Are you looking for reinforcements for your team in FC 25 Ultimate Team? You don't always have to spend a lot of coins. And it doesn't always have to be cards with very high ratings. Some players don't necessarily have the best overall rating and aren't expensive either. But they still improve your team. We present 7 players who are better than their rating. Including two stars from RB Leipzig.
Info: The prices shown are from 10 October 2024 and vary daily.
01
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)
- Overall rating: 82
- Positions: RV/RM
- Price: 950 coins
The right-back from Serie A already performed strongly in FC 24 - and this development is confirmed in FC 25. For less than 1,000 coins, you can get a top player for the right side of defence. The highlight is his physique (88) - the two physical playstyles Relentless and Quick Step support his status as a physique monster.
02
Odilon Kossounou (Atalanta Bergamo)
- Overall rating: 81
- Positions: IV/RV
- Price: 650 coins
The player on loan from Bayer 04 Leverkusen is an ideal centre-back for the start of the new FC season. With his individual ratings, he is already an all-rounder. But it feels like Kossounou is playing even better. In addition to his strong defending rating (82), the Ivory Coast international has the right playstyle block.
03
Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)
- Overall rating: 83
- Positions: ZOM/LF
- Price: 1,000 coins
Quick as an arrow, strong on the dribble - and even better than his overall rating: RB Leipzig 's Xavi Simons impresses in FC 25. The highlight of the Red Bulls' shooting star is definitely his dribbling (86). With ball control playstyles such as first touch, flair and technical, Simons is every defender's nightmare. And a potential difference maker for your squad!
04
Timmy Thiele (FC Energie Cottbus/Inform)
- Overall rating: 80
- Position: ST
- Price: 10,000 coins
A player from the 3rd division is also one of our OP players! Timmy Thiele from FC Energie Cottbus scored a four-pack in the 4:1 win against 1. FC Saarbrücken - and made history in the process. Thiele is the first player in the 3rd division to score two braces, having previously achieved the feat for Carl Zeiss Jena in 2017/18. With this performance, Thiele also made it into the fourth Team of the Week in FC 25. His inform card is playing incredibly well. Better than the price of 10,000 coins.
05
Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)
- Overall rating: 84
- Positions: RM/RF/ST
- Price: 7,700 coins
The US American from Washington Spirit has already driven many players to white heat in FC 24. The reasons for this: Her pace. Her physicality. And her powerful dribbling. In FC 25, Trinity Rodman is another player you want in your team - but don't want on the other side. Her already strong ratings are complemented by three playstyles each in Ball Control and Physical.
06
Racheal Kundananji (FC Bay)
- Overall rating: 83
- Positions: LF/LM/ST
- Price: 1,000 coins
Another player from the US Women's League to strengthen your team is Racheal Kundananji. The FC Bay attacker already has incredible stats such as 91 Pace and 87 Physique. But the feel of the game is even better. The overall rating could be 86 instead of 83. Test out Kundananji and see for yourself!
07
Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig)
- Overall rating: 85
- Position: ST
- Price: 11,500 coins
The second OP player from RB Leipzig is Loïs Openda. Although the Belgian international already has a high overall rating of 85, Openda is playing better. You'll be particularly impressed by his pace and finishing ability. The playstyle finesse shot rounds off his goalscoring qualities. It's no coincidence that the Red Bull striker is also part of the Bundesliga starter team that we've already introduced to you.
About the author
Chris is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 25. On redbull.com, Chris accompanies you on your way to becoming a better player and regularly gives EA FC 25 tips.