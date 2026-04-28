EVO Japan 2026: New titles and retro classics feature in main stage debuts

EVO Japan 2026 is the largest in the event’s history, adding five new fantastic fighting games to complete a historic 12-title main stage lineup. These exciting additions hint at a 2026 competitive season that honours the colourful history of fighting games, striking a balance between new thrills and old classics that offers something for every fan.

EVO Japan 2026 – the promise is exciting © Evolution Championship Series

01 What are the main stage titles for EVO Japan 2026?

EVO Japan, of course, features the most popular fighting game titles in their lineup, such as the ever-evolving Street Fighter 6 . However, a few more surprising titles are also included.

The full list of EVO Japan main stage titles is as follows:

2XKO

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Guilty Gear: Strive

Hokuto no Ken

The King of Fighters XV

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

The lineup includes five heavy-hitters, two main stage returns, five debuts © EVO Japan

Previously, the main stage lineup was divided into two categories: one-on-one and five-on-five. All five one-on-one titles from 2025 have returned for 2026: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Guilty Gear: Strive, The King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8. These titles have featured every year since EVO Japan 2023 and are back for more competitive thrills and spills.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina was only a side tournament in 2025. However, it did feature on the main stage at EVO Japan 2023, making 2026 its second time in the spotlight. Similarly, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes returns to Japan’s main stage for a second time after its last main lineup appearance in 2024.

02 Which game titles feature on the EVO Japan main stage for the first time in 2026?

Alongside Japan’s established EVO classics, an impressive five titles join the main stage for the first time in the new 12-game EVO Japan lineup.

Each new title makes sure EVO Japan pays its respects to fighting game classics, while keeping the tournament fresh and competitive.

2XKO

Publisher: Riot Games

2XKO – one of the newest titles showcasing at EVO Japan © Riot Games

Officially released in January 2026, 2XKO, the League of Legends fighting game debut from Riot Games, is one of the newest releases to feature on EVO Japan 2026’s main stage.

As a fresh title, 2XKO’s potential to influence the future of fighting games is undeniable. During EVO France in October 2025, the game made a speedy debut in the competitive ecosystem while still in early access. Japan will be the first time the full 1.0 release is played on an EVO main stage.

2XKO at EVO Japan 2026 offers additional reward tiers alongside its main competitive prize pool. Distributed across these tiers are free Akali, Ekko and Yasuo Blood Moon skin cosmetics, and an exclusive EVO Japan 2026 Akali pin.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Publisher: SNK Corporation

Another of EVO Japan’s more recent titles, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has already established global prominence with its inclusion in EVO Las Vegas 2025 and the Esports World Cup.

However, its April 2025 release date was too close to EVO Japan 2025 to be featured on the main stage. In 2026, it finally joins the spotlight as one of the top fighting game titles.

The game proved incredibly popular at EVO Las Vegas 2025, ranking third in number of registrations for its main stage event. As a result, EVO Japan can expect to attract both a high number of players and a high skill ceiling for the dynamic, colourful, anime-style game.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Publisher: Sega

VF5 R.E.V.O. – Virtua Fighter returns after its World Stage update © Sega

In 2025, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. featured alongside Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future in EVO Japan’s five-on-five category. Since this was before the release of the Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage expansion, 2026 is the first main stage appearance for this version of the game.

Several of the best Virtua Fighter 5 competitors competed in the five-on-five tournament. Three players from the 2025 winning team, Reorao, Osage and Tonchan, will defend their titles as solo players at EVO Japan 2026.

Some fans even hope that Virtua Fighter 5’s appearance on the main stage indicates intent to re-engage players in the lead-up to Virtua Fighter 6 (which is currently in development), adding an extra sense of excitement to the 2026 competition.

Hokuto no Ken, aka Fist of the North Star

Publisher: Sega

EVO Japan leaps into iconic retro nostalgia by including 2D fighter Hokuto no Ken, known outside Japan as Fist of the North Star, in the 2026 main stage lineup.

Hokuto no Ken is particularlynotable due to the legacy of its source material. Starting as a popular manga and anime series, Hokuto no Ken has been adapted into arcade, action-adventure, side-scrolling and, of course, fighting games since 1986. This history makes it one of the most culturally iconic titles in the EVO Japan 2026 lineup.

The 2005 Sega Hokuto no Ken/Fist of the North Star fighting game featured at EVO is known for its complex combos and the intense patience required to ensure optimal execution. Some dedicated players have spent 20 years honing their skills while waiting for a main stage EVO opportunity.

Bringing Hokuto no Ken back into the spotlight in 2026 is a significant mark of honour for the retro fighting game community and guarantees fierce competition.

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire aka Darkstalkers 3

Publisher: Capcom

Vampire Savior’s classic fighting game graphics bring retro to EVO screens © Capcom

The second significant contributor to EVO Japan’s 2026 retro homage is Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, known as Darkstalkers 3 outside Japan.

EVO Japan’s main stage addition of such a beloved fighting game was particularly celebrated by the fighting game community. Since its original arcade release in 1997, it has become one of the most iconic fighting games of all time. Vampire Savior has had a long-standing presence at EVO as a side tournament or community-led competition. However, it has not yet joined the main stage.

This makes its 2026 main stage appearance all the more notable for FGC veterans.

Vampire Savior will also feature on the EVO Las Vegas main stage, further strengthening the improved balance between new and iconic retro titles across the wider EVO community.

03 Where do the EVO Japan and EVO Las Vegas main lineups differ, and why?

Compared to Japan 2026, EVO Las Vegas leans more toward modern titles. Taking place in June, it includes Invincible VS (Quarter Up, 2026), BlazBlue: Central Fiction (Arc System Works, 2015) and Rivals of Aether II (Aether Studios, 2024), none of which feature on EVO Japan’s main stage.

However, Vegas won’t lose Japan’s impressively well-balanced retro vs new release dynamic. Vampire Savor: The Legend of Vampire will make sure players get their fix of nostalgic fighting game action.

Overall, EVO’s 2026 main title lineups so far indicate a healthier split between the excitement of newer game releases and the thrill of battling a retro classic. It is EVO Japan, however, that will have the most impact in restoring balance to the EVO-system.

About the author Who is Hannah Marie ZT? Hannah Marie ZT is a journalist specialising in esports, gaming and digital culture. Since starting her journey reporting in Apex Legends, she has expanded her expertise to include Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Valorant, Fighting Games and Indie Games, while also passionately supporting women’s initiatives. @hannahmariezt