Offence wins games, defence wins championships. That's not just a saying, it's often true. If you want long-term success in EA Sports' virtual football game, you have to master defending.

Because defending in FC 24 is anything but easy, we're here to help you. We give you three tips for a stable defence and explain how you can drive attacking opponents to despair with your bulwark.

01 Avoid mistakes in positional play

In FC 24, you should avoid mistakes in positional play more than ever. It is no longer so easy to catch up with an attacker. This means that not opening up large gaps is even more important than in FIFA 23. When the back four is broken up, mistakes are no longer so easy to correct. You should therefore maintain your defensive formation and defend in a wait-and-see manner rather than too aggressively. This is the only way to ensure stability and security in defence.

02 Be more active in the tackles

The fast jockey movements (L2/LT + R2/RT) are no longer as strong in FC 24. This means that the optimum tackling position quickly disappears into thin air and access is no longer as good as it was in FIFA 23. We recommend using the regular jockey moves (L2/LT) to withstand your opponents' dribbles and position yourself properly.

However, even perfect positioning is no guarantee of winning the ball. The reason for this is that there are hardly any automatic tackles. As a result, you have to tackle more actively than ever to separate your opponent from the ball. This requires good anticipation in order to make the right tackle at the right moment.

03 Utilise short-term team pressing

If you implement the first two tips, you will be well on the way to defending better and conceding fewer goals in the future. However, we have a third, important tip for you: Focus on the baseline when defending. You must not allow the opposing forwards to cross the byline into the penalty area.

You can achieve this not only by moving close to the baseline with your defenders. You can also perform a short-term team press by double pressing R1/RB in these situations. This will bring other players, controlled by the CPU, to your aid. Absolutely recommended!

Finally : Be patient and don't get confused by your opponents' quick movements. When defending, it's not you who has to find creative solutions. With the necessary calm and composure and the techniques outlined above, you will defend successfully in FC 24.