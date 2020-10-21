When it comes to being a pilot, you're either an Anakin -level ace or a bantha poo-doo Porkins . There really isn't much middle-ground in the brutal cross-play of multiplayer Star Wars Squadrons . Chin up, though. Today we're enrolling you into our prestigious flight school, in an effort to radically improve your chances of survival in the next sortie. (At present our 3PO -series protocol droid calculates that to be 3,720 to 1.)

Allow us to be the wind beneath your S-foils and/or hexagonal solar panels...

We're going to teach you how to throw a hydrospanner into the strategies of your average enemy squadron. Our Bothan spies have also scoured the Holonet for a collection of minor tips that'll all add up to put you parsecs ahead of the pack.

Basically, allow us to be the wind beneath your S-foils and/or hexagonal solar panels, and we can make the competition seem like a bunch of scruffy-looking, nerfherding gungans.

1 – Spend the Credits, Get The Right Hardware

We're going to be brutally honest with you here. If you want to get online and burn with the best in what is essentially cross-platform multiplayer, you need to get into a bit of a peripherals arms race. Unless you're a true Wedge Antilles , you're going to be out dog-fought by somebody who has their head on a swivel and their melon encased in VR . You're also going to be out-power-managed by any pilot who is expertly balancing their ship with a HOTAS joystick (Hands On Trigger And Stick).

For the record: EA Motive itself recommends VR headsets like the Oculus Rift , HTC Vive or PSVR (this last one is pretty inferior in terms of resolution, though). And while you'll have to spend a lot of time manually mapping controls with the following, Motive has also provided in-built support for a wide array of HOTAS setups. We're talking about the usual PC flight sim suspects like the Saitek x52 and Saitek X-55 Rhino , the Thrustmaster t16000M and Logitech's Extreme 3D Pro . We're also referring to some not-so-usual console peripherals like the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One ( Xbox One ) and the T-Flight Hotas 4 ( PS4 version).

Not into spending hundreds of dollars on a niche joystick you'll (probably) only use on one game? Do you also have access to a 3D printer or a business who will do it for a fee? If the answer to both of these questions is yes, check out this 3D printable rig that effectively turns your humble controller into a HOTAS for a fraction of the cost!

Note: later in the vid a Twin-stick variation of the design is shown as well, for all of you TIE Fighter enthusiasts.

2 – Keep Up The Chatter and Ping

Talking with randos online is about as appealing as sand – gamers are coarse, rough and irritating. That said, the need to buddy up and strategise is literally the name of the damn game. You need a fully armed and operational Squadron. That means people unafraid to use the built-in Voice Chat that even works over cross-platform play (enable it in the hangar briefing room). Shy types can even use the OG text-only option if they want.

If you still insist on being Maverick meets Marcel Marceau , at a minimum you should make use of the VO soundbites in the Communications Wheel and the Ping System. The latter lets you wordlessly draw attention to juicy targets, whether it's an enemy, friendly, or an objective or a small moon that looks suspiciously like a space station. All it takes is one tap to propose a ganking run to everybody, and then your squadron members have the option to acknowledge the request and instantly switch their focus across.

Quick note: doing the above is the perfect solution for breaking a dogfight deadlock. You know, those moments when you and an enemy are hopelessly orbiting one another without anybody really getting the upper hand. Just call in a friend, and they can get in an easy kill.

Before we get off the topic of talking, please amuse us all and do some role-playing as you play this game. If somebody is on your tail, get panicky and yell “I can't shake him!” We'll also love you forever if you let out a blood-curdling, blaze of glory battle cry as you kamikaze your A-wing into the bridge of a capital ship. Regardless of the end of match results, YOU will be the real MVP.

3 – Stay on Target, Staaay on Targeeeet

Don't be Jabba levels of lazy when it comes time to engage. When flying into the mynock's nest, take at least half a millisecond to target a specific ship you want to blast. Targeting will allow you to glean useful information on your prey, like its distance and health. More importantly, it lets you express deliver a homing missile right up Beggar's Canyon into somebody's thermal exhaust port.

Secondly, do get familiar with the invaluable double tap function that quick-targets the jerk who's pew-pewing your posterior. Even better, dig into the options and enable “Auto-Target Attacked Hostiles” to make whatever you shoot at become your new target. That last one is especially useful for controller players, because taking your thumb off a control stick for even half a second can make for sub-optimal turning in a dogfight.

You also need to pick your target wisely, to turn the tide of any losing battle. Periodically check the scoreboard to see if the opposing team has an obvious ace pilot who is carrying everybody. Assign two of your pilots to gang up and run interference on them. When they're stuck in that respawn down time, mop up the weaker players. Rinse and repeat.

4 – Diversify and Driftoooo

If you roll into this game thinking the iconic X-wing is king, you'll soon be making a lightspeed jump to the respawn screen. Thanks to four distinct classes and eight unique starfighters, Squadrons is like a game of rock, paper, scissors proton torpedo where nobody is truly OP.

There's a reason why the generals on both sides of this war throw rookie cadets and/or moisture farmers into a T-65B X-wing or a TIE/ln starfighter. They're of the basic-as-hell Fighter class – jack of all trades, Jedi masters of none. They're flanked by the space-sluggish, capital ship murdering Y-wings and TIE Bombers . Then there are the under-armed but armadillo-like Support vessels like U-wings and TIE Reapers . Finally, the true flyboys and gals will find themselves tractor-beamed to the stupidly fragile and maneuverable A-wings and TIE Interceptors .

The latter class is exceptionally dangerous as they can superbly drift (read: do a quick 180) their way in and out of trouble. Incidentally, this technique can be a great way to break those never-ending 1 v 1 dogfight orbits. As your foe is going for yet another loop, throw full power into engines, boost away and chuck a ‘uey’ (pronounced: “youeey”) to put them in your sights.

In the right hands Interceptors are utterly lethal. All that being said, don't make the mistake of betting the moisture farm on the Interceptor class alone, because you need to be fluid with your fighter choice.

This is especially true in Fleet Battles, where the objectives will change radically. One minute you'll need to be getting your Red (Five) Baron on against fellow pilots, the next you're making direct assaults on a Destroyer while shrieking at your astromech to never tell you the odds of survival. Incidentally, pro tip: if you're near your own capital ship, you can fly under their shields for cover.

5 – Pimp my Power Management

Equipping things like self-repair or a reinforced hull can make you much more survivable...

Further to the last point, know that the starfighter class system isn't as rigid as it first appears – subtle role massages are possible. Starting from Story Mode Mission 3, you can customise your ship before each engagement, so grab a hydro spanner and start tinkering to make yourself a bit of a tactical hybrid. For example, equipping things like self-repair or a reinforced hull can make you much more survivable. When your enemies click dry on their lasers to find you still alive, you can go from being a defenseless and damaged womp rat into a krayt dragon of pure vengeance.

Once you have fine-tuned your loadouts for speed and accuracy, or whatever, ask your wingmen to

compose the rest of your squadron with different starfighter classes that complement your overall game plan. Just don't forget to take into account how your new starfighter parts affect the characteristics of your ride. As always, being an ace in Squadrons requires expert juggling of your Engine, Shield and Weapons systems.

And there you have it, pilots. Briefing: over. Stick to the above tips and you can avoid becoming an amusing fireworks display for those of us that'll be observing from the command bridge while sipping blue milk. May The Force be with you!