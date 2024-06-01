Red Bull Hardline isn’t for the faint-hearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the course is designed by MTB track pioneer Dan Atherton and tests both skill and nerve.

The gruelling track brings together the world's best and bravest riders, putting them through their paces in a challenging succession of mammoth jumps, boulder drops, technical puzzles and unrelenting weather. Hard by name, hard by nature.

And for the first time ever, Red Bull Hardline will also be taking place in Australia, at Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania, on February 23-24, 2024.

Red Bull Hardline 2024 will continue to promote equality of opportunity in downhill MTB .

Back in July 2023, one of downhill mountain biking’s most exciting talents, Tahnee Seagrave, led efforts to empower women on the Red Bull Hardline course. “Red Bull Hardline is the most difficult mountain bike race in the world,” she explains.

“We’ve seen so much progress by enabling female athletes to ride. We are approaching it in the right way, working towards supporting the progression at an attainable speed so that more girls can eventually get to tackle the course.”