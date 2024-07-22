F1 24: The best tips for getting started in MyTeam

MyTeam mode has become a real favourite for soloists in Codemasters' Formula 1 series and, alongside F1 World, is perhaps the most exciting game mode in the racing simulation . Our guide provides you with helpful tips and tricks to get you started .

01 What is the MyTeam mode in F1 24?

MyTeam is similar to the career mode in F1 24, but with one big twist: instead of starting with one of the teams in the 2024 Formula 1 season , you create your own racing team and take care of everything. From personnel decisions and sponsors to the second driver.

MyTeam thus combines aspects of the racing game genre with a manager part . Before you take to the track, however, you first have to make a few important decisions.

Firstly, you set the starting point for your MyTeam career. You decide whether your team will be a newcomer at the back of the field, a midfield contender or a championship contender battling with Red Bull Racing or McLaren for the Constructors' Championship.

This has an impact on the budget available to you at the beginning. The option as a newcomer is the most difficult, as you will not receive a cash bonus. If you start as a championship contender, you have more money available for sponsors or drive.

If you are new to F1 24, be sure to choose the championship contender option. Advanced and professional racers start further down.

02

In myTeam you first decide on sponsors. Here you select a primary sponsor , which can be changed between seasons .

Each of the fictitious companies offers you money in three different categories :

Signing bonus: Paid out immediately for signing the contract.

Target bonus: Bonus payment on reaching the individual sponsor target in each case.

Weekly income: Paid out automatically every week.

Some sponsors offer a high target bonus, but requirements that are difficult to fulfil. Others pay out a higher weekly income, which always goes into your account.

It's best to choose a sponsor that offers a good balance of all three values and sets a target that you can actually achieve. No matter how good you are in F1 24, your AI team-mate may not be - targets that apply to the team or both drivers are much harder to fulfil.

03 Select engine

The second decision to be made concerns the power unit . Here you can choose from the four well-known manufacturers from Formula 1 , which differ in terms of performance and durability, but also in terms of cost.

The more powerful the engine, the faster your car will be. The durability value, however, stands for the susceptibility to damage or breakdowns . The higher the value, the better. However, the durability can also be improved later through research and development.

The following manufacturers are available to choose from:

Red Bull Powertrains

Performance: 89

Durability: 82

Contract costs: 3 million US dollars

Renault E-Tech

Performance: 86

Durability: 94

Contract costs: 3.1 million US dollars

Ferrari

Performance: 91

Durability: 85

Contract costs: 3.1 million US dollars

Mercedes AMG Petronas

Performance: 89

Durability: 95

Contract costs: 3.5 million US dollars

We recommend that you choose an engine from Ferrari or Renault E-Tech, as they come with balanced values. Red Bull Powertrains is also a good choice, as you can quickly compensate for the penalty in durability with your own research.

04 Team-mate

The final question revolves around who you want to sign as a team-mate for your racing team. Depending on which starting point you have chosen, which sponsor you have landed and which engine manufacturer you have selected, your budget could be almost exhausted by now .

Legends like Michael Schumacher or Formula 1 drivers are very expensive. Go for an inexpensive second driver, as you can quickly improve him over the course of your MyTeam career.

Save your remaining money for upgrades and developments.

05 The first steps

Once you have completed the setup, you will find yourself in the main menu of MyTeam. The game gives you a brief explanation of what the various points are all about.

Firstly, pay a visit to the research and development department (R&D). Here you can improve your car in four areas: Aerodynamics, Chassis, Powertrain and Durability .

In short, aerodynamics improves handling in fast corners, chassis improves steering in slow corners, drivetrain improves straight-line performance and acceleration and durability improves reliability, which minimises damage and breakdowns.

Be sure to invest your first money in the areas of durability and chassis , as this is where you will benefit the most at the beginning of your career. Once you have created a good basis, distribute the upgrades evenly across all categories.

06 Improve departments

It is also possible to improve the individual departments yourself. However, this is quite expensive. Nevertheless, upgrades for the departments are always worthwhile, as they reduce the construction time of upgrades, reduce the failure rate or increase the generation of resource points, among other things.

Use part of your starting budget for 2-3 department upgrades . Reducing the failure rate is a decisive advantage at the beginning.

07 Fill the calendar with activities

Something that many players overlook are the activities. In the overview tab of MyTeam mode, you can fill the calendar with activities between individual races.

This is a crucial mistake, as they improve the morale of your departments or the efficiency of the development of new upgrades, for example.

You can also earn additional income or improvements for your second driver as well as more resource points. Make sure you always fill the calendar to the best of your ability .

08 Complete free practice sessions

Every Grand Prix weekend begins with free practice sessions. Although they are a nice way to familiarise yourself with the track, they are usually rather dull.

Nevertheless, you should definitely tackle them and can now also simulate them. But you shouldn't skip them.

Why? Well, you can earn additional resource points if you complete the specified objectives. Three training programmes can be completed per race, each with different requirements. If you complete them all, you will secure additional resources for upgrades and improvements.