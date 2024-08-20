EA FC 25: What to expect in the new game

World champions, European champions, DFB eCup winners: the season in FC 24 was once again outstanding for the RBLZ Gaming team. Anders Vejrgang proved in FC 24 that he is currently the best player in the world and was crowned World and European Champion in Berlin. The FC 24 season is now almost over - and the new spin-off FC 25 is in the starting blocks. Here we give you an overview of the new game from EA Sports - here's what you need to know about FC 25:

Confetti march: Anders Vejrgang is crowned EA FC World Champion. © amokphoto.com

01 Release

FC 25 is traditionally released in Spring - in different versions:

Standard Edition: 27 September 2024

Ultimate Edition: 20 September 2024

Web and Companion App for early team building are also available again. It is not yet clear when these will be available.

In addition to earlier access, the Ultimate Edition also includes in-game bonuses for Ultimate Team, Clubs and Career Mode.

The official reveal trailer for FC 25

02 Platforms & price

On which devices can you play FC 25? We'll enlighten you:

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch

PC

Mobile

How much does FC 25 cost? The price overview:

Plattform Standard Edition Ultimate Edition PC $115 $165 PlayStation $115 $165 Xbox $115 $165 Switch $115 $165

03 Licences/leagues

Licence rights change every year. Therefore, you can easily lose track of which leagues and teams are included. For FC 25, for example, publisher EA Sports has acquired the licences for SSC Napoli and AS Roma. On the other hand, EA has lost the licences for the Milan clubs AC and Inter. But don't worry: much remains the same - most of the leagues and clubs are still included in the game and provide a realistic gaming experience.

These leagues and competitions have been confirmed so far:

Land Wettbewerb(e) England Premier League, FA Cup, EFL, Barclays Women's Super League Spain LaLiga, Liga F Germany Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga, Frauen-Bundesliga Italy Serie A, Coppa Italia France Ligue 1, D1 Arkema Portugal Liga Portugal Netherlands Eredivisie Belgian Jupiler League USA MLS, National Women's Soccer League Argentina LPF Argentinien Saudi Arabia RSL - Saudi Professional League South Korea K League China Chinese Super League Australia A-League Türkey Süper Lig Romania Liga 1 Poland Ekstraklasa Austria Österreichische Bundesliga Switzerland Suisse Super League Denmark Superliga Scotland Scottish PFL Ireland SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Swedan Allsvenskan Norway Eliteserien India Indian Super League

The regional league is still not included in FC 25. Many players from the community had longed for this - but this wish has not been fulfilled.

04 Cover

There will be a new cover star. Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid will grace the cover of the Standard and Ultimate Editions. This makes the Real Madrid superstar the youngest cover player in the history of the football game. On the Standard Edition, you can see Jude Bellingham alone and cheering.

The Ultimate Edition, on the other hand, will feature three football icons alongside Bellingham: Gianluigi Buffon, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham. Buffon is not just one of the cover stars. The long-serving Italian national keeper will return to the game as an icon and will be playable in Ultimate Team. Another FC 25 cover features Aitana Bonmati, current world footballer for FC Barcelona.

EA FC 25 cover with Jude Bellingham © EA Sports

There is still some speculation as to who the new commentators will be in FC 25. But it is clear that there will be a change. Frank Buschmann and Wolff-Christoph Fuss are saying goodbye after ten years. We'll keep you up to date here on who the new voices in FC 25 will be.

By the way: Claudia Neumann will not be part of the commentary team in FC 25. There was wild speculation about this in the meantime - but it was nothing more than an April Fool's joke that went viral on social media.

06 New features

As every year, EA Sports has introduced some new features. These are the most relevant:

FC IQ 25

No less than the biggest new feature in FC 25 is "FC IQ". This is a completely revised team management system that will appeal to tactics enthusiasts in particular. New features include player roles, which replace player instructions and enable better tactical finesse. The player roles are based on an analysis of Opta data.

With FC IQ, you can either immerse yourself in individual tactics settings or use presets based on the tactics of real teams. The choice is yours: do you invest a lot of time to create the perfect tactics setting tailored to your playing style or do you save time and select a preset and standardised tactic?

Exciting: During the game, there are always automatic suggestions for tactics that you can select, depending on the course of the game. You can now also share your creations of individual tactics. This is done with a specially generated code. This means that by entering this code, you can immediately adopt the tactic settings of another player and do not have to transfer them manually yourself. This simplifies the process enormously if, for example, you want to orientate yourself on the tactics of pros like Red Bull athlete Umut Gültekin.

Rush

VOLTA was once upon a time, Rush is the future in FC 25. With Rush, EA Sports is making a new attempt to bring small-sided football to the virtual pitch and ride the wave of the current hype surrounding Icon League & Co. This is how Rush works in FC 25:

Mode: 5on5

Playing time: 8 minutes

Up to four individual players per team, keeper AI-controlled

Rush is available in every established FC game mode. While VOLTA was still a separate game mode, Rush is now integrated into existing modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Clubs.

Deep Dive to Rush in FC 25

Ultimate Team

The most popular game mode in FC is also getting some updates. We present the most exciting new features in Ultimate Team:

SBC Storage

SBC Storage is a second transfer list, so to speak, where you can store non-exchangeable duplicates. The community has had this wish for a long time - now it has been granted. The SBC Storage brings more order and structure to your FUT squad and ensures that you know better than ever how much "SBC fodder" you currently have in stock.

Rewards

A new points system determines which rewards you receive. No longer the number of wins. Draws will now also be worthwhile and help you earn more points and therefore better rewards. EA Sports also announced that rewards in the Division Rivals game mode will be better than ever - especially in the upper divisions.

Deep Dive into Ultimate Team in FC 25

Career Mode

"The biggest update to Career Mode in years is coming" - according to the publisher's statement ahead of the FC 25 release. Music to the ears of all fans of the popular offline game mode! Find out the most important new features here:

Live Start Points

With Live Start Points, you can reproduce the situation of your favourite club every match day. More precisely: Based on real events in the club, its current snapshot is adopted in the game. This includes not only results and the table situation, but also transfers and injuries.

Snapshots

Snapshots are timeless scenarios that you can play. For example: You take over FC Bayern Munich from the day Thomas Tuchel's departure is finalised and ensure Tuchel's successful departure.

Women

After women were integrated into Ultimate Team for the first time in FC 24, they are also part of the career mode in FC 25. You can switch between men's and women's teams during a season.

Deep dive into career mode in FC 25

It won't be long now before FC 25 kicks off and RBLZ Gaming is ready to get going again and collect the next trophies. Are you ready too?