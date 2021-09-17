It’s a legitimate question, and one that comes with a bit of a two-pronged reply -- on the one hand, you need to pull apart the question itself: what quantifies “new” in a game that is already built from a foundation of freedom and with the player’s agency at its directed fore? Is it a case of how the game’s playspace is designed to let that agency blossom in the hands of the player, empowered to create the new experience for themselves?

Or, conversely, is the developer expected to dish up new tools and restump those freedom foundations entirely, potentially ignoring everything that came before?

Questions, questions, questions.

Do you like daaaaags? © Ubisoft

In the case of Far Cry 6 -- at least from what we’ve played of it -- it’s a little from Column A and a little from Column B. Which you can take to mean the blueprint is the same; the foundations are definitely of the same stock (though maybe repainted), and the new block of land you’re building on is definitely new.

So the answer then is: yes?

To take away all confusion and put it in simpler terms: if you’ve played any of the last three Far Cry titles, you won’t be left high and dry in Far Cry 6. And you’ll already have a pretty good grasp on what to expect. This is largely because the game offers Far Cry’s three main ingredients:

An open-world to explore, and exploit.

The tools to navigate this world -- mounts, vehicles, climbing gear, wingsuits and parachutes.

Lots of weapons, and reason enough to use them.

It’s a simple list, really. And it’s easy to see how being so broad can mean little has to change Far Cry to Far Cry, given the backdrop you provide can recontextualise all of them year on year. So then what separates Far Cry 6 from any other entry, and will it really be that much of a departure if it plays by those three ingredients listed above? The answer here is a nuanced one, because as broad as those three things are, it doesn’t mean they can’t come with some design scrutiny of their own. And in what we’ve experienced of Far Cry 6 in hands-on form and of what the devs themselves have had to tell us, it’ll be the little things here that will really stand out.

Nailed it! You're a horse, right? © Ubisoft

Horsin’ Around

This means all vehicles are going to be old and duct-taped together, or left to corrode out in the sun to become part of the makeshift landscape...

From the outset, a key standout will actually be (and is) horse riding. It sounds almost trivial, but there’s an element of attachment to the world from within the saddle. Cars whiz by, tractors lumber down the thoroughfare, planes fly overhead, and four-wheelers beep incessantly at you while you Old Town Road yourself through the backwater streets and villages of greater Yara. The attachment exists here because a horse doesn’t feel out of place, in spite of the aforementioned traffic. And we say backwater, because the world of Yara itself is inspired by the likes of Cuba and Puerto Rico -- spaces time either forgot, or was kept hidden from. This means all vehicles are going to be old and duct-taped together, or left to corrode out in the sun to become part of the makeshift landscape; equal parts natural beauty, and museum to decades of dictatorial rule and rebel-driven chaos, reclaimed by the island itself.

We’ve ridden horses in first-person before, of course. And elephants in Far Cry 4 . But in Far Cry 6 it feels less like a tacked-on gimmick, and that works well with the freedom a player chooses to play with, as well as in narrative context to any number of the game’s missions you’ll be sent on. There’s also nothing more satisfying than despatching the enemy from up on saddle high. Like some sort of Wild West slinger of guns.

Come rain, hail or fire? © Ubisoft

A Sword is Only as Good as its Sheath

It’s one thing to see the game’s holstering mechanic spruiked in trailers, and quite another to use it yourself. If only because how and when you choose to badass can be the trigger for calm or chaos.

In some ways it’s maybe the most control a player has been given in any of the Far Cry games, and the AI this time around has been built to reflect the antagonistic or peaceful nature of the player. It’s almost like a switch, though outcomes are dynamic and less binary.

“I like that we have these ingredients, because now chaos is either something that you want to embrace, and we have many systems for you to do so, or you can decide to holster your weapon and not be the centre of attention, and that's the first time we do this in this brand,” explains David Grivel , lead Far Cry 6 designer when we ask about the game’s holstering system. “This [also] ties to the guerrilla [fantasy], because in my mind, guerrilla warfare is usually about ambushing. And if you holster your weapon now you have -- as the player -- you have the autonomy; you have the agency to trigger combat when you feel like it.

“In Far Cry, we try to not force the player in one play style or another,” he adds. “You know, you can approach an enemy base and tackle it either full action or full stealth or anything in between, it's really up to you … if you're in an enemy camp, they will still shoot at you on sight because you're trespassing, so there are limits to this, where you cannot exploit [the game] in a bad way and make the AI look stupid. But also, if you're out in the open and someone sees you [doing] that, you will start getting what we call the heat. If you push the world too much, the world will start pushing back.”

Don't mind me, I'm just here to fix the roof © Ubisoft

As Sure-Footed as a Mountain Goat

In playing the game and going off the beaten track (read: avoiding too much story), I still stumbled into a mission zone but it was placed up very high. And getting there, well that was something new.

The series has had climbing challenges in the past -- who can forget the Radio Tower climbing sections of Far Crys past? This time around, however, the climbing aspects of the game vary as far as challenge goes, length of time to complete and what your end goal is. In this instance, I was looking for a resistance stronghold buried deep into the side of a huge mountain. Once scaling the challenge was completed, I was met with an awesome sight: friendly NPCs going about their liberationist business, with plenty for me to engage in. It’s in these spaces you can essentially ‘upgrade’ your efforts against Castillon and his iron grip, but you can also, you know, play dominoes.

“Our approach on the world side for this, for discovery, was also centred around the idea of a modern guerrilla,” David says when asked about my discovery of the stronghold, and in how points of interest like this were handled in development. “So if the main roads and the main facilities are usually controlled by the army, the guerrilla path -- the smaller path in the jungle or in the mountains – [is] controlled by the guerrillas. And so that means that even if you just follow one of those paths, naturally you will start finding points of interest.

“You’ll start finding chests containing gear or containing weapons, for example, but more importantly, that's where you find other guerrillas. And part of the feeling of being part of that movement is to talk to them, and by talking to them, you can get intel on more of these offroad... I guess, locations, such as treasure hunts, which is our take on prepper stashes (from Far Cry 5 ) in the game. So it's more like navigation challenges for you to discover treasure or something valuable.”

Ad Hoc Iron Man levels of heroism © Ubisoft

So, About that Wingsuit…

Find treasures and explore parts Yara that aren’t tied directly to its liberation. But even heroes need a breather...

And this is about where we close it. Because that stronghold mentioned above, well it’s up really high. And the title to this piece comes full circle here. See, there’s a ramp that just jettisons to the tropical canopy this stronghold nests above. Like an invite. Without thinking, I just ran at it and hit L3 out of pure muscle memory, but it was the right thing to do, because I busted out my wingsuit and proceeded to hug said canopy on a fast descent towards the nearby beach. Naturally, as part of that muscle memory, I also deployed my chute and the game’s DNA presented to me as complete.

It’s not that this is “just another Far Cry”. There’s nuance in the design of the world. And how you traverse it now is shaped by just a few shifts in that Far Cry DNA -- as if some new chromosomes were discovered and activated for Far Cry 6, enabling an entirely new approach to something that looks familiar, *kind of* is, but also *kind of* isn’t. If you catch our drift.

You can run, jump, climb, ride, swim, drive and wingsuit your way through the world. You can also fish, and play mini games. Find treasures and explore parts Yara that aren’t tied directly to its liberation. But even heroes need a breather.

“Far Cry is about fun, it’s about the chaos of these things.” David enthuses. “We try to take a tone that is a bit lighter in some aspects, and the types of activities you can do too. So that's the balance we try to strike; a campaign or a storyline that is more serious and more intense, [but] if you want to take a break, the open-world is here for you to have some fun with [as well].

Far Cry 6 is PC , PS4 , PS5 , Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S bound this October 7.

