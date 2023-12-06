You don't have many coins to spare in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team but still want to put together a competitive team? Admittedly: It's not easy. But it's not impossible either. We've already introduced you to two strong and affordable starter teams for FC 24 Ultimate Team. Here are seven cards in Ultimate Team that won't cost you many coins and are significantly better than their overall rating would suggest. In other words: these seven players are absolutely OP!

Note: All purchase prices of cards in FC 24 Ultimate Team refer to 24 November 2023 and vary constantly.

01 Arnaut Danjuma

Arnaut Danjuma in FC 24 Ultimate Team © FUTBIN

Arnaut Danjuma is currently on loan at Everton FC in the Premier League and is expected to return to Villareal FC in LaLiga in the summer of 2024. In FC 24 Ultimate Team, the Dutch international is the epitome of the OP player. Danjuma is quick, dribbles well, shoots well and is nasty for any opponent to defend against. His overall rating of 81 seems like a bad joke.

Purchase price in UT: 1,200 coins

02 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay in FC 24 Ultimate Team © FUTBIN

Another Dutchman who plays extremely well in FC 24 Ultimate Team is Memphis Depay. The Atletico Madrid attacker has often been better than his stats would suggest in recent years. This time too. For less than 5,000 coins, you can hardly get better and more balanced cards in UT.

Purchase price in UT: 4,400 coins

03 Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar in FC 24 Ultimate Team © FUTBIN

The next OP player is a team-mate of Memphis Depay at Atletico Madrid. Thomas Lemar is an absolute bench player as a central midfielder and impresses as a fast dribbler with a strong passing game.

Purchase price in UT: 1,200 coins

04 Lukas Klostermann

Lukas Klostermann in FC 24 Ultimate Team © FUTBIN

The Red Bulls are also represented! RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann once again knows how to impress in FC 24 - despite a rather meagre overall rating of 79. With his pace, defensive strength and physicality, he is a top player for your centre-back position.

Purchase price in UT: 850 coins

Tip: If you currently have 60,500 coins to spare, we recommend Klostermann's Thunderstruck card with an overall rating of 85. 86 Defence and 84 Pace are just two of the many reasons why this card will strengthen your defence.

05 Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo in FC 24 Ultimate Team © FUTBIN

The next Dutchman. Cody Gakpo also impressed us in FC 24 Ultimate Team. With 85 pace, 84 dribbling and 82 shooting, it's no wonder, is it? The striker from Klopp's Liverpool FC is a real bargain and is a congenial strike partner for compatriot Arnaut Danjuma, for example.

Purchase price in UT: 5,700 coins

06 Marcos Llorente

Marcos Llorente in FC 24 Ultimate Team © FUTBIN

Marcos Llorente - the next professional from Atletico Madrid - should not be missing from the OP players. Like Depay, the Spaniard impresses in all areas and is an all-rounder. Another advantage: you can use him flexibly in several positions - both in the centre and on the wing.

Purchase price in UT: 3,400 coins

07 Alex Balde

Alex Balde in FC 24 Ultimate Team © FUTBIN

The last player we would like to introduce here is Alex Balde. The FC Barcelona left-back shines with 91 pace, but can also hold his own in dribbles and has decent defensive values. His overall rating of 81 feels too low.

Purchase price in UT: 1,600 coins

A final tip: All seven of these players are perfect for levelling up during an evolution! So if you get the chance to evolve with Danjuma, Depay & Co, you should definitely take it. After all, you'll develop already great cards into even better players - and you can do this with diligence alone and without spending any more coins.

About the author

Chris is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 24. On redbull.com, Chris accompanies you on your way to becoming a better player and regularly gives tips on EA FC 24.