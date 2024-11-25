Gaming
RB Leipzig have impressively demonstrated their class in the first few months of the new Bundesliga season. The Red Bulls have been particularly impressive defensively, conceding just two goals in their first six games. Coach Marco Rose's team went into the second international break of the season undefeated and level on points with leaders Bayern Munich.
Leipzig's squad, featuring stars such as Xavi Simons, Loïs Openda and David Raum, is not only inspiring on the real football pitch. The Red Bulls are also causing a furore virtually. Want to celebrate RB Leipzig's power football in FC 25? We give you valuable tips here and show you which formation and line-up are best suited to the Rose eleven.
01
Formation
The 4-4-2 has proven itself for the Red Bulls in the 2024/25 season. Although this formation is also a good choice in FC 25, another formation is even better for RB Leipzig: The 4-2-2-2. With the 4-2-2-2, you can make the most of Leipzig's squad potential on the virtual pitch and create a top starting position for your success.
02
Line-up
Defence
Péter Gulácsi once again stands between the posts in FC 25. The Hungarian Red Bulls club legend has lost some ground in the overall rating compared to previous years. Nevertheless, the national keeper is still a strong back-up. Highlights in the ratings: 83 Positioning and 82 Hechten.
The back four is led in the centre by Lukas Klostermann and new signing Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord Rotterdam. Both are physically strong (76 and 78) and have enough pace to stop opposing forwards (82 and 75). Klostermann and Geertruida also have a top defending rating (81 and 79). Overall, the duo forms a very good basis for a stable defence. On the right and left of the defence we have the two German internationals Benjamin Henrichs and David Raum. While Raum is extremely quick (85 pace), Henrichs' defending rating is particularly impressive (79). You can dribble very well with both full-backs (78 each).
Incidentally, captain Willi Orban is not included in our top formation for RB Leipzig because his pace rating (58) is too low. Pace is one of the most important values in FC 25 - which is why we have opted for Klostermann and Geertruida in central defense.
Midfield
The Red Bulls' midfield squad is very diverse. That doesn't make the decision easy. In the defensive centre, our choice is the Austrian duo of Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald. Both are characterised by the fact that they are all-rounders and hardly have a negative rating compared to the others. Seiwald has the only rating below 70 of the two (62 shots). However, as we don't use Seiwald as a goal scorer, his rather low shooting value can be tolerated.
The attacking midfield positions are occupied by Xavi Simons and Christoph Baumgartner. Simons is one of the best players in the team with values such as 86 dribbling, 81 pace and 80 passing. The Dutch dribbling artist and social media star is therefore a must-have in your FC 25 RB Leipzig squad. But Baumgartner also has nothing to hide with values such as 82 dribbling and 77 pace and strengthens the team.
Attack
Loïs Openda and Benjamin Sesko should provide plenty of goals in the attack. With an overall rating of 85, Openda is the best player in our RB Leipzig dream team. 93 pace, 84 shooting and 81 dribbling make the Belgian international an extremely dangerous goalscorer who every opposing defender should be afraid of. Sesko, who is one of the world's greatest forward talents, impresses with ratings such as 85 pace, 78 shot and 78 physicality. With Openda and Sesko, you have a great attacking duo with which you can perfectly transport the power football of RB Leipzig onto the virtual pitch.
03
Alternatives
It wasn't easy for us to select a top 11 from the Red Bulls' high-calibre squad. That's why we'd like to introduce you to a few other players who could be alternatives - also as potential substitutes during the match.
Castello Lukeba is a very good alternative in central defence. With a pace of 70, the Frenchman is a little slower than Klostermann and Geertruida - which is why we haven't included him. But: One option is to use him instead of Klostermann at centre-back and deploy Klostermann at right-back. Benjamin Henrichs would then move to the substitutes' bench. This gives you a quicker full-back but sacrifices pace in the centre.
Two top alternatives for the centre of midfield are the new signings Eljif Elmas and Arthur Vermeeren. Elmas for the attacking central midfield and Vermeeren as a replacement for the defensive central midfielders Xaver Schlager and Nicolas Seiwald. Both have all-round qualities and are perfect as substitutes.
About the author
Chris is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 25. On redbull.com, Chris accompanies you on your way to becoming a better player and regularly gives FC 25 tips.