17, Spain, FC Barcelona)

Overall rating : 72

Potential : 88

Like his friend Baldé, Pau Cubarsi is a pure product of La Masia. Last season's revelation, the central defender looks set to continue in the same vein. Despite his tender age, he is already a fixture at Barça. His ability to get back into the game and his ability to read the game make him a huge prospect for world football, although he will have to confirm these fine promises. Having only played a handful of games for his club, Cubarsi could be the bargain of the summer. With an overall rating of 72 and a contract expiring in June 2026, you could attract him for a reasonable fee and see him become the boss of your central defence over time.

03 Jorrel Hato - DC (18, Netherlands, Ajax Amsterdam)

Overall rating : 75

Potential : 88

Ajax did everything in their power to extend their central defensive talent, and in the end they got their wish. Indeed, Jorrel Hato has just signed a new contract with the Ajax club, despite the many suitors who came knocking on his door. The Dutch defender looks like the perfect choice for your future EA Sports FC 25 career. A left-footed defender with a knack for getting things back on track, the neo-Oranje international will be able to play up to 88. So go for the man who could quickly become Virgil Van Dijk's successor in the national team!

04 Giorgio Scalvini - DC (20, Italy, Atalanta Bergamo)

Giorgio Scalvini has a bright future © Transfermarkt

Overall rating : 78

Potential : 88

He is one of the great hopefuls of Italian football. Giorgio Scalini has established himself as an indisputable starter for Bergamo, a club with whom he has already made 99 appearances. He was instrumental in the club's success in the Europa League last season, disabling strikers from OM, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen in turn, no mean feat. He is also already an international with the Squadra Azzura. With his height of 94 metres and his 88 potential, he has everything it takes to fit perfectly into your rearguard. However, his club, aware of his potential, could demand a small fee.

05 Antonio Silva - DC (20, Portugal, Benfica Lisbon)

Overall rating : 79

Potential : 87

He is following in the footsteps of his compatriot Ruben Dias. If Manchester City's central defender is now regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, Antonio Silva is set for an equally promising career. On PSG's radar last summer, he finally decided to stay at his parent club for another season. Knowing the importance of having mobile defenders, his 81 speed will undoubtedly make him one of the best centre-backs in the game. Especially as the Portuguese will be able to play up to 87. Definitely a player to bank on.

06 Lenny Yoro - DC (18 years old, France, Manchester United)

Overall rating : 78

Potential : 86

Obviously, the French flag was bound to be represented in this list. A revelation in the French league last season and nominated for the best young player award in Ligue 1, Lenny Yoro was spoilt for choice this summer. There was a real battle between Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United to acquire the services of the LOSC nugget. In the end, it was the English club that came out on top for the princely sum of €70m. He will certainly be one of the best bets to make on EA Sports FC 25. Fast (79m) but also very tall (190cm), Lenny Yoro's profile is a perfect match for the game. Go for it!

07 Ousmane Diomandé - DC (20 years old, Côte d'Ivoire, Sporting CP)

Overall rating : 78

Potential : 86

An African champion with Côte d'Ivoire, Ousmane Diomandé is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs. Arsenal tried their luck last January, but the Sporting rock decided to continue his adventure in Portugal. As far as EA Sports FC are concerned, Diomandé is quite simply a monster: 82 for speed, 86 for strength, 89 for pace, 83 for aggression... enough to terrorise any striker who tries to get the better of him. At just 20 years of age, he'll have plenty of room to grow at your club.

08 Cristhian Mosquera - DC (20 years old, Spain, Valencia CF)

Cristhian Mosquera with the Che shirt © Valencia CF

Overall rating : 77

Potential : 86

Another Spaniard... The future looks bright for La Roja! After Cubarsi and Baldé, it's young Mosquera who could soon be making his mark on the European scene. With 36 appearances to his name last season, the central defender is unlikely to stay at struggling Valencia for long. You could quickly take advantage of this to sign him to a new contract in your team. He should progress very quickly and change dimension drastically if you manage to use him well.

09 Luka Vušković - DC (17, Croatia, Hajduk Split)

Overall rating : 64

Potential : 86

We thought it was important to offer you a low-cost alternative. This nugget is aimed at the most motivated of you who will be launching a career with a minor league club. If that sounds like you, you need to sign Luka Vuskovic! The Hajduk Split defender, currently on loan at KVC Westerlo, is still completely unknown to the general public. However, he has a bright future ahead of him: he has already played around twenty games in the professional game despite his very young age. Although his initial level is fairly low (64), he will be able to progress very quickly and, why not, establish himself as one of the best in the world. His value is just over €1m, so purists, don't wait another second to sign him!

10 Castello Lukeba - DC (21, France, RB Leipzig)

Castello Lukeba is a sure thing © 90min

Overall rating : 79

Potential : 86

You can't end this list of nuggets without mentioning a Red Bull Leipzig star. Developing youngsters has become the DNA of the German club, and Castello Lukeba is proof of that. A product of Lyon's famous youth academy, his profile as a left-footed defender with strong technical skills makes him a very promising player. It would even appear that Real Madrid are interested in signing him. In EA Sports FC, he could also quickly become very interesting. With his 82 tackle stat, you can indulge yourself without too much worry. What's more, he also has a fine 71 dribbling ability, a rather high mark for a central defender. However, RB Leipzig are counting on their nugget and won't let him go so easily!

Download the Red Bull TV app here, free of charge, to enjoy our videos, live broadcasts and music, and extreme sports events on all your screens!