8 helpful production tips from electronic music legends

No one goes from zero to a hundred overnight in the studio. Mastering the art of music production is an indefinite work-in-progress: you’re eternally polishing your existing skills, adding new tricks to repertoire and experimenting with what works for you. There’s always new tools to try out and things to improve at.

So who better to learn from than electronic music’s greats? To help you on your way, we’ve collected eight tutorials from respected producers that cover essential skills from remixing to sampling. Whether you’re taking your first steps on Ableton or ready to branch out into hardware, there’s valuable lessons here for everyone.

#1 How to sidechain with A-Trak

Sidechaining allows certain elements of your production to shine when they need to. It’s a way to arrange your mix so that when a certain sound comes in, another becomes quieter. As A-Trak explains it in this Remix Lab episode: “you’re just telling it, when this other guy swings, you duck”.

As for how to do it? “On the compressor on Ableton it’s pretty easy… there’s a button that says ‘sidechain’ and then you go and choose what you want the source of the sidechain to be,” A-Trak says. “I go in and choose the kick -- it says ‘audio from’ -- and then I put the ratio to the max because that’s just how sidechaining works out best; very short attack, .01 or .02, something like that. Then you just play with the threshold.”

An added tip: “And you can sidechain to something else than kicks, by the way. I’ve done tracks where I would group a whole bunch of chord pads and have them sidechain a vocal, so that when there’s a vocal going, the chords go down just a little bit to let the vocal cut through.”

#2 How to get more out of Ableton with Tokimonsta

Keen to step up your Ableton game? Follow Tokimonsta’s lead. In this Remix Lab episode, the Brainfeeder alumni talks us through handy tricks like using the track times delay to make groove swings and creating artificial harmonies with pitch shifting. She also explains how to add reverb to your vocals -- the right way.

#3 How to build a live set-up with Four Tet

If you’re ready to go beyond the CDJs in your sets, there’s no one better to learn from than Four Tet. In this tutorial from Red Bull Music Academy New York, Kieran Hebden goes into detail on how he prepares his revered live set-up.

Using his track ‘Angel Echoes’ as a test case, Hebden breaks down how he breaks his songs up into different elements which he launches on stage using a midi trigger. He slowly and deliberately adds elements as he goes to build tension with the audience, before eventually dropping “the main element I know people know”.

“At the show I might have been noodling around a bit, getting the atmosphere I want in the room. Then people recognise melodies and things from the record but now the real kick is going to come [when] the actual main hooks and stuff from the song come in. And this is the moment everybody in the room goes ‘oh shit, yeah!’,” he explains. “And I’ve got total control of that moment.”

#4 How to remix with San Holo

A track as delicate as Sufjan Stevens’ ‘Should Have Known Better’ might not seem like the most obvious candidate for an electronic remix, but it can be done -- even without the stems. In this episode of Remix Lab, San Holo details how he uses Ableton to pitch, stretch and reverse the original with mesmeric results.

#5 How to lay down a bassline with Mija and T-Pain

A good bassline is critical to any effective dancefloor burner. To see how T-Pain and Mija handle their bass, check out these clips from the Remix Lab.

#6 How to create a signature sound with Chris Lake

Producer Chris Lake has a few solid pieces of advice when it comes to going your own way in music. “One of the things that I actively try to do is try not to be overly influenced by other people,” he says. “Not to allow something that excites me in someone else’s music to excite me so much to the point where I’m imitating it. That’s something that you really actively have to avoid.”

Lake also likes to make use of “badly recorded” drum hits in his tracks. “Distorted, saturated, anything -- it doesn’t matter, as long as it doesn’t sound so typical. I like something that sounds a bit more interesting. I put a lot more focus on the individual sounds that I’m using in my tracks to try and create something that doesn’t sound like what other people are using.”

And he’s a big proponent of a humble music-making tool: iPhone voice memos. “I love recording audio on the phone, sticking it in the computer and messing with it,” he says. “It’s simple, it’s convenient, there’s a sound to it that’s kind of interesting that suits my sonic palette.”

#7 How to master the microKORG with Dorian Concept

Looking to take things analogue? In this episode of Studio Science, Dorian Concept makes the case for the microKORG, which he likes to use as “instrument, not just a synthesiser”.

#8 How to sample anything with A-Trak