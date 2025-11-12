Meet Erin Brooks, surfing's next global superstar

The world has seen Erin Brooks coming for a long time. Although she didn't start surfing until the relatively late age of nine, Brooks's life has been a whirlwind from the moment she first set her feet in wax. The 1.55m-tall dynamo is already one of the world's best barrel riders and packs power far beyond her stature, especially on her backhand.

Erin Brooks is in her element © Chad Wadsworth/Red Bull Content Pool I just want to win world titles, compete for gold medals and inspire young girls to never give up, and achieve their dreams Erin Brooks

In 2022, Brooks surfed to a fourth-place finish at the Rip Curl Cup at Padang Padang in Bali, knocking out a handful of the world's most adept male tubehounds along the way. In 2023, she took out her first Challenger Series event in Brazil, before going back-to-back to claim the next CS event at the start of 2024, in firing waves at the Gold Coast Pro.

Erin Brooks storming to a fourth-place finish at the 2022 Rip Curl Cup © Nate Lawrence/Rip Curl

A short time later, as a wildcard, she claimed victory at the Fiji Pro, her first-ever Championship Tour event, before wrapping up the year with a win at the Pipe Masters.

In 2025, now safely ensconced at surfing's highest level, she turned 18, scored the cover of Surfer Mag and took Rookie Of The Year honours, despite describing her year as 'frustrating'.

Dive in below to find out more about Brooks' background, and explore the role it could play in driving her on to a lifetime of success.

01 Born in the USA

Digging deep at Cloudbreak in 2025 © Jimmy Wilson/Red Bull Content Pool

Brooks was born in Texas, raised in Hawaii, and now proudly flies the Canadian flag high on the World Surf League's Championship Tour. Brooks' early years were spent in Boerne, just outside of San Antonio, and were filled with normal kid stuff: gymnastics, soccer, dance and a healthy dose of Texan sports loyalty. The Brooks family – father Jeff, mother Michelle and older brother Jacob – are devoted Dallas Cowboys fans, and Brooks still remembers their chocolate Labradors, Troy and Emmett, named after Cowboys players, fondly.

When she was nine, Brooks' parents retired and moved to Maui. Once their daughter found surfing, and the world discovered her preternatural talent, they moved to Oahu, chasing bigger challenges. “Oahu has so many more waves," says Brooks, "it’s a proving ground."

Erin Brooks winning the Vans Pipe Masters in wild style © Brent Bielmann/Vans

Living on the North Shore, Brooks found her place in the lineups, and forged lifelong friendships in the process. "I’m so glad we moved there when we did," she says, "as it really helped me become more comfortable in bigger surf. I think that showed when I won the Pipe Masters; I’m so proud to have my name up there with so many amazing surfers. I love Hawaii so much, it'd be really hard to ever leave."

02 O Canada

A young Brooks first represented Canada at just 13 – “before I even had a passport,” she laughs – thanks to her father’s citizenship. “My dream is to one day own a vacation home in Tofino,” she admits. “Once you fly up, catch the ferry, then drive three hours, it’s hard work to get there between contests. In the offseason, I’m always travelling, so it’s easier to stay in the States a lot of the time.”

Erin Brooks claims Championship Tour glory for Canada at Cloudbreak © Matt Dunbar/World Surf League

Brooks is embracing The Great White North, leaning into the culture and learning French to connect further with her heritage. She even threw out the opening pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game last year. "Straight down the middle!" she laughs.

As for surfing? "I've scored plenty of waves," Brooks grins. "People don't really love me talking about it, but I think I should because I want more people to go there! There’s lots of really good waves if you go out on a boat; right point breaks, slabs, all sorts of waves – you just gotta know the right people!"

03 All creatures great and small

Brooks has always had a soft spot for animals. Growing up, she spent time on friends’ farms in Texas, dreaming of one day having her own. “When I’m retired, I’d love to,” she says. “Cows, donkeys, chickens. I'm not too sure about horses – they seem like a lot of work, but a cow is a priority.” [laughs]

For now, Brooks settles for being a dog mum to her golden retriever, Jimmy. “I got him two years ago, and he’s my best friend,” she says, proudly. “I love taking him on walks, and to the beach whenever I can. He always makes me smile.”

With the chaotic demands of tour life, Jimmy is a constant and consistent companion. “Jimmy keeps me grounded,” she says. “After a big heat or a tough session, he’s always there to remind me to just have fun.”

04 Childhood heroes

Brooks grew up idolising the same surfers as her peers – "I loved watching Carissa Moore and Steph Gilmore, and I loved Coco Ho's style" – but found herself focusing more and more on the men who were pushing performance. “Growing up in Hawaii, everyone worships John John Florence and Kelly Slater, and even Mick Fanning,” she says, “but I loved watching Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira , and how they land their airs, they’re so catlike.”

Italo Ferreira, going hard at Pipeline © Ryan Miller/Red Bull Content Pool

That inspiration didn’t go unnoticed. “Italo and Gabriel have actually sent me messages about my airs,” she grins. “It’s crazy coming from guys like that, not just to notice, but to take the time out of their days – it always made me feel great.”

Brooks drew Gilmore in a heat for the first time at this year’s Gold Coast Pro, where she’d been granted a wildcard into a competition Steph had already won six times. “I was definitely super nervous,” Brooks admits.

Erin Brooks and a brutal backhand Burleigh Heads hammer © Andrew Shield/World Surf League

“She’s won that event so many times, and with the home crowd behind her, I knew I had to surf my absolute best. She got barrelled on her first wave and then did one of her signature carves, and I was like, OK, she’s no joke, I gotta step up. But then I started finding my rhythm and ended up getting an eight and a nine. It felt unreal when they read out the scores. I definitely thought I was going to get lowballed, especially against her.”

The changing of the guard? Steph Gilmore and Erin Brooks on the Gold Coast © Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League

“Steph deserves all the respect in the world – she and Carissa are the greats of women’s surfing. It was an awesome day, and hopefully I can compete against Carissa one day too, if she ever comes back.”

05 Rising tides

The WSL’s Rising Tides program has become a much-loved part of the Championship Tour, giving local girls at every event the chance to surf alongside their heroes and learn from the world’s best. “It’s such a great program,” says Brooks. “You can tell how much it means to the girls. I’ll always make time for it.”

A young Erin Brooks surfing in the first Rising Tides session, Maui, 2019 © Cait Miers/World Surf League You'd be smiling like Erin Brooks too, surfing with all of your heroes © Cait Miers/World Surf League

Brooks’ connection to Rising Tides runs deep. She took part in the inaugural session as a wide-eyed 12-year-old grom in Maui back in 2019, long before joining the Championship Tour herself. “It’s crazy to think I was one of those little girls paddling out,” she says. “That was the first one ever, and I just remember how cool it was to surf with the pros. I was so nervous, but everyone was so nice.”

Erin Brooks at Rising Tides in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa © Kody McGregor/World Surf League Erin Brooks at Rising Tides in Saquarema, Brazil © Camila Othon/World Surf League

At a handful of events this year, Brooks found herself on the other side of the rope - now a CT athlete helping out the next generation. “It’s come full circle,” she smiles. “Seeing their faces light up when they catch a wave, that’s the best feeling. If I can be that person for even one girl, that’s really special.”

The Rising Tides program is more than a career highlight; it’s a reminder of her own journey. Sharing her love of the ocean helps Brooks stay connected to the joy that sparked her career.

06 Family values

Hard work runs in Brooks’ blood, and she didn't need to look far for inspiration. Her dad was a Marine, and her brother joined the Coast Guard. Watching their discipline shaped her own approach to surfing. “My brother was academically gifted, offered football scholarships, but always had his sights on the military. Dad pushed him to be his best every day, and I learned from that,” she explains, “that’s the hard work that got me here."

“When I started surfing, my dad thought it was just for fun, but once I got serious he applied the same attitude he had with my brother, and made sure I was driven and gave 100 percent.”

Even Erin Brooks knows, sometimes you just need a hug from Dad © Emma Sharon/World Surf League I’m really grateful to my dad for pushing me, and my family for always being so supportive Erin Brooks

That sense of drive has always been balanced by deep family connection. “They’ve always been so supportive,” says Brooks. “They know how much I love surfing, but they’ve also kept me balanced and never let me forget that surfing’s supposed to be fun.”

Her mother’s battle with cancer gave Brooks perspective. “Seeing her go through chemo, losing hair and weight, and looking so different, I knew whatever I was dealing with wouldn’t compare. She still had a smile on her face, was making me food, and I kept thinking, ‘Mum, you need to sit down!’”

It’s that family strength that keeps Brooks grounded, no matter where life and the tour take her.

07 Life as a rookie

Brooks’ 2025 season on the Championship Tour was a reality check. After dominating the 2024 Challenger Series and winning the Fiji Pro as a wildcard, she stepped into her rookie CT year with high expectations. “I wasn’t happy with my first year on tour,” she admits. “It was a bit of a shock, but I think that’s good for me. Last year was the best competitive year I've had, with lots of wins. I felt unstoppable, but then I definitely got humbled real quick [laughs].”

Teenage phenom Erin Brooks, en route to winning the Fiji Pro © Matt Dunbar/World Surf League

Winning Fiji as a wildcard will always be one of her proudest achievements, especially after struggling to find that same form again in 2025. “That win means more now,” says Brooks. “I went in just trying to have fun, which worked for me all year. This season I tried to be more focused, but I ended up overthinking, stressing out and letting the hype get to my head after that win."

Sometimes the Championship Tour proves to be more nightmare than dream © Cait Miers/World Surf League

"Looking back now, I got better throughout this year and had some good results, just not the ones I wanted. Maybe in the end, that will turn out to be a good thing? It'll definitely make me work harder in the offseason, I know that.”

Brooks credits much of her growth to her coach, Jake Paterson. Combining her natural talent with his competitive smarts and ruthless attitude has proved the perfect combination. “I feel like I’ve been taking it in and applying it, and I’m slowly getting better,” she says.

Jake Paterson and Erin Brooks huddle up between heats in Tahiti © Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League

Even setbacks became lessons. Adjusting to new boards mid-season, coping with overthinking, and learning not to dwell on mistakes were all part of her rookie journey. “My coach always says, keep mistakes in the back of your mind, but don’t make them your main focus,” she reflects. “I feel way more comfortable and mentally strong now. I’m excited for the next season [laughs].”

08 Fish out of water

Brooks is always moving © Chad Wadsworth/Red Bull Content Pool

Even when Brooks isn’t surfing, she’s still moving. Fitness is a constant, but for Brooks, it’s never just about performance. At the Red Bull High Performance Center, she focuses on conditioning and strength, building power to match her skill in the water.

Erin Brooks bulks in the gym to shred in the water © Jimmy Wilson/Red Bull Content Pool

“The last couple of years, I focused a lot on agility and air awareness, but this year I really buckled down on conditioning and strength, to be extra powerful. Being 5ft 1in [1.55m] and 115 pounds [52kg], and competing against girls much bigger than me, I need to make sure I can throw spray, but also keep myself safe from injury," she explains.

The mental side of competition is just as important. Brooks has been reading books about confidence and self-belief to manage self-doubt. “Coming up against the top girls, who barely make mistakes, it’s easy to get frustrated with myself. I had a lot of rookie mistakes this year, and I kept overthinking them. Now I’m working on recognising mistakes, but not dwelling on them. That’s been huge for me."

Erin Brooks, at one with the ocean © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Illume

Outside structured training, Brooks stays active for fun. She enjoys running with her golden retriever, Jimmy, skateboarding with Sky Brown, and has recently taken up golf with Sierra Kerr . “I think that’s going to be my new hobby!” she laughs. “I’ll always try to be active. I want to keep progressing, but I also want to enjoy myself."

09 Final words

Brooks' outlook is guided by one simple rule. "Ever since I was little, my Dad has always told me that 'Hesitation leads to devastation'," she says. "If you’re gonna do something, give it 100 percent.”

Erin Brooks finds the perfect mix of precision and power at Cloudbreak © Jimmy Wilson/Red Bull Content Pool

“My ultimate goal is to be the best I can be every day,” she says, “but competitively I just want to win world titles, compete for gold medals and inspire younger girls to never give up, and achieve their dreams.”

Blessed with prodigious talent, channeled with military precision and guided by an incredible supporting cast, expect Erin Brooks to be living her dreams, and motivating other to do the same, for a long time to come. The world can't wait to enjoy the show.