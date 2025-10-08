RB Leipzig captain David Raum puts on his armband.
Boost your FC 26 Ultimate Team with these 7 underrated players

There are certain cards in FC 26 Ultimate Team that belie their rating and outperform their market value. Let us introduce you to seven of the best.
By Christian Knoth
Summary

  1. 1
    Micky Van de Ven - Tottenham Hotspur
  2. 2
    David Raum (in-form) - RB Leipzig
  3. 3
    Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit
  4. 4
    Ridle Baku - RB Leipzig
  5. 5
    Omar Marmoush - Manchester City
  6. 6
    Jeremie Frimpong - Liverpool FC
  7. 7
    Nico Williams - Athletic Bilbao
Are you looking for reinforcements for your team in FC 26 Ultimate Team? You don't always have to buy the cards with very highest ratings you can afford. Some players don't necessarily have the best overall numbers, but they'll still improve your team enormously. Here we present seven players who play better than their raw numbers would suggest.
Prices shown from the transfer market in FC 26 Ultimate Team are from September 30, 2025 and vary daily.
01

Micky Van de Ven - Tottenham Hotspur

FC 26 Ultimate Team card of Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven facts

  1. Age

    24

  2. Position

    CB

You can tell from the high price alone that Micky van de Ven's overall rating in FC 26 should be higher. The Dutchman, who used to play for VfL Wolfsburg and has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since 2023, is very popular in FC 26 Ultimate Team and will be found in many teams, especially at the start of the season. Reasons for this include his pace (90) and physique (80).
02

David Raum (in-form) - RB Leipzig

David Raum in ea fc 26.

David Raum

David Raum (in-form) facts

  1. Age

    27

  2. Position

    LB

The new captain of RB Leipzig has been rewarded by EA Sports for his strong performances at the start of the season in the Red Bulls' jersey with an in-form card in FC 26 Ultimate Team. For fewer than 20,000 coins, you can get an FC 26 version of David Raum, who plays particularly well thanks to his pace (88) and physicality (81).
03

Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit

FC 26 Ultimate Team card of Trinity Rodman.

Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman facts

  1. Age

    23

  2. Position

    RM

USWNT star from Washington Spirit, Trinity Rodman is once again one of the cards that's played an above average amount by the community in FC 26 - in large part due to her speed (91), her physicality (82) and her strong dribbling (83).
Trinity Rodman poses for a photo at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia, USA on March 24, 2023.

Trinity Rodman

04

Ridle Baku - RB Leipzig

FC 26 Ultimate Team card of Ridle Baku.

Ridle Baku

Ridle Baku facts

  1. Age

    27

  2. Position

    RM

Ridle Baku, RB Leizig's top performer at the start of the season, is a real bargain in FC 26 Ultimate Team. For under 1,000 coins, you can add an all-rounder to your squad. All his key stats are over 70, with pace and dribbling topping 80.
Ridle Baku of RB Leipzig looks after the ball.

Ridle Baku provides power and pace on the wing

05

Omar Marmoush - Manchester City

FC 26 Ultimate Team card of Omar Marmoush.

Omar Marmoush

Omar Marmoush facts

  1. Age

    26

  2. Position

    ST

Former Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush - now a team-mate of Erling Haaland at Manchester City - has to feature on this list. His overall rating in FC 26 Ultimate Team feels more like 87 than 84 because his ratings for pace (89), dribbling (86) and shooting (85) are outstanding.
06

Jeremie Frimpong - Liverpool FC

FC 26 Ultimate Team card of Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong facts

  1. Age

    24

  2. Position

    RB

Like Marmoush, Jeremie Frimpong has also recently starred in the Bundesliga and was part of Xabi Alonso's successful team at Bayer 04 Leverkusen. While Alonso's path led back to Real Madrid, Frimpong moved to Liverpool. In FC 26 Ultimate Team, the same applies to Frimpong as to Marmoush - his pace (94) in particular is incredible.
07

Nico Williams - Athletic Bilbao

FC 26 Ultimate Team card of Nico Williams

Nico Williams

Nico Williams facts

  1. Age

    23

  2. Position

    LM

We can't really call Nico Williams a bargain. The star from Spain will cost you 200,000 coins at time of writing. The reason for that is the FC 26 Ultimate Team card of the 2024 European champion plays extremely well. His 93 Pace and 87 Dribbling are just two of the many good reasons to fork out the necessary coins for the Basque winger.
Nico Williams poses for a portrait in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain on April 7, 2025.

Nico Williams

About the author
Chris Knoth is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. He's now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 26.