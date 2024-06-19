How to get started in Elden Ring before the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC drops

Whenever you hear anyone talk about Elden Ring, they'll make a point of expressing how difficult it is to play. Colossal, overpowered bosses will bear down on you from the starting location onward and you'll need to be prepared to die over and over again. Despite this overwhelming difficulty however the game has millions of players worldwide – and with good reason.

We previewed Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree in an exclusive livestream event, where gamers got a world-exclusive first look at the expansion of the game. Find out what went down at Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree livestream right here.

From a twisting, lore-rich narrative to a deep and immersive world, the challenging gameplay of Elden Ring is worth overcoming to experience one of the stand-out video game hits of the last few years.

Now that the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is getting everyone excited once more, it's time to face your fears and jump into the Elden Ring world. We've come up with a comprehensive list of tips, tricks and handy locations in this beginner's guide that's perfect for even the most inexperienced gamer.

01 Best character builds for new Elden Ring players

You don't need to panic too much about crafting the perfect character, because Elden Ring offers plenty of opportunity for growth and customisation long after the tutorial is over. Aesthetics and stats can be changed after a bit of exploration and you'll soon find your preferred playstyle. You won't be able to change things like your Class or Keepsake, though, so a little thought at this stage could save you some grief later on.

Get yourself upgraded at a Site of Grace © FromSoftware, Inc.

Your choice of Class will be from one of the following options: Hero, Bandit, Astrologer, Warrior, Prisoner, Confessor, Wretch, Vagabond, Prophet or Samurai. Each of these have their own strengths and weaknesses, and veteran players may be able to maximise efficiency with a specific Class. As a new player, you won't be too impacted by your choice, so choose whichever appeals to you and remember that you can build your character any way you want through experience. Think of it as a perk that makes you naturally suited to a certain playstyle, rather than a prescriptive path.

Keepsakes are of similar importance and act as a nice boost for the start of the game, but with time you'll grow your collection of items and buffs regardless of your choice. The best picks for new players are the Golden Seed (to increase your Sacred Flask uses), Lands Between Rune (grants you 3000 Runes) or the Stonesword Key (used to unlock various areas around the map).

Think about your experience in similar games, or take a wild guess at your preferred playstyle for now. You can find a detailed breakdown of all possible builds on the Elden Ring Wiki. Paladins and Berserkers are good if you have some melee combat experience, while Mages and Spellblades can hit from a distance, allowing you to hone your ranged attacks.

02 The best progression route

The first thing to do in Limgrave is find Varre at the First Step Site of Grace. He'll give you your first quest and you'll then head to the Church of Elleh. Introduce yourself to Kale, a merchant who wanders the map, and purchase some handy items – namely, the Crafting Kit (to unlock crafting), a Torch and a Telescope if you can afford it.

At the Gatefront Ruins, you'll find another Site of Grace, this one providing you with a horse. Speak to Melina and she'll reward you with Torrent, your trusty steed. You'll also be able to pick up the West Limgrave map at the Ruins and a Whetstone Knife. From here, it's back to the Church of Elleh Site of Grace to unlock the Spirit Calling Bell.

Don't be scared. Well, maybe it’s ok to be a little scared © FromSoftware, Inc.

You'll stay in West Limgrave while you work up to about level 15 and should aim to complete Boc the Seamster's quest sooner rather than later. Go from the Ruins to Stormhill, farm some Runes from the local trolls, meet Roderika and collect a Stonesword Key from the Stormhill Shack. Once you hit Murkwater Cave, you're almost ready for East Limgrave when your level is high enough.

03 Best beginner weapons and armour

If you truly want the best equipment for your Elden Ring run, you'll need to face some devastatingly powerful foes and almost unwinnable situations. That said, you can still find some pretty good loot in the early stages of the game, even as a beginner. You just have to know where to look. Of course, weapon choice is more than just stats going up, it's also about your personal playstyle and character's abilities.

If you're heading to the Gatefront Ruins early on, you can grab a flail without a fight. This works best for those who are confident in their sneaking skill, as you can lift it from the elaborately carved black caravan at the camp while the guard turns his head. The flail is a great weapon for beginners, offering solid attack stats and a passive blood loss effect. You'll need 10 Strength and 18 Dexterity to use it, though, so keep an eye on those levels.

If you're using an Arcane build (and have 5 Strength, 13 Dexterity and 13 Arcane) only a cut-scene stands between you and the Reduvia dagger. Downstream, in the Murkwater River, you'll run into the terrifying Bloody Finger Nerijus. Give it a few seconds and Bloody Finger Hunter Yura will show up, rescue you and let you pick up the dagger. No fight required.

If you're confident without a shield and want a powerful weapon, another easy to get item lies in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. Head to the basement and grab the Twinblade from the chest. As long as you have 10 Strength and 18 Dexterity, you'll be able to whirl this sword around and slay multiple enemies at one time.

A good set of armour for beginners is the skeletal Royal Remains set. Although not the most powerful armour set, it has a passive ability to restore your HP (up to 18 percent of max HP) over time, which might just save your life in a pinch. This can be found at Roundtable Hold, after you've completed a short quest and defeated the Ensha of the Royal Remains.

Having the best kit is essential in Elden Ring © FromSoftware, Inc.

04 Best Elden Ring rune farming spots

Rune farming is something both new and veteran players benefit from. If you want the best stats, equipment and weapons, you'll need to lay down some serious cash for it. Although a steady stream of Runes can be found by defeating enemies, each victory could take you multiple tries and use up precious resources. There are a few locations where thousands of Runes can be procured in mere minutes, levelling your character and providing access to the best items in the game.

The entrance to Mohgwhyn's Palace is infamous among Elden Ring players for being a lucrative Rune farming location, but it's a bit of a slog to reach for new players at the start of the game. To access it, you'll have to complete the Varre questline and be in possession of the Pureblood Knight's Medal.

Bear it in mind for future reference, but for now, head to those foreboding cliffs to the North of the Stormgate and try to get a troll in your sights. These burly guys will take long, slow swipes at you and do serious damage if they land a hit, so use their clumsiness to your advantage and dodge their swings. Pull them apart and take out one at a time, watching as they drop up to 1,000 Runes upon death.

Once you're a little stronger, you can do battle with more enemies, especially those with golden eyes. They won't be harder to kill, but they will drop some serious loot when you kill them, so make a beeline for those glowing eyes.

It's also a good idea to pick the Golden Scarab Keepsake or to find one as early as possible, so that you can instantly boost your money pot by 3,000 Runes.

05 Things to avoid in Elden Ring

Storming Stormveil Castle

All the signs point to Stormveil as your first destination, from the Site of Grace illumination to Varre's advice, but early-game players should hold off for a little while. There are a few helpful locations nearby that can gear you up for everything that awaits you beyond the castle walls: head for the Church of Elleh for a chance to trade, pick up your Map Fragment from the Gatefront Ruins and saddle up your new horse, Torrent, at the Site of Grace to the west of the Ruins.

Godrick the Grafted is who awaits you at the end of Stormveil Castle © FromSoftware, Inc.

West Limgrave's Tree Sentinel

One of the first enemies you'll see, situated between the Church of Elleh and your starting point, is the Tree Sentinel. Avoid him at all costs until you've got a bit of combat experience or you'll be in for a nasty shock. Although this is technically a starting area, the enemies you find here won't be at your level and can take you out in a single hit. Which leads us to…

Running headfirst into every fight

Remember that Elden Ring enemies can – and will – destroy you pretty easily. When you first start your journey, you'll need to get used to sneaking around. If you don't want to fight, crouch and stick to long grass and overgrowth. If you start as a Confessor, you'll immediately have a stealth boost in the form of the Assassin's Approach incantation, but this can be learned by any Class later on. You can leave a fight alone and come back when you're ready, that's the beauty of the open world.

Getting discouraged

Elden Ring is a brutally hard game at times and it doesn't hold your hand, whatever your skill level. Remember that the game is designed to stretch you, you're not necessarily a terrible shot. As hard as it might get, the layered lore, incredible environment and storytelling, and untethered exploration makes it all worthwhile. If a boss is killing you over-and-over, try seeing the next go as a practice run, limiting yourself to one type of attack to see its effectiveness, or using the time to learn the enemy's moves.

06 Teleportation Chest locations

Teleportation Chests can throw you off guard when you least expect it – looking just like a regular chest, but instead whisking you off to a brand new location. In some of the deepest dungeons and hardest areas, they may come as a pleasant surprise, but occasionally there's an unbearably tough area waiting through the portal that you may want to avoid. Keep this list open when you explore, so you can avoid those pesky chests (or run to one in a pinch).

Limgrave

Dragon-Burnt Ruins: In an underground cellar, you'll find a chest that will transport you to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Caelid.

Murkwarter Cave: A chest here, near where Patches first appears, will transport you to Limgrave, near the Minor Erdtree.

Weeping Peninsula

Tower of Return: A chest right at the top of the Tower will transport you to Leyndell.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will release for consoles and PC on June 21, giving you just a few days to get started in the Lands Between.