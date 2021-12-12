Watch Video15 min
So, what exactly went down at the Formula Schnitzeljagd?

Ahead of the Formula One Grands Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, we set drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda a very different kind of challenge.
By Eugen Waidhofer
01

What is the Formula Schnitzeljagd?

Getting to know Austria can be really nice, but sometimes it can also be pretty tough. Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing Honda) as well as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda (Scuderia AlphaTauri) got the chance to experience this ahead of the upcoming Austrian F1 Grand Prix.
Dr Helmut Marko invited the four Formula One drivers to get to know his homeland inside out and to acclimatise in a very special way before the two races at Spielberg. In fact, it became perhaps the most unusual and toughest journey to the Red Bull Ring of all time, as you can see in the video at the top of the page.
Welcome to a trip you will never forget
Dr Helmut Marko
When Helmut says something like that, you usually have a problem
Max Verstappen
02

The Formula Schnitzeljagd challenges

Milk instead of champagne, lederhosen instead of tuxedos and forest paths instead of boulevards: Austria can still be quite rustic compared to the glamour of F1. But are Verstappen, Pérez, Gasly and Tsunoda also world class when it comes to milking cows, wearing traditional costumes or steering a boat? See how they got in the Austrian costumes challenge…
Grundlsee challenge
The 'Plätte' is the traditional flatwooden work boat of the Salzkammergut region – steering it perfectly is an artform. Unless you have an outboard motor, of course, but then that wouldn't be fair, would it?
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez on a boat with an outboard engine on the Grundlsee during Formula Schnitzeljagd in Austria in June 2021.
In Grundlsee, some took the easy option…
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Yuki Tsunoda und Pierre Gasly paddle on the Grundlsee during Formula Schnitzeljagd in Austria in June 2021.
…while others did it the hard way
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez celebrate in Grundlsee during Formula Schnitzeljagd in Austria in June 2021.
And the winners took it all
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Traditional costume challenge
One thing is certain: Lederhosen are not a racing suit. You can tell because the drivers needed an instruction manual to put the costume on properly.
The Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri drivers shop for traditional Austrian outfits during Formula Schnitzeljagd in Austria in June 2021.
"How about this one?" The drivers go clothes shopping
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen tries on lederhosen during Formula Schnitzeljagd in Austria in June 2021.
Just like the F1 championship, the lederhosen are really tight
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
The Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri drivers try on traditional Austrian outfits during Formula Schnitzeljagd in Austria in June 2021.
Who wore it best?
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
The Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri drivers dressed in traditional Austrian outfits during Formula Schnitzeljagd in Austria in June 2021.
Fit check!
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Milking challenge
No, milk doesn't come from the supermarket. Well, it does, but it comes from the cows first. How do you get it from the cow to the bucket, though? Let's find out!
Yuki Tsunoda milks a cow during the Schnitzeljagd project in Austria in June 2021.
This is not normally part of an F1 driver's job description
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Sergio Perez milks a cow during the Schnitzeljagd project in Austria in June 2021.
Pérez receives a little professional guidance
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Sergio Perez holds a jug of fresh milk aloft during the Schnitzeljagd project in Austria in June 2021.
Not bad for a first attempt
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Off-road challenge
The fun starts where the road ends. An unusual attitude for a Formula One driver, but one made possible behind the wheel of a Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer. We used it to send our drivers into some very tricky terrain.
Yuki Tsunoda leans out of his truck during the Schnitzeljagd project in Austria in June 2021.
What's the hold up?
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen points the way during the Schnitzeljagd project in Austria in June 2021.
Max Verstappen has a plan
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Team AlphaTauri and Team Red Bull Racing drive trucks during the Schnitzeljagd project in Austria in June 2021.
Head to head in the forest: Team AlphaTauri vs Team Red Bull Racing
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen drinks a can of Red Bull during the Schnitzeljagd project in Austria in June 2021.
Drinks break
© Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool
03

Performance comparison: Pinzgauer vs. F1 racing car

The differences couldn't be clearer: the Steyr Puch Pinzgauer 718 Turbo Diesel is a real workhorse, while the RB16 is a sensitive racehorse. Can you even really compare the two? Short answer: yes…
PinzgauerRB16B
Drive6x6Rear wheel drive
PS113Around 1,000
Top speed113kph360kph
From 0 to 100kph in...Around 20 secondsAround 2 seconds
04

Duel at the Red Bull Ring – the end of the journey

The drivers have reached their destination – the Red Bull Ring – one of the most beautiful tracks in the world. But before the four of them have earned a schnitzel, they have to prove what they've learned in practice and conquer the Spielberg track with the Pinzgauer in the final challenge.
05

What they said

A car with six wheels – I've never driven anything like that before. Pretty cool. But now it's about giving the fans two good races at the Red Bull Ring and hopefully winning our home races
Max Verstappen
We got to know a lot about Austria at the Formula Schnitzeljagd, before we move on to the Red Bull Ring. It was great that we four drivers finally did something together
Pierre Gasly
We just got stuck with the Pinzgauer and almost couldn't get out. That was really tough, but it was also pretty fun
Yuki Tsunoda
Of course, we took the challenges very seriously in order to prepare as well as possible for the races in Austria
Sergio Pérez
