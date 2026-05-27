Why Max Verstappen’s podium in Canada was “a milestone”

For all the change and chaos of F1's new era, the 2026 Canadian GP rolled back the years and treated us to some good old-fashioned wheel-to-wheel racing between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as the duo vied for second place behind the dominant force of Mercedes. Here are the key talking points from the race, which could yet prove pivotal come the end of the season.

01 Verstappen vs Hamilton provides the box-office action

Mutual respect: both Hamilton and Verstappen enjoyed their battle © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

With the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli well clear at the top of the order, and the McLaren drivers struggling with with their tyre choices, it was left to the two most-decorated active drivers to provide the white-knuckle racing in the battle for second. Although the Dutchman initially trailed his old foe, it was the thrilling passing move he pulled heading into the first corner of lap 13 that got people talking.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Verstappen then kept hold of the lead until lap 62, when Hamilton's patience and Verstappen's aging tyres combined to allow the Brit to regain his place to seal second, where he commented: "To have a good battle with Max finally, I’m really, really grateful. I am so, so happy."

02 Back on the podium, back in the title race?

Champagne celebrations for the first Red Bull Ford Powertrains podium © Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Although he was disappointed to lose a position so late in the race, Verstappen's P3 means a first podium of the season for Max and Oracle Red Bull Racing, while it also marks a milestone first podium finish for Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

Taken against the context of the season so far, it's a good result; team tactics and individual performances were spot on. Results like this both show progress and breed confidence. Sure, the title may seem out of reach right now, but the same was true last season and we all remember what's possible in the second half of a season with a bit of momentum.

"Great to be back"

"It's great to be back on the podium," commented Verstappen. "It was a little bit of a surprise, but we made the right calls and didn't leave anything on the table … I enjoyed the last few laps battling with Lewis and I pushed hard to take the position back. Over the last two weekends we've been a lot closer and there have been positive steps forward. It's also our first podium with our own powertrain, which is a great milestone for the team, so credit to everyone for getting us here."

03 Hadjar continues to impress

Hadjar showed great pace in qualifying and finished the race in P5 © Alastair Staley/LAT Images/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Another standout performer from the weekend was Isack Hadjar , who continued his strong start to life with Red Bull Racing. The young Frenchman showed excellent pace throughout qualifying and in the race itself, finishing in an excellent fifth place.

Hadjar visibly grew in confidence as the weekend progressed and once again proved capable of running close to Verstappen’s pace. His qualifying performance especially caught attention after he briefly topped segments of the session.

"The overall car performance this weekend was very positive – we took a big step forward since Miami and made the most of the weekend," he said. "I hope we can keep the same momentum for Monaco."

04 Highs and lows for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson picked up points again in Montreal © Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls saw Liam Lawson score important points in seventh place as the New Zealand driver equalled his best finish of 2026 so far with a great drive through the pack from 11th place on the grid. There was misfortune for the team's rookie Arvid Lindblad however, who failed to start after his VCARB03 couldn't get into gear on the grid.

Canadian Grand Prix result 1 Mercedes Points 25 2 Ferrari Points 18 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing Points 15 4 Ferrari Points 12 5 Oracle Red Bull Racing Points 10 Rank Driver Team Points 1 Mercedes 25 2 Ferrari 18 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 15 4 Ferrari 12 5 Oracle Red Bull Racing 10