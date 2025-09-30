EA Sports FC 26: Career Mode guide for building a top club

EA Sports 26 Career Mode is deeper than ever, and this guide will help you transform any club into a top-tier powerhouse. With these career mode tips, you will be able to create your own managerial dynasty.

The best team to rebuild in FC 26 looks set to be one of the biggest clubs on the planet. However, there are plenty of massive clubs that have fallen by the wayside in recent years, and they need your help.

Find the right club for you in FC 26 © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

We will walk you through the FC 26 scouting and development guide, too. This will allow you to make the most of each transfer window and whatever budget you may have. Whether it’s signing hidden gems or global superstars, we have you covered.

And finally, the youth team. Developing your own talent is always satisfying, and this year is no different. For clubs with a limited budget, this is the best way to unearth the next world beater.

01 Best Career Mode clubs to rebuild in FC 26

You can’t look much further than Manchester United in this department. A club in free fall, the once giants of English football are in desperate need of an overhaul. If you take on the challenge, you will be greeted with a huge budget and a bloated squad.

Funds might not be an issue, but managing the egos and game time of your players could prove a challenge. For even more of a challenge, take on the live start point and replace Ruben Amorim at the helm with their current league position.

Smaller sleeping giants lie in some of Europe’s second tiers. Can you restore the likes of former Premier League champions Leicester, Champions League regulars Deportivo La Coruna or seven-time Bundesliga champions Schalke to their former glories?

To add an extra layer of difficulty, you can also toggle on a transfer embargo, adjust your budget or create an injury crisis at your chosen club. This additional nuance will truly make your save unique.

02 Smart transfer market strategies for success

Sell your surplus players. Any players in your squad that are over the age of 25 and not in your starting lineup, sell them. This will bring in a valuable transfer budget, free up wages, and allow younger players to develop faster.

Our second FC 26 career mode tip for the transfer market is to make the most of your wishlist. Ensuring you have players in mind to replace your existing squad in each position will help you manage any surprises.

Transfer underway in FC 26 © EA Sports

Remember, this year we have unexpected events. Whether it’s food poisoning affecting your squad on a matchday, an unfortunate injury, or transfer demand, you will need to be prepared for all eventualities.

Lastly, if you are joining a club on a limited budget, use the free agent market. There are some terrific players available this season, including the Netherlands’ all-time record goalscorer Memphis Depay!

03 Developing youth talent and building for the future

This is the big one. You will automatically have one scout in your academy setup, along with a handful of young players. Check this first, as there may be a budding star in there already.

For the scouts, you want to hire your full allotment of scouts with the best judgement. Judgement impacts the quality of the players being scouted. A scout’s experience will increase the number of players scouted per month.

Youth Squad guide in FC 26 © EA Sports

You can go deep into the instructions on players, you want your youth scouts to find. However, this doesn’t matter too much in the early stages of their development, as you can shape them into your desired playstyles and skillset with development plans.

Lastly, scouting locations. Limiting risk by selecting the likes of France, Germany, England, Brazil and Spain will give you the best chance of finding the next superstar.

04 Mastering tactics and team management

There are several elements to tactical play in FC 26 this year. With authentic gameplay, you can look to build up slower, use overloads, and dominate possession. If you prefer competitive gameplay, stick with the tactics you prefer in online game modes.

One of the first things you will be prompted to do in FC 26 Career Mode is to hire coaches. These will help your players adapt to your style of play and also reduce the time it takes them to improve.

These coaches will also come with tactical knowledge. Try to sign the best coaches first, and if they have great tactical knowledge in your area, that’s an added bonus. The coaches will develop their skills to suit your tactics if you give them time.

As for team management, there is no need for an inflated squad. This reduces morale as players don’t get enough game time to keep them happy. A small squad of first team players should be supported by promising youngsters to keep the balance perfect.

How to build a team like Leipzig or Salzburg

One of the best FC 26 Career Mode tips we can give is to sign some lesser-known young superstars, develop them and sell them on for huge profits.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai have all trodden that path, eventually being sold to some of the biggest clubs in the world after shining at their respective Red Bull teams.

RB Leipzig has arrived © EA Sports

Right now at RB Leipzig, you have Antonio Nusa, Maarten Vandevoordt and El Chadaille Bitshiabu, all who boast high potential in FC 26. Red Bull Salzburg’s squad is also packed with budding talent. Keep an eye out for Karim Konate, Joane Gadou, and Maurits Kjaergaard in the coming years.

Promoting young players is not only great for business, but exciting for fans too. Supporters love seeing one of their own thrive on the big stage, so if you are looking for a blueprint to follow, look no further than the Red Bull model.