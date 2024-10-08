EA FC 25 Ratings: We expect these 7 upgrades

Shortly before the release of FC 25 , the community traditionally asks itself the question: How will the ratings change? This is also exciting for the RBLZ Gaming team so that they can decide as quickly as possible which players to select for their starter squad in Ultimate Team .

we have already analysed the FC 25 ratings in advance - and are dropping a few predictions: These could be the big winners in the FC 25 ratings from the Bundesliga 1!

01 Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig © EA Sports/FUTBIN

RB Leipzig goalscorer Benjamin Sesko has developed rapidly in the 2023/24 season. The Slovenian international scored 14 times in his debut season with the Red Bulls and featured for Slovenia at Euro 2024. His FC 24 rating (75) is very likely to be significantly revised upwards in FC 25. This is also supported by the fact that Sesko has already been given a strong special card in FC 24 - the UEFA Euro Make Your Mark version with an overall rating of 95.

FC 25 Rating Prediction: 81 (+6)

02 Deniz Undav

Deniz Undav in FC 24 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Deniz Undav scored even more goals in his first Bundesliga season. The European Championship quarter-finalist with the DFB team scored 18 times for VfB Stuttgart and also contributed ten assists. After lengthy negotiations, the Swabians have now signed the goalscorer permanently after he was previously on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. His FC 24 rating of 75 is no longer up to date, but we expect a big improvement in FC 25.

FC 25 Rating Prediction: 82 (+7)

03 Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy in FC 24 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Last season he was Deniz Undav's team-mate at VfB Stuttgart - now Serhou Guirassy plays for Borussia Dortmund. The goalscorer is just behind Harry Kane (36 goals) in the Bundesliga 1 goalscoring charts, netting 28 times. One thing is clear: EA Sports is definitely adjusting his FC 24 rating of 77. Incidentally, his best special card in FC 24 is the Team of the Season Champions version (92).

FC 25 Rating Prediction: 84 (+7)

04 Antonio Nusa

Antonio Nusa in FC 24 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

We expect an even better upgrade with a new arrival from RB Leipzig. Top talent Antonio Nusa (19) joined the Red Bulls from FC Brugge in Belgium shortly before the start of the season. The Norwegian has a rating of 66 in FC 24, but Nusa proved that this rating does not correspond to reality on his debut in Leipzig kit. A few minutes after coming on as a substitute in the DFB Cup at third-division club Rot-Weiss Essen (4:1), the Scandinavian scored the 3:1 goal.

FC 25 Rating Prediction: 75 (+9)

05 Jamie Gittens

Jamie Gittens in FC 24 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Let's stay with talented attacking players: Jamie Gittens (until recently Bynoe-Gittens, the player has changed his name) from Borussia Dortmund is one of the biggest talents in the 1st Bundesliga. He impresses above all with his pace and dribbling ability. It is almost certain that his FC 24 rating (71) will be revised upwards.

FC 25 Rating Prediction: 80 (+9)

06 Josip Stanisic

Josip Stanisic in FC 24 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

One of the big winners of the 2023/24 season was Josip Stanisic. The Croatian international and European Championship participant not only won the double with Bayer 04 Leverkusen, but also proved that he is one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga while on loan from FC Bayern Munich. The result: regular club Bayern Munich brought Stanisic back. The FC 24 rating (75) is long outdated.

FC 25 Rating Prediction: 82 (+7)

07 Maximilian Beier

Maximilian Beier in FC 24 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Maximilian Beier is also one of the winners of the past season. The striker developed into an international player in the TSG Hoffenheim shirt and was in the DFB squad for the European Championship. After his 16 goals this season and his move to Borussia Dortmund, we also expect a big upgrade for Beier (FC 24 Rating: 70).

FC 25 Rating Prediction: 79 (+9)

We'll know more soon - and whether we're right with our predictions for FC 25 ratings. EA Sports usually publishes the ratings in mid-September. Stay tuned!