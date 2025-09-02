Shortly before the FC 26 release , the community is eager to see how the players' ratings will change. This is also an important topic for the successful team at RBLZ Gaming , as they need to quickly decide which players to select for their starter squad in Ultimate Team.

Publisher EA Sports has not yet published the ratings for FC 26. This will only happen a few weeks before the release. However, we have already looked at the FC 26 ratings beforehand - and are dropping some predictions: these could be the big winners in the FC 26 ratings - including players from the Swiss Super League and RB Leipzig !

01 Antonio Nusa - RB Leipzig

Antonio Nusa has been kicking for the Red Bulls since summer 2024 © RB Leipzig

The 20-year-old shooting star of RB Leipzig has already proven his great talent several times in his first year with the Red Bulls - as a goalscorer and provider of assists. His rating in FC 25 (72) is no longer up to date. The fact that he already received a special card (FUT Birthday) with an overall rating of 88 in FC 25 also speaks in favour of a significant increase in his rating in FC 26.

FC 26 Rating Prediction: 79 (+7)

02 Xherdan Shaqiri - FC Basel

Xherdan Shaqiri in FC 25 © FUTBIN

Why do we think national team legend Xherdan Shaqiri, at 33 years of age, is capable of another significant upgrade in FC 26? It's simple: with 18 goals and 14 assists, the veteran has made a major contribution to FC Basel's championship and proved that age is just a number. The rating from FC 25 (73) will almost certainly be revised upwards.

FC 26 Rating Prediction: 79 (+6)

03 Alvyn Sanchez - Lausanne-Sport

Alvyn Sanchez in FC 25 © FUTBIN

With twelve goals this season and a very strong season overall, Alvyn Sanchez made a name for himself in the Lausanne-Sport jersey in 2024/25. The 22-year-old left-footer is one of the up-and-coming footballers in the Super League. Sanchez is currently sidelined until around the end of October with a cruciate ligament rupture. But that doesn't change the fact that we believe in a significant upgrade in FC 26.

FC 26 Rating Prediction: 73 (+6)

04 Bénie Traoré - FC Basel

Bénie Traoré in FC 25 © FUTBIN

Xherdan Shaqiri's team-mate has had a strong debut season at FC Basel. With eight goals and six assists, Bénie Traoré quickly showed what he is capable of. As the striker from the Ivory Coast has a rating of 68 in FC 25, a clear upgrade can be expected in FC 26.

FC 26 Rating Prediction: 73 (+5)

05 Ridle Baku - RB Leipzig

Ridle Baku provides power and pace on the wing © RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig's right-back is also likely to be upgraded. Baku played a strong 2024/25 season and impressed with his enormous power on the wing. His FC 25 rating (77) will definitely be adjusted to FC 26. We expect a significant increase for Baku.

FC 26 Rating Prediction: 83 (+6)

06 Corsin Konietzke - FC St. Gallen

Corsin Konietzke in FC 25 © FUTBIN

At just 19 years of age, Corsin Konietzke is a permanent fixture at FC St. Gallen and regularly makes appearances. The home-grown talent has been playing for the club, which has been coached by Enrico Maassen (former coach of Bundesliga club FC Augsburg) since summer 2024, for many years. Konietzke only has a rating of 59 in FC 25.

FC 26 Rating Prediction: 66 (+7)

07 Ezechiel Banzuzi - RB Leipzig

Ezechiel Banzuzi joined RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 © RB Leipzig

We also expect RB Leipzig newcomer Ezechiel Banzuzi to upgrade in FC 26. The 20-year-old Dutchman joined the Red Bulls from Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium and scored on his competitive debut in the DFB Cup at SV Sandhausen (4-2). Banzuzi has a rating of 67 in FC 25.

FC 26 Rating Prediction: 72 (+5)

We'll know more soon - and whether we're right with our predictions for FC 26 ratings. EA Sports will publish the ratings in mid-September. Stay tuned!