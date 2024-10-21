The best attacking wonder talents to recruit in EA Sports FC 25

It's hard to imagine the launch of EA Sports FC 25 without starting Career Mode and immediately trying to recruit these special young strikers – all of whom are capable of changing the course of a match with a dribble or a shot.

After guiding you through the best young defenders and midfield players for your FC 25 Career Mode adventures, you can now get your best coach's hat on and give your club a new attacking dimension. To do so, you'll need a list of promising youngsters who're ready to take the game by storm – if they haven't already. To help you get your perfect young talent targeted, we've scoured the EA Sports FC 25 database for you to select the best options for any team.

01 Lamine Yamal – AD

Lamine Yamal helped Spain to the European title at just 17 © Electronic Arts

Overall rating: 81

Potential: 94

It's a bit contradictory to describe a player who's already made his mark on world football by winning the Euros with Spain and registering 48 games, six goals and seven P.D. in a debut season with Barcelona as a 'promising talent', but Lamine Yamal is still only 17-years-old.

Yamal is quite simply the future of the sport, as evidenced by his astonishing record as the youngest-ever player to play a professional match, aged 15 years, 9 months and 16 days. Even then, his potential was evident in his dribbling ability and his incredible left foot. If you manage to sign him for EA FC 25, there's no doubt that he'll become one of the best players in the game. With four stars in technical ability and 87 in agility before he even comes of age, we're clearly looking at an extraterrestrial.

02 Endrick – BU

Endrick has wowed the Bernabéu crowd © Electronic Arts

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 91

Barça are looking to the future with Lamine Yamal, but their arch-rivals aren't far behind. In fact, we can expect a great rivalry between Yamal and Real Madrid's own 17-year-old wonder, Endrick Souza . The Catalan winger currently has the limelight, but Endrick's potential is just as evident. It wasn't for nothing that Real spent 70 million Euros to acquire his services.

Despite the enormous competition, he's already made a decisive impact in a Real Madrid shirt, scoring two goals already for the team – one of them in the Champions League. Endrick is short, so his very low centre of gravity allows him to hold up well in duels. He also has great pace – already at 89 in FC 25 – nd showed his shooting ability by scoring his first goal in the Champions League. He's undoubtedly one of the brightest prospects of his generation in the No.9 position, so get him signed up.

03 Semih Kılıçsoy – BU

Overall rating: 72

Potential: 88

Following hot on the heels of Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz, Semih Kiliçsoy could be the new star of the impressive Turkish attack. The 18-year-old Besiktas player has established himself as an important starter under manger Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, scoring 12 goals and provided four assists in just 21 starts.

A product of the Turkish youth academy, which he joined at the age of 10, Kiliçsoyhas risen through the ranks to play a key role at the Istanbul club. Several big clubs have expressed interested, including Tottenham, Dortmund and Ajax among other, but the winger/ forward preferred to continue his adventure in Turkey. In EA FC 25, he'll start at a fairly low price, which makes him a very affordable player, but his four-star left foot and profile as a versatile striker could soon make him a formidable weapon for you.

04 Mathys Tel – BU

Mathys Tel is already a decisive player for Bayern © Electronic Arts

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 88

Mathys Tel is destined for a magnificent career and could be a worthy successor to Olivier Giroud for France. Signed by German giants Bayern Munich for almost 30 million Euros from Stade Rennais after just 10 caps for France, Tel's signing raised many questions, but he's managed to stand out every time he takes the field. In 85 appearances, he's only started 20 times, but that hasn't prevented him from scoring a total of 16 goals. A promising start for the U21 international who could soon be knocking on the door of the senior national team.

In EA FC 25, Tel is clearly a player to be reckoned with at your club. With four stars for his technical ability, 86 speed and a shooting percentage of 88, don't hesitate to sign him while there's still time.

05 Matias Soulé – AD

Overall rating: 77

Potential: 88

If you're looking for a technical and particularly creative player, AS Roma's young Argentinian Matias Soulé is the man for you. Capable of playing as a number 10, he excelled last season for Italian side Frosinone, scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances. He attracted interest from a number of clubs, particularly in the Premier League, but opted to stay in Serie A and sign for AS Roma. He's already made six appearances for the Roman club, but has yet to make a decisive impact.

That shouldn't be long in coming for the man who earned his first senior call-up to Lionel Scaloni's Albiceleste. The winger has four-star ranking for both technical ability and his unfavoured foot – two great assets to break the back of opponents.

06 Geovany Quenda – AD

Overall rating: 70

Potential: 88

This nugget of a player is destined for those brave enough to start their career at a 'second tier' club. With his overall valuation of 70, 17-year-old Geovany Quenda's value of four million Euros makes him very affordable. It's likely he'll have some shortcomings at the beginning of his career, but don't worry, they won't last. The Sporting Lisbon winger is already making an impact in his homeland, despite the few games he has played as a professional. He's reminiscent of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Just five professional appearances were enough to earn Quneda a place in the senior national squad, even if Roberto Martinez did not call him up to play. However, the young Portuguese star already has a double four-star rating and a superb speed of 84 in EA Sports FC 25, so here's to the future heir to CR7's spot.

07 Benjamin Šeško – BU

Benjamin Šeško in the colours of RB Leipzig © Red Bull Content Pool

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 88

Another product of the Red Bull Salzburg academy, Benjamin Šeško could quickly become a world-class No.9. The Slovenian is the ultimate all-round striker: 1.95m, a killer in front of goal and very fast for his size. He made his professional debut with Salzburg, where he scored 29 goals in 79 games before the age of 20, before moving on to RB Leipzig. There, he's been no less successful, already scoring 22 goals in 48 games for the German Bundesliga club.

At just 21, Šeško is already a key figure for both club and country, which says a lot about his talent, and in FC 25 he's already very strong: four stars for his technical ability, as many for his unfavoured foot and 85 for speed . He's a goal machine in the making.

08 Bradley Barcola – AG

Overall rating: 80

Potential: 87

Can we still be talking about Bradley Barcola as a promising player considering that the 21-year-old has already proven his talent on Ligue 1 pitches and in the few minutes he's played for France. It is easy to understand why PSG shelled out €50 million for the former Lyon player. At 1.86m, Barcola has lost none of his technique. Capable of doing anything on the left flank, he's gradually establishing himself as Paris Saint-Germain's attacking leader.

On a virtual level, he has all the makings of a future Ballon d'Or contender. Able to play on either flank, he will be a constant threat to opposing defences. If you want to sign him at your club, don't delay, PSG could quickly close the door on any negotiations.

09 Johan Bakayoko – AD

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 88

21-year-old Johan Bakayoko has decided to stay with his club PSV Eindhoven, but for how long? The truth is that the Belgian international will be spoiled for choice when it comes to his next destination. Before appearing on the radar of Arsenal and PSG, he enjoyed a very successful season in the Eredivisie, registering 12 goals and nine assists in 33 league games. He also had a very good campaign in the Champions League, leading his team to the last 16.

With his 86 speed and agility, Bakayoko is the ultimate tricky player and can make a big difference on the right wing. However, given the contract he's just signed with PSV, he could cost you a pretty penny.

10 Karim Konaté – BU

Karim Konate is tearing apart teams for Red Bull Salzburg right now © Andreas Schaad/FC Red Bull Salzburg

Overall rating: 73

Potential: 87

Once again, another Red Bull Salzburg academy player is in the spotlight and Karim Konaté is a bright prospect in the No.9 position. The 20-year-old Ivorian striker has had a particularly successful 2023–24 season, scoring 20 goals and providing two assists in the league for Salzburg. The striker has already proven his consistency and has established himself as an undisputed star, attracting several big-name clubs. In fact, he came very close to a move to the French league this summer, after Monaco made a strong push for his signature, but decided to stay at his parent club.

In EA Sports FC 25, he represents an attractive option: his value is estimated at only 7.5 million Euros, enough to make him the star striker of a club currently in the bottom half of the table, for example.