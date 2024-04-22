There are two ways to quickly build a top team in FC 24 Ultimate Team : Either you can get extremely lucky when opening packs - or you can invest some time in trading on the transfer market and take your luck into your own hands. We would like to recommend the latter - and explain it below.

If you trade successfully, you don't have to hope for high-calibre players in packs. What's more, you don't need to think about spending real money on packs. That makes little sense anyway. The probability of having players like Messi, Mbappé, Haaland & Co. in packs is very low. It is therefore much more interesting to immerse yourself in the world of trading. These three tips will help you on your way to the Dream Squad in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Let's go!

01 The gold card trick

Simple but effective: Buy popular gold cards - such as Red Bull athlete Neymar Jr , Marcus Rashford or Raphael Varane - equipped with the matching Chemistry Styles (Hunter, Anchor) at a favourable price and then sell them at a higher price.

However, this only works if you wait patiently on the transfer market to get one of these golden players at a cheaper price than usual. To do this, you need to find out the current normal price beforehand - for example on a site like futbin.com . You can often make a profit of around 2,000 to 3,000 coins per card. Let's assume you do this with ten players. Then you have already made up to 30,000 coins profit. Just give it a try!

02 Focus on SBCs and tasks

Every now and then it pays to keep players in your squad and not sell them straight away. This is because it is quite possible that some of the cards will increase in value at some point due to special Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) or tasks. The reason for this is that the demand for these cards increases because they are needed to complete SBCs or tasks.

You should therefore always keep an eye on current SBCs and tasks in order to choose the right time to sell your cards. Keeping a constant overview can save you a lot of coins - and pave the way to your dream team more quickly.

03 The bronze pack method

Finally, we would like to introduce you to the Bronze Pack method. Let's start by saying that this method is particularly suitable for generating your first coins at the start of the season. As the EA FC season progresses, it becomes less and less important because the amount of coins won is rather low. This is how it works:

You buy a premium bronze pack in the FUT shop for 750 coins. Then you sell all the items it contains. Why do you do this? Because the contents of the packs are usually worth more than the pack itself. But as I said, the difference is not that big. Therefore, this is not a method to make big coin jumps - but rather to take small steps forward at the start of the season.

That's not enough for you and you want more tips on trading in FC 24 Ultimate Team? There are some creators on YouTube who delve deep into the subject matter and guide you on your way to becoming a trading expert. For example TheFutAccountant:

