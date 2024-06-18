The 10 most exciting things in Elden Ring’s new expansion

It’s official, after Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring showcases Shadow of the Erdtree DLC live event , we officially cannot wait for the new expansion to drop on June 21.

And what an event it was, with the likes of HandOfBlood, MissMikkaa and Sabaku no Maiku dropping by the explore the Land of Shadow for the very first time. We kicked things off with a bingo edition of the Tarnished Trails, before MissMikkaa led us through a dance pad workshop (harder than it looks).

Then, our gaming warriors paired up for the Brain and Brawn Challenge – a series of boss-level fights that turned out to be much more brutal – and thrilling – than anticipated.

Finally, we got a first look as Shadow of the Erdtree was unveiled. There’s a lot to talk about. And even more still under wraps until June 21. If you want to play the game completely unspoiled, look away now.

If you want just an inkling of what to expect in this massive, thrilling and uber-challenging addition to the best game of all time, read on at your peril…

Watch highlights of the Red Bull Levels: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree showcase:

01 The story

Story is everything in Elden Ring. And, if a DLC was going to be created, it had to have the best narrative possible. Luckily, Shadow of the Erdtree has your back.

Guided by Empyrean Miquella, players are beckoned to the Land of Shadow, a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot.

There, you’ll discover the dark secrets of the world as you meet mysterious others who follow in Miquella’s footsteps…

While not at the official event, local Australian player Iamfallfromgrace had a chance to play the game and said things are looking exciting!

"With over 400 hours in the base game, you could say I’m pretty excited to get into the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC! I’m dying to explore this new realm and discover what secrets it holds. Elden Ring left us with so many questions, especially surrounding Miquella, it’s exciting to think that in only a few short days we’ll finally get to learn more about this mysterious character."

Well-known streamers from all over the world were in Berlin for the event © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

02 A huge world

And there’s a lot to explore. Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree takes players beyond the Lands Between to explore a completely new world: the Land of Shadow.

The Land of Shadow is estimated to be roughly the size of Limgrave and Caelid combined. Best of all, players can seamlessly travel back and forth between DLC and original game content with all of the freedom you’ve come to expect.

03 Open-world play

Shadow of the Erdtree might be DLC, but it’s no afterthought. Its worlds, characters and weapons (more on this in a moment) have been meticulously thought out to not only add extra value to the core game, but to elevate it and really celebrate what makes the series so beloved.

We can’t say much about new maps, except for that you’ll start out in a massive and spooky graveyard. If at first it feels a bit barren, fear not, plenty of spooky enemies are waiting to meet you, including a massive cauldron of flame.

Explore a bit further and you’ll find caves, dungeons, lava tunnels, grassy fields, mystical forests and not one but two major castles: Belurat Castle and Castle Estis. Plus, of course, plenty of secrets still to be revealed.

04 Beast claws

Elden Ring director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has confirmed that there will be new weapon categories including never-before seen swords, shields and throwables. Which is reason enough to cop a copy if you ask us.

Best of all, Beast Claws are back, with a new variant rumoured to be faster, more aggressive and with more exaggerated attacks than its four predecessor varieties. As for what this means in practical terms, you’ll have to wait until June 21 to find out.

If I can give you one piece of advice, stack Larval Tears before the DLC drops! We’re going to have around 100 new weapons to play with, including Hand-to-Hand and Beast Claws, so you’ll likely want to respec your character a few times. Combat in the Realm of Shadow is going to be a whole new world with the 8 new Weapon Types. Grace 'IamFallFromGrace'

05 Light greatswords

OK, we know you want to know more about weapons. So how about Light Greatswords?

Featured in the Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree preview, this entirely new class has the same reach as a Greatsword but also boasts faster combos and swings – in other words, a winning combo for those who divide their stats between Dexterity and Strength.

NoWay4u_Sir was the first to crack the new boss © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool I was able to stun him with the light attack of the new weapon. Then I think I was just extremely lucky NoWay4u_Sir

06 Tougher baddies

It turns out that these new and improved weapons will come in handy, with bosses and your run-of-the-mill baddies rumoured to be slightly harder than in the OG base game.

Don’t worry too much though because…

07 New blessings

To help you deal with these tough enemies, FromSoftware have introduced a new buffing mechanic to raise your Scadutree Blessing which, in turn empowers your character’s attack and attack negation.

It doesn’t matter which weapon you have equipped, and these buffs can be stacked, meaning the more Scadutree Fragments you find, the more powerful your Scadutree Blessing buff will be. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Revered Spirit Ash items and stack as many as possible too.

08 New classes

To help you on your way, you can also now select from one of three classes, including Shadow of the Erdtree’s brand-new Knight and Sorcerer classes. (As well as the usual Warrior class). Each comes with its own benefits and, while you can carry your weapons through from the base game, there are *cough* around 100 new weapons rumoured to be introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree, making for a near-infinite play-through experience, depending on which avatar you choose, and how you choose to equip them…

09 Improved perfume bottles

The look on Elajjaz's face shows just how intense the new DLC is © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool I had no idea where the boss was. With the new perfume weapon that deals fire AoE damage, it went very well Elajjaz

We’ve already mentioned some of these new weapons, but it’s worth mentioning Perfume Bottles. As per the base game, you’ll be able to make potions – as can Perfumer enemies.

Even better news is that this time around, you’ll be able to equip a permanent Perfume Bottle to your hand and deal out either a fast jolt of damage or a slower attack that emits an AOE to nearby enemies. Nice

10 Bigger bosses

We’ve covered Elden Ring’s toughest bosses in detail here. But, we’d be remiss not to mention just how excited we are about the new additions to the roster.

After all, who doesn’t like endlessly pitting their skills against an impossible monster, dying time after time until we can finally figure out how to snatch victory from the jaws and claws of defeat?

We’re going to say absolutely nothing else about the bosses awaiting you. You’re on your own there, and rightly so. All we will say is that both Divine Beast Dancing Lion and Twinned Knight Relanna can’t wait to meet you…

If the boss fights I experienced were an indication of what we can expect from rest of the Realm of Shadow, we are in for a butt-kicking! FromSoftware DLC’s are renowned for being exceptionally tough and the Shadow of the Erdtree does not disappoint. Grace 'IamFallFromGrace'

Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on June 21 on all platforms where the main game is available: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Find out more here bandainamcoent.eu/elden-ring .