Records Formula 1 could break in 2024

Will 2024 be as extraordinary a season as last year's? Here's a look at the records that could be equalled or broken by Max Verstappen and Red Bull during the 2024 season!

01 A historic number of Grands Prix

The season itself will already be a record-breaking one because it will include 24 Grands Prix, which has never been seen before. In addition, including the sprints, F1 will host a total of 30 races this year, enough to delight fans! However, for the first time in five years, there will be no new circuits on the calendar this season.

02 Record points for winning

As a result of the longer calendar, there will be more points available than ever before. If last year Verstappen scored 575 points out of a possible 620, this season there will be 672 at stake. And finally, Red Bull could surpass its 2023 score of 860 out of a possible 1,058, as teams can earn up to 1,146 points.

03 The longest wait between 2 wins

If Aston Martin F1 pulls off a surprise, veteran Fernando Alonso could achieve an exceptional record: the longest time between two wins. Riccardo Patrese currently holds this record with a gap of 6 years and 210 days. If Alonso wins another Grand Prix, he will considerably surpass the Italian, as it has been 10 years since his last victory. His last victory came on 12 May 2013, in front of his home crowd in Barcelona.

04 Record number of participations

He will also be looking to establish himself as the most experienced driver in F1 history. The Mexican Grand Prix will mark his 400th GP appearance, and the Qatar Grand Prix his 400th start. This makes him one of the benchmarks in terms of longevity.

05 The record for the rider with the most podium finishes without a win

After 11 podiums without a win in 5 F1 seasons (12 podiums if we add his third place at the Australian Grand Prix), Lando Norris is in danger of breaking a new record, something he will certainly not be happy about. The McLaren driver is hoping for his first win this season. At the moment, Nick Heidfeld is the driver with the most podium finishes, 13 to be exact in his entire career, without having achieved a single first place. Lando Norris could well overtake him in the 2024 season. Unless he manages to win and leave the record to the German.

06 The podium record

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of breaking the podium record: he needs just 3 more to become the first driver to reach the 200 mark, a feat that seems entirely achievable for Lewis after his 9 podiums in 2022 and 6 last season.

07 The fastest laps record

Hamilton's record for the most fastest laps could also be broken. He will still have to complete another 12 to match Schumacher's 77. It's going to be a complex quest, as Schumacher completed his last 12 fastest laps in three years.

08 The record for the driver with the most wins at a single circuit

The seven-time world champion could also be the new record holder for the most wins at a single circuit. Stealing the title back from Michael Schumacher. The Kaiser has won eight times at Magny-Cours, while Lewis Hamilton has won at the Hungarian Grand Prix and the British Grand Prix. If he wins one of them this year, the title will officially be his.

09 The Visa Cash App RB team's longevity record

Yuki Tsunoda enters his fourth season with Red Bull's junior team, Visa Cash App RB (formerly AlphaTauri ). Since its inception in 2006, Red Bull has never seen a driver start four consecutive seasons in the junior team. Quite a record for the team.

