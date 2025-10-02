The best formations and tactics to dominate FC 26 online and career mode

If you play EA FC, then you'll have heard the word ‘meta’ used a lot. To establish the best formations and tactics to use in Ultimate Team or Career Mode does come down to personal preference, but there are particular strategies that prove popular across the community.

Whether you're looking to set up your team to exploit the rapid and responsive gameplay of Ultimate Team, or trying to pick your way through the slower authentic gameplay of Career Mode, we have you covered.

With help from professional FC player RedLac, you can use our guide on the best formations and tactics to truly dominate every time you step onto the pitch in this year’s game.

01 Best formations in EA Sports FC 26

The best formation in EA Sports FC 26 is the 4-2-3-1. At least, that’s according to RedLac. Obviously these claims are subjective, but there are plenty of tangible reasons as to why this shape puts you in the best position to dominate in Ultimate Team.

With four at the back, you have a solid defensive base to build from. This is important, and the tactics to go with these defenders are equally as crucial to prevent you from leaving wide open spaces for your opponent to exploit.

RB Leipzig set up to play 4-2-3-1 Wide © EA Sports

The two defensive midfielders in the double pivot are also key, as they provide the defensive cover and nip any counter attacks in the bud. A bit like your defence, these have a key role to play, but it might not be glamorous!

The attacking quartet in your team is going to be doing the bulk of the offensive play. As always, you will need pace, preferably across all four players, but at least your two wingers and central striker will need to be explosive.

02 Best tactics in EA Sports FC 26

Now we're into the nitty gritty, the nuts and bolts of it all. Here's how you need to set up your 4-2-3-1 Wide in Ultimate Team. On your tactics screen, you will want to set the following (we will explain why later):

Build-Up Style - Balanced

Defensive Approach - Custom 60 - (press triangle/Y to adjust)

Adjusting your defensive approach © EA Sports

The Balanced build-up style will allow you to play what you see. Your players won’t charge forward like on counter attack, possibly leaving you with minimal passing options. For short passing, the lack of runners in behind can become easy to defend against.

The custom 60 setting for defensive approach is the highest your defensive line can be without taking unnecessary risks. This means that you'll limit the space your opponent has in midfield, while also tracking runners that go beyond rather than attempting an offside trap and possibly allowing an easy run on goal.

03 Best player roles in EA Sports FC 26

Now you have the tactics and formation set the way you need it, onto the specific player roles. Player roles are still a relatively new feature in the game, so try to understand them the best you can. These are the preferred player roles for Red Bull pro RedLac:

GK - Goalkeeper - Defend

RB - Fullback - Defend

RCB - Defender - Defend

LCB - Defender - Defend

LB - Fullback - Defend

RDM - Deep-Lying Playmaker - Build-Up

LDM - Deep-Lying Playmaker - Build-Up

RM - Inside Forward - Balanced

CAM - Shadow Striker - Attack

LM - Inside Forward - Balanced

ST - Advanced Forward - Attack

This set-up may seem negative with your defenders staying back, but it is necessary. If pro players like RedLac are concerned about the spaces being exploited by their opponents when they try to be more expansive, we should take note.

Assigning player roles © EA Sports

For the defensive midfielders, the deep-lying playmaker role is the most popular. Positionally disciplined to stop attacks, they will push forward slightly to continue attacks, but never stray too far forward to leave themselves out of position.

For your CAM, playmaker is a good option, but they sit a lot deeper than shadow striker. If you want your CAM right up alongside your striker, this is the role for you. With wingers set to inside forward, you should end up with four attacking players in dangerous areas. This will allow you to link up and tear your opponents apart.

04 Best tactics for Career Mode

What we have learned in offline modes is to try and make the pitch as big as possible. We can be a bit more expansive, with our wide players set to the winger player role. These can even be supported by wingbacks, or if you’re confident in retaining possession, attacking wingbacks.

Aside from how you use the flanks, the player roles used in central areas remain largely the same across online and offline game modes. You want to utilise the defender player role for your centrebacks, as it has proven to be the most popular among players.

We like to stick to a 4-2-3-1 or variation of four at the back with three central midfielders. This gives the team the best balance of being able to win the ball back, then either counter quickly, or slow the game down and dominate possession.