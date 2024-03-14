We often get corners in EA FC 24 , but the problem is that most players don't prepare for them and don't practise corner variations. As a result, corners often come to nothing and very good opportunities to score goals are carelessly missed.

For starters we would like to emphasise this once again: Don't neglect practicing set-piece situations - this includes free-kicks as well as corners. You will kick a lot of set-pieces in FC 24. It would be a shame if you didn't create a goal threat, wouldn't it?

More tips though...

Aim for the Near Post: When taking a corner kick, aim towards the near post as it can catch the goalkeeper off guard and create scoring opportunities for your team.

Adjust Power and Curve: Experiment with different power levels and curve on your corner kicks to find the right balance that suits your playstyle and helps deliver the ball accurately to your teammates.

Use Player Movement: Utilize player movement by directing your teammates to make runs into the box before delivering the corner kick. This can create confusion in the opponent's defense and increase your chances of scoring.

Practice Timing: Time your corner kicks well to ensure your teammates are in optimal positions to attack the ball. Practice different timings to find the most effective moment to deliver the cross.

Variety is Key: Mix up your corner kick routines by trying different techniques such as short corners, driven crosses, or lofted deliveries to keep the opposition guessing and increase your scoring opportunities.

Our final tip: Keep trying out different variations until you have perfected them. The more variable you are with the variations, the more difficult it is for your opponents to anticipate the way you execute them. It is therefore worth taking some time to practice your set pieces.

About the author

Chris is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships.

Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 24. On redbull.com , Chris accompanies you on your way to becoming a better player and regularly gives tips on EA FC 24 .