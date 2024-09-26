FC 25: What to expect from the new career mode

It's all about Ultimate Team? Almost. The career mode in FC 25 is still a favourite. Publisher EA Sports realised this and has again introduced some new features for the latest career mode. Here are the most important changes to career mode in FC 25.

01 Live Start Points

The most significant innovation in the FC 25 career mode is Live Start Points. EA Sports tracks the results of real leagues and regularly integrates them into the career mode. For example, are you starting your career during the winter break of real football? Then, you can get started at this point - including table rankings, transfers, etc. For example, you can turn things around after a bad start for your favourite team. Or you can start with RB Leipzig after matchday 3 in Bundesliga 1 - and establish yourself in the top flight with the Red Bulls.

02 Snapshots

During the current season in the real leagues, EA Sports unlocks snapshots as additional entry points for your career. These are special moments - such as Toni Kroos announcing the end of his active career at the end of the season. Now is your moment: You can lead the world champion to major titles in his final season - before he gets the Icon League off to a spectacular start.

EA FC 25 cover with Jude Bellingham © EA Sports

03 FC IQ

The new FC IQ 25 team management system will also be available in career mode. New features include player roles, which replace player instructions and enable better tactical fine-tuning. The player roles are based on an analysis of Opta data.

With FC IQ, you can either immerse yourself in individual tactics settings or use presets based on the tactics of real teams. The choice is yours: do you invest a lot of time creating a tactical setting perfectly tailored to your playing style, or do you save time and select a preset and standardised tactic?

Particularly relevant for career mode: Player roles designed to improve the behaviour of your players on the pitch. With the right coaches, you can work with a player towards his intended role. You can also use the player roles to scout and develop talented players further.

04 Women's teams

In FC 24 , women's teams were playable in Ultimate Team for the first time. Now, you can start your career with a women's team from five licensed leagues. Coaches can switch between women's and men's teams. One difference to a career with a men's team is the financial framework of your club.

05 Origin Stories

The player careers in FC 25 are to be given more depth. To this end, EA has announced Origin Stories, which has various options at the start of your career. The choice is yours: do you play with one of four pre-made stories or start a new journey? You can also create your own new story using icons . Do you want to give Thierry Henry's career a different twist? Or take off with Andrea Pirlo? It's now possible in the FC 25 career mode.

06 HERE...WE...GO: Social media meets career mode

The presentation of the news in career mode has been revised. Among other things, you can now get the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here. HERE...WE...GO! Overall, you will notice that the entire menu in career mode has a new style. Pioneered by the quick menu from Ultimate Team in FC 24.

07 Young talent 2.0

Always popular and important in career mode: youth development. This has been significantly expanded in FC 25. There are 90 new locations for scouting - leading to 160 countries where you can watch talented players and recruit them for your team. The realism of youth development is also visually enhanced in FC 25 career mode - 15-year-old talents now look their age.

With the help of FC IQ, you can develop young players according to your needs so that they grow into the desired player roles. Also new are bi-monthly youth tournaments in the new small pitch mode 'Rush' - here, you can earn bonuses for player development. Incidentally, you have the choice: in 'Rush', you can control your young players with their overall rating or their potential.

FC 25 career mode in Deep Dive