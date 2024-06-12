With 24 races, the 2024 Formula 1 season is longer than ever before. After the Monaco GP at the end of May at the latest, the current championship promises plenty of excitement again. With F1 24 , the official game for the premier class of motorsport has started much earlier this year and features many changes compared to its predecessor . We took a closer look at the Red Bull Ring in the game and provide you with insider tips and the best setup for the circuit in our guide .

01 Red Bull Ring in F1 24: tips and settings

The time-honoured Red Bull Ring celebrated its opening on 26 July 1969. With a current length of 4.318 kilometres and 10 corners , the uphill and downhill track in Styria is one of the shortest circuits on the current F1 calendar.

The Red Bull Ring is the shortest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

The Red Bull Ring is also known for its comparatively wide run-off areas , which are more forgiving of braking and driving errors than most other circuits, and the relatively low kerbs , which can also be driven over again in F1 24 in some places without incurring a penalty or invalid lap time.

In the infield, which leads around the 14.6 metre high steel bull status , you should avoid the kerbs. They are significantly higher there, which increases the risk of your racing car skidding.

8 min Drum the Bull Renowned percussionist Martin Grubinger provides a musical opener to the 2020 Formula One season in Spielberg.

The lap record is still held by Finland's Valtteri Bottas , who set a time of 1:02.939 minutes in the Mercedes in the 2020 season. A lap time that F1 Esports professionals were even able to beat in the last part of the series, F1 23.

But what about F1 24? After all, the developers at Codemasters have completely changed the driving behaviour and physics of the cars , which has an impact on the entire gameplay.

At the release of F1 24, the fastest lap time for the Red Bull Ring is already around 1:02.500 minutes . Generally speaking, faster lap times are possible in the new game than in its predecessor.

Tip: You can also download other players' setups in time trial mode. Bear in mind, however, that these are adapted to the corresponding driving aids and therefore do not necessarily play well with your settings.

Viva Las Vegas: What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas. Experience an epic night with Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez and the RB7 on the Las Vegas Strip and in the Nevada desert in the 'Red Bull Racing Road Trips '.

8 min Pérez's Nevada night out What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. Relive an epic night with Formula One driver Sergio Pérez.

02 F1 24 setup and settings for the Red Bull Ring

As already mentioned, the driving physics in F1 24 have changed fundamentally. Accordingly, the setups from the previous year are no longer an option in the current race simulation and have to be rediscovered.

In terms of aerodynamics in particular, significantly more downforce is required this time (especially on the front wing) in order to keep breakaways in check. The same applies to the suspension, which is simulated completely differently this year and needs to be set harder than in F1 23.

The new handling model requires completely new setups in F1 24. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

Furthermore, in F1 24 it is now possible for the first time to regulate the intensity of the engine brake in the setup. This value indicates how much the engine can slow down your car when downshifting.

Higher values are particularly suitable for circuits with fast corner combinations such as Suzuka, Silverstone or Imola. The engine brake also plays an important role at the Red Bull Ring ; corners such as Rauch (Turn 6), Würth Kurve (Turn 7) or Rindt (Turn 9) can be driven through in F1 24 using the engine brake alone, without having to step on the accelerator.

This is what the F1 24 setup for the Red Bull Ring looks like:

Attitude Value Front wing 40-42 Rear wing 23-24 Differential adjustment with accelerator pedal 35 % Differential adjustment without accelerator pedal 50 % Engine brake 100 % Front wheel camber -3,50° Rear wheel camber -2,00° Front lane 0,00° Rear track 0,00° Front suspension 39-41 Rear suspension 5-6 Front stabilizers 11-12 Rear stabilizers 7 Front ground clearance 20 Rear ground clearance 65-70 Brake pressure 100 % Front braking force 55 % Front right tire pressure 29,5 psi Front left tire pressure 29,5 psi Rear right tire pressure 26,0 psi Rear left tire pressure 26,0 psi

03 General tips for the Red Bull Ring in F1 24

The first two right-hand corners of the Red Bull Ring, the Niki Lauda corner and the Remus corner, are already crucial for setting a fast lap time. In turn 1, the kerbs on the right-hand side can be driven over relatively far . Compared to F1 23, however, it is no longer possible to "take a run-up" over the kerbs on your left without losing your lap time.

This time you can't go quite as far left over the kerbs in turn 1. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

For turn 4 (Schlossgold), brake sharply at around the 100-metre mark , speed over the kerbs on the right and step on the accelerator again at the apex of the turn.

You can now drive through the following Rauch bends and the Würth bend using the engine brake alone . Be sure to avoid the kerbs on the left-hand side below the steel bull in turn 7 to prevent the car from swerving. On the right-hand side, however, you can take the kerbs a little further.

You should avoid the kerbs under the Steel Bull. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

The penultimate corner, called Rindt , is crucial for a fast lap time. You can also master this in F1 24 using the engine brake alone by briefly taking your foot off the accelerator.

The Rindt can be driven through using the engine brake alone. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

Here, too, you can drive over the kerb on the right-hand side and then accelerate out. Then let yourself be carried far out to the left and brake sharply for the last corner in order to drive through in third or fourth gear (depending on the setup) and carry as much speed as possible onto the start and finish straight.

In the last corner you can easily chase over the right-hand kerbs. © EA Sports / Philipp Briel

How does the Red Bull F1 car hold up against a MotoGP bike, rally cars and a surprise challenger? Watch the 'Ultimate Race' on Red Bull TV for free!

6 min Ultimate Race See five of the world's fastest machines go head to head in the Ultimate Race