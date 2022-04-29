It’s safe to say, at this point in time, that Elden Ring -- a hardcore Souls -like from the genre’s forebear, FromSoftware -- has broken through. And when we say “broken through” we’re not talking just about the mainstream. Rather, Elden Rng has entered the popular culture lexicon as a transcendent masterpiece underpinning the very genre it stands upon, simultaneously overshadowing its namesake, alongside its spiritual siblings, with a high and dark-fantasy setting that, for lack of a better description, truly opens this new world.

It’s a big call, and one many Dark Souls diehards will repute as hyperbole, but there’s no doubt in our minds that future ‘Souls-likes’ will be more akin to Elden -likes (a much better genre name than the ‘Ring’ alternative); open-world and dynamic in nature. Both accessible and indelibly hard to a design fault. Cumulative, aspirant production now at the very tine of its challenge-mustered buck.

The sense of scope in the game’s open-world, at sheer-scale odds with all Soulses before it, has presented punters with a stomping ground full of delight and discoverable wonder...

“Surely there can't be an Elden Ring 2 , because they didn't hold anything back here,” wrote friend of Red Bull Gaming , Joab Gilroy , in his review elsewhere . And it’s a point that has permeated the Elden Ring discussion landscape. The sense of scope in the game’s open-world, at sheer-scale odds with all Soulses before it, has presented punters with a stomping ground full of delight and discoverable wonder. It has also meant moving on from challenging parts of the game -- once soul-destroying bottlenecks in other so-called -likes -- is now an encouraged strategy, opening up the grinding process tenfold from where it was, while rewarding such actions with more lore, more items and more progress.

Selling Houses The Lands Between © Bandai Namco

We’ve championed Elden Ring here, from first announcements right through to its launch where it became a Red Bull Levels livestream sensation . But we didn’t jump on this because we had insight into that breakthrough potential (and eventuality) mentioned earlier, rather we just knew it was going to be something special.

To that end, the gaming gods also gifted us with alliances of the like-minded, which brings us here today, to talk about our very own Red Bull Player and self-professed “Soulsborne fanatic” iamfallfromgrace . Initially we’d conceptualised input from the streaming star for a deep exploration of the game’s mainstream ‘aha’ moment, but in answering our heady questions with as much verve as she did, it felt wrong to break up her replies, and thus stifling her clear love and passion for the game(s).

So below, in its Q&A entirety, we present to you in her own words, iamfallfromgrace’s veritable love-letter to Elden Ring.

Man-E-Arms © Bandai Namco

Can you tell us your history with the Souls games? Which was the first to grab you?

I'm so glad that I gave it another try because Sekiro is an absolute masterpiece... Grace 'IamFallFromGrace'

Grace : Funny story, I actually played Dark Souls 3 for a couple of hours back in 2016 but I gave up VERY quickly. I was a young and impatient gamer back then. Fast forward to November 2020 when Demon's Souls release on the PS5 and this was my first proper attempt at a FromSoft game. The PS5 had just come out and I was dying to play SOMETHING on it -- so Demon's Souls was the choice. I always thought I was too 'bad' at games to finish a FromSoft title. But, 30 hours (and 228 deaths later) I completed my first Soulsborne. And thus, the obsession began. For the next nine months, I went through and finished every Soulsborne back to back. Though I played them in a rather odd order. After Demon's Souls, I played Dark Souls 1 , Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne , Dark Souls 2, and then finished it off with Sekiro -- which admittedly took me two attempts to get into it. The combat is WILDLY different from the other FromSoft games which really threw me, to begin with. That damn Chained Ogre and his MMA moves made me take a break for a little while, but I'm so glad that I gave it another try because Sekiro is an absolute masterpiece.

Do you have a favourite?

Grace : If you'd asked me this before Elden Ring, I would've probably said Sekiro. Sekiro has, by far, the most impressive combat system to date. Sekiro is rather unique because you can't customise your character like you can in the other FromSoft titles, which results in far tighter combat. That fact, in addition to the posture system, it really means that there is less room for error in combat. You can't play as fast and loose in Sekiro, which in my opinion makes the combat far more impressive and satisfying when you outplay the boss and defeat them.

Check me out playing and beating Genichiro in Sekiro here .

But along came Elden Ring. I truly believe Elden Ring is the game of the decade. I've never had an obsession with a game as I have with Elden Ring since February. Elden Ring has completely consumed me, so much so that I lovingly bullied my partner to play it just so I could watch more even after I wrapped up streaming it for 10 hours a day.

Having said that, there is no bad FromSoft game. Dark Souls 2 is disliked by a lot of the community, but I honestly had a great time with Dark Souls 2 and every other game for that matter.

Hrm, Sydney's trap doot spider problem has grown over the years... © Bandai Namco

How do you think the spiritual series has evolved over the years and with each iteration?

I'm a huge fan of the macabre and anything Japanese... Grace 'IamFallFromGrace'

Grace : Obviously I didn't get to experience them in real-time as they were released. but thinking about each game and how they've evolved it really does feel like Elden Ring is the culmination of all of the games. They took everything that made those games great and mashed them all into one in an open-world with the most beautiful music, atmosphere and visuals.

I love the world of Dark Souls, but I particularly love the variety in Bloodborne and Sekiro. I'm a huge fan of the macabre and anything Japanese , so those two were right up my alley. Elden Ring felt most like a Dark Souls game in terms of the setting, the enemies and the bosses, but you could definitely feel some of the influence from Bloodborne (especially Rykard , Lord of Blasphemy ) and Sekiro (praise the jumping)!

With each new game in the series, it definitely feels like the games are getting more difficult in a way but in Elden Ring, for instance, you're given a wide arsenal of tools to achieve your quest. More so than in any game before, but I suspect I'll have a chance to elaborate more on that in a moment.

Elden Ring has surpassed even Bandai Namco and From's expectations, especially in the West, do you have an opinion on why you think that might be?

Grace : Honestly, I think the rise in popularity of Twitch since the pandemic has had an immense impact on people venturing out and playing a wider variety of games. I know that just in my community alone I've convinced countless people to give it a try as their first FromSoft game and they're LOVING it. In addition to that, staying home and playing games is more accepted in this ‘new normal’ that we're living in, so I think people are more inclined to fearlessly embrace their hobbies. There is still a lot of gate-keeping in the gaming world, but I like to think that people are being more encouraging and supportive of people wanting to dive into Elden Ring, which means more players. Elden Ring offers a very unique experience with the open-world aspect and to be honest, I wouldn't be surprised if some Game of Thrones fans are giving it a go just because of George RR Martin ’s involvement.

The darkness comes © Bandai Namco

There's a huge buzz around accessibility (not the other good buzz, rightly centred around accessibility for the motor-impaired) where dulling the challenge in games so everyone can enjoy a journey or story, is now seemingly a design mandate from publishers. And we see it a lot with the younger generation who've grown up passively watching others play games over YouTube and Twitch and the like, yet Souls games are meant to be HARD, and Elden Ring bucks this trend and reasserts, maybe, that games should be played with a greater degree of challenge -- where do you sit on this?

Grace : I believe accessibility should be non-negotiable. I say this as an able-bodied person with full motor function, I am completely privileged to not require accessibility settings beyond turning off motion blur and head bob to avoid some minor motion sickness from time to time.

Gaming should be accessible to all and there are some gaming companies that are making fantastic strides into making their games far more accessible. It really grinds my gears when people, especially those who aren't game devs, shout from the rooftops that accessibility takes away from the vision of the developers. At the very core, the FromSoft games are hard as hell, there are no arguments there. But is that the only thing that makes them great? Hell no.

If 'Person A' wants to play a game on the hardest difficulty and 'Person B' wants to play the game on a Story Mode without the threat of certain death... how in the world does that detract anything from Person A? It doesn't. This discussion is one of my biggest gripes with the gaming community. As someone who started this journey thinking I was 'too bad' to play a FromSoft game, I know what it feels like to be intimidated by this gate-keeping mentality that so many gamers out there seem to share.

I don't care if you're a mage. I don't care if you summon players to help you. I don't care if you let your Mimic Tear solo the boss while you sit back eating popcorn. Play the game however you want and enjoy yourself. Gaming is meant to be fun and fun is for everyone.

Elden Ring is not a very accessible game in the context of inclusivity for the motor-impaired, however, I do believe it is far more accommodating to new players and returning players alike due to the wide arsenal of tools you are given and the open-world nature of the game.

Previously, if you reach a roadblock in a FromSoft game you're kind of stuck there beating your head against the wall -- unless you want to spend a chunk of time farming for levels. In Elden Ring, the open-world is so vast and interesting that you can leave the boss that is giving you grief and explore the Lands Between for 20 hours or more until you believe you're ready. In addition to that, the Spirit Summoning Bell is a huge aid for players to bring reinforcements along with them for the journey and with Grace's Guidance (no relation), and a map and compass, you'll also have a sense of the direction you should be heading in.

Pardon me, do you have the time? © Bandai Namco

What, specifically, about Elden Ring has grabbed you? Is it the open-world? The setting? The bosses? ...

I am an adrenaline junkie when it comes to gaming, whether it's a horror game, a sweaty shooter, or a FromSoft game -- I love that feeling of my hands shaking, my heart thudding deep in my chest... Grace 'IamFallFromGrace'

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly what it is about Elden Ring that was and is so captivating. I could probably write an essay on why it's going to remain my favourite game for years to come. But as I mentioned earlier, it's a culmination of all of the games prior. The main factor, for me, are the moments of elation when you finally deliver the final blow to a tough boss. Radahn , Morg , Radagon and Malenia were all incredibly difficult bosses that when the victory screen came up I had that sheer sense of euphoria, and that's what I'm always chasing in games. I am an adrenaline junkie when it comes to gaming, whether it's a horror game , a sweaty shooter , or a FromSoft game -- I love that feeling of my hands shaking, my heart thudding deep in my chest, and screeching when I manage to pull it all together and succeed.

What is the key feedback/request from your fans about the game and you playing it? What are they most keen on?

I streamed every second of my playthrough on Twitch, which took 100 hours total. The best moments for viewers are definitely the boss fights. People get super invested in whether or not this attempt is ‘the one’ and I even had channel point betting enabled to give people even more reason to be hoping I succeeded, or failed. I spent a few hours fighting Malenia who is widely agreed upon as one of the hardest bosses in any FromSoft game to date. The moment that she finally fell was a huge highlight, as you can witness here .

Nothing bad is gonna happen in these woods at all. Nup. Nope. No way... © Bandai Namco

The Souls formula has been replicated a lot now, to the point it really is its own genre. Do you have an idea why it came to be that such a style of game could reach that stratosphere? What other Souls-likes have you played that have not just replicated, but even elevated that formula (if there are any)?

I get a little impatient fighting the ‘trash’ enemies and if I’m constantly having to backtrack, I get wary of the entertainment value for my viewers... Grace 'IamFallFromGrace'

For me, I enjoy the fact that the games don’t hold your hand. They give you a minor tutorial and you’re thrown right into the deep end up against a boss within the first few moments. The suffering is part of the process and I love overcoming the challenges that are presented to you. The fact you can customise your character and build them however you like adds to the immersion and also the replayability. I’ve played through Dark Souls 3 five times with various mods and randomisers and I can’t wait to see what the modding community does with Elden Ring.

The only other Souls-likes I’ve played are Nioh and The Surge . The games are great, but I struggled with them and I found that there just weren’t enough boss fights. I get a little impatient fighting the ‘trash’ enemies and if I’m constantly having to backtrack, I get wary of the entertainment value for my viewers. Next on my list is Hollow Knight , which looks right up my alley.

I’m definitely biassed but I think FromSoft, as the originator, does it best and they’ve solidified that position with Elden Ring. It feels like Miyazaki said ‘hold my beer Red Bull ’ when other games were being praised for having vast open-worlds and exploration. He managed to marry the Souls formula with an open-world and it’ll be very difficult for another game to recreate the success of Elden Ring.

Quit horsin' around © Bandai Namco

One key idea behind the games is "interpretation", especially where story and lore is concerned. But some people wish that From would go all-in on story and narrative -- where do you sit on this topic? And, conversely, do you think George RR Martin contributed enough to Elden Ring?

I do enjoy the more vague approach to the story. You’re not spoon fed the narrative; it’s up to you to seek knowledge from various NPCs and take time to read item descriptions. It’s fun experiencing it live with my Twitch community as well and coming up with our own theories. Having said that, I’m glad we have lore masters like VaatiVidya to fill the gaps in our knowledge.

From my understanding, George RR Martin didn’t write the story as such, but he constructed the world and created the mythology of the game. I think he definitely had a say in adding a myriad of dragons throughout the world, too.

The game is a masterpiece, so whatever contributions he had it’s clear that George RR Martin and Miyazaki make one hell of a team.

For more gaming and gaming culture coverage, follow @redbullgaming on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook .