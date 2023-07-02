FAQ Unique experience with athlete

When does the competition open and close?

Red Bull Meet the Pro will be live from Monday 3rd July 2023 and will close on Saturday 30th September 11:59pm Australian Eastern Standard time (UTC+10:00) 2023.

How do I enter the competition?

Head into a participating retailer and scan the QR code on the point of sale, or to redbull.com/meet-the-pro. Choose your favourite athlete, do their quiz & enter your details for a chance to win.

Who is eligible for entry?

Any person who is over the age of 18 and is an Australian resident can enter.

What prizes are up for grabs?

There are six major prizes available in total (one per athlete) which include an expense-paid trip for you and a friend to meet your favourite athlete and participate in an experience relating to their sport.

There are 60 minor prizes in total (10 per athlete) which includes signature items curated by the Red Bull Athlete.

You will be eligible for the prize pool of the athlete you have submitted a score for.

How many times can I enter?

You can enter as many times as you like!

*Terms & Conditions Apply.