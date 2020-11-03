Easy listening is back to save us from 2020

I was watching doggface208’s viral TikTok video for about the 80th time the other day, when it hit me that the reason it resonates so much is the same reason the new Tame Impala album is really doing it for me right now.

That may sound a bit abstract, but hear me out.

I’m guessing that unless you’ve been exploring the outer moons of Neptune for the past few weeks, you know which viral video I mean; and unless your heart is a corroded concrete cinder block, doggface, whose real name is Nathan Apodaca, has made your day, probably multiple times, with his super chill #morningvibe.

What is it about this video, right now? What makes it so inspiring for millions and millions of viewers? It’s Apodaca’s style: his humble, unassuming demeanor, his cholo fashion and gorgeous feather tattoo. It’s his easy mastery of his longboard that makes it seem he’s floating on air down that Idaho highway ramp while swigging cranberry juice. And it’s his determination to enjoy the start of a new day despite these troubled times and his own hardships (Apodaca is a Mexican and Native American who, before he became an internet star, was living in a trailer with no electricity or running water). That chill, no-f##ks attitude is a mood we need in this moment.

But a crucial component of that #morningvibe – even more crucial than the board or the juice – is of course, the soundtrack: Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 anthem ‘Dreams.’ Everything about it: the mellow midtempo backing track, landing in a sweet spot between classic rock, country and soul, and featuring Mick Fleetwood’s crisp, sinuous drumming; Stevie Nicks’s inimitable bittersweet, lilting vocals; the melancholy lyrics about heartbreak and loneliness that only enhance the depth of the cruisy mood.

It’s a dreamily perfect soundtrack, that sort of ’70s sound that’s ultrasmooth, yet edgy and complex beneath its gently rocking surface. It’s no surprise the viral phenomenon has propelled Mac’s epochal Rumours LP back onto the charts. It’s a hugely appealing sound that’s both timeless and fixed in a specific time: it speaks to a pervasive nostalgia for a decade long past, when things were a bit freer and easier. (That time may be half-imagined, or may have never existed, but never mind, that only adds to the feeling.)

In a phrase, it’s easy listening.

A zeitgeisty craving for the smooth

Which brings me to my three favourite albums of the year. The Slow Rush, the latest masterpiece from Tame Impala, along with the incredible new albums from Mildlife (Automatic) and Khruangbin (Mordechai), are really slapping right now, and it’s just now occurring to me why.

That easy listening quality that makes ‘Dreams’ so perfect for doggface, and for you and me, is also what’s driving some of the best and coolest new music out there. In their different ways – Tame Impala completing their deep dive into soft rock and blue-eyed soul, Khruangbin’s blissful psychedelic funk-rock, and Mildlife’s silky synthy soul jazz – these bands are giving us the smoooooth soundtrack we urgently need right now.

That smoothness is not only a 2020 phenomenon; music has been headed in this direction for some time. For a lot of reasons – a certain maturity in the indie and electronic scenes, a new spirit of crossover – there’s just a lot of really excellent music being made right now that’s somewhere at the nexus of funk, jazz, psych-rock and electronic, and so redolent of the best of the ’70s and early ’80s. And clearly some of these bands have inspired each other (Tame Impala and Khruangbin had originally planned to tour together this year).

But, still there's something about this particular moment. And these bands have serendipitously stepped up – or perhaps cruised up like doggface on his board – to give us something chill and groovy when it really counted. That “easy listening” concept is even embedded in Mildlife’s name. Same with song titles on all three albums – ‘Breathe Deeper,’ ‘Rare Air,’ ‘Downstream,’ ‘First Class’ – that communicate relaxation and calmness and flow, as well as that aspirational quality of travel and leisure that’s essential to “yacht rock” (and perhaps more meaningful now that it’s something most of us can only dream of).

When The Slow Rush dropped in February, a friend posted sardonically that it was “yacht rock for independent bookstores.” This amusement over the album’s grooviness is also found in the mainstream music press: Pitchfork called it “psychedelia for people with meditation apps and vape pens.” My response to all this was: that sounds amazing. I’m sold!

Certainly some Tame Impala fans who prefer the ’60s psych-rock and Beatlesisms of the first two albums have been a bit spun out by their pivot to the softer, sickly sweet ’70s, beginning with Currents – this is a common theme in grouchy comment sections. But I know I’m not alone in actually preferring the newer stuff (as much as I love the first two LPs) – and it’s not just because I’m getting old.

The fact that Currents was such a gargantuan hit and Kevin Parker became one of the biggest rockstars in the world on the strength of an album that was more Paul McCartney than it was Beatles is one of the factors that points to a zeitgeisty craving for the smooth.

What is “easy listening”, anyway?

I also realise I’m being a bit reductive about the term easy listening. I’m collapsing a few distinct if overlapping genres and formats, and a lot of good and bad music spanning decades into one, um, easy phrase.

That’s deliberate: I’m appropriating the term to describe not so much a genre as a mood or a feel. And that mood is more chill and relaxed than the postpunk or techno I normally go for. It’s calmer and gentler and easier. Importantly it’s more accessible too, and in many ways more fun. Which is not at all to say it can’t be intelligent or ambitious or cool; nor does it mean, as I mentioned about Fleetwood Mac, that it can’t be emotionally complex.

As a radio format, beginning in the early ’70s, “easy listening” meant ’50s and ’60s pop standards by the likes of Bing Crosby and Pat Boone – golden oldies craved by the parents of baby boomers to ease their nerves during a tumultuous period. Soon it expanded to include likeminded ’70s artists like the Carpenters and Pat’s offspring Debbie Boone and, later, purveyors of light, syrupy ’80s and ’90s fare like Celine Dion and Kenny G – the stuff that sounds best in dentists’ offices, for better or worse.

Meanwhile easy listening was overtaken by separate but related genres like soft rock, adult contemporary and smooth jazz – now including artists who would have been considered too long-haired or unruly for the original format, such as Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles and the Doobie Brothers.

The ’90s saw a revival of easy listening and lounge music, in part as a response to the noise and dreariness of grunge. Club nights celebrated these suave, sophisticated genres with varying degrees of irony, and indie bands like Stereolab and Air took them firmly into the realm of the cool. Nowadays half-snarky, half-serious genre tags like vapourwave and yacht rock are the result of new generations endlessly reassessing and reinterpreting the serene sounds of the past.

I’m focusing on a particular range of “easy listening” that’s high-quality, in terms of songwriting and production, but radio-friendly at the same time. Not so much the kitsch – not so much the Carpenters. Undeniable classics like Bill Withers’s 'Lovely Day' or Herb Alpert’s 'Rise' are what I have in mind.

Some artists of the day, such as George Benson and Michael McDonald, found their tracks played in underground clubs like the Paradise Garage as well as on adult contemporary radio. There’s definitely a crossover between quality and daggy in all this.

But today, the boundary is up for dispute. We can talk about whether more commercial acts like Christopher Cross, Olivia Newton-John or the Bee Gees deserve mention with the deeper, more soulful sounds of the era. But with classics by the Pointer Sisters and Donny Hathaway airing side by side with those by Toto and Dionne Warwick in the present-day epoch of Coles Radio, forget being a snob.

It’s okay to admit that the Bee Gees’s ‘More Than a Woman’ or Billy Joel’s ‘Just the Way You Are’ sound absolutely amazing when you hear them in Coles by yourself on a Wednesday morning; or that when UK disco don Harvey ended a three-hour DJ set with Olivia’s ‘Magic’ at Sydney Festival in 2011 – clearly trying to slay us with a kitschy Aussie classic – it was one of the best moments I experienced on a dancefloor in the last decade.

(Kenny G will probably never be cool though – just saying.)

The Slow Rush, Mordechai and Automatic

The Slow Rush’s soft-rock and “easy listening” qualities are well-established and overt. It’s the way tracks like ‘Borderline’ and ‘Lost in Yesterday’ hit you like circa-1980 Doobie Brothers, not to mention Michael McDonald’s lush solo hits like ‘Yah Mo Be There,’ with creamy vocals and that 'Doobie Bounce,' an integral rhythm of yacht rock. It’s the soaring, absurdly melodic choruses of ‘One More Year’ and ‘Instant Destiny’ that come on like radio smashes by Supertramp or Chicago; or the slinky Hall & Oates-ish white funk and delicious piano riffs on ‘Breathe Deeper’. It’s the way Kevin Parker’s echo-drenched falsetto is sometimes so reminiscent of the Bee-Gees – closing a loop between Australian superstars in two very different eras. As he has throughout his career, Parker also nails that wistful, melancholy feel of the ’70s via soul-searching lyrics about solitude and the passing of time, adding necessary depth to the buoyant sound.

It’s perhaps a bit of a stretch to compare the more raw, jam-based soundscapes of Mordechai and Automatic to the lux, ornate, highly polished The Slow Rush – not to mention its commercial soft-rock influences.

They’re certainly compatible with Tame Impala, but Khruangbin and Mildlife arguably have more in common with ’70s jazz-funk or prog-rock artists who occasionally dipped into the adult-contempo mainstream instead of living there. But what’s remarkable is not only the tranquil, breezy feeling of both albums that fits that easy mood to a T; it’s how often they achieve that accessibility and that crucial sense of fun that’s worthy of their forebears. It’s something much more than music for the dark basement of a club.

I hear a lot of Roy Ayers in Khruangbin’s playing on Mordechai. The blissed-out opening track, ‘First Class’, is reminiscent of ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’; while the next track, the life-affirming ‘Time (You and I)’ is a throwback to Ayers’s midtempo club hits like ‘Running Away.’ With its gentle disco bounce, absurdly catchy “That’s life!” refrain and undeniable power to make you feel good, it’s my single of the year. And tell me the delightfully loungey 'Connaissais de Face' or the shimmering, Latin-tinged 'So She Won’t Forget' wouldn’t sound perfect on Coles Radio if you didn’t know they were new.

Mildlife’s expansive but luscious compositions on Automatic round out this terrific triad. 'Rare Air,' the euphoric first single, is so reminiscent of Steely Dan I thought that’s who it was when I first heard it on FBi. The album’s epic boogie-flavoured title track, with its swooshy cosmic groove and spine-tingling vocoder, makes me think of a cross between Steve Miller, George Benson and Daft Punk.

All of these brilliant albums are such a perfect antidote to 2020: they’re stimulating and joyous, like a sort of therapy, with tangible benefits for the listener, to help you relax and de-stress and chill but also to inspire you. It’s not hard to picture them soundtracking the #morningmood of an uplifting viral video in some apocalyptic future.