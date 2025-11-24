Top FC 26 tips from RBLZ's RedLac

Alfie 'RedLac' Calder is a rising force in the competitive scene, known for his sharp game sense, fearless playstyle and relentless drive to improve. Not only does he prove his worth with his FC Pro performances, but his tips offer a level of depth beyond that of most of FC 26's content creators.

With signature confidence and a talent for turning high-pressure moments into highlight reels, RedLac is quickly becoming a name fans won’t forget.

01 Who is RedLac?

RedLac is a pro EA Sports FC player who's been competing in FC games since the 2022-23 season, where he represented West Ham in the global series.

He has 242,000 subscribers on YouTube, having released his first video in October 2020. On the platform, he produces content that’s primarily focused on FC 26 tactics, with an aim to help other players improve at the game.

02 RedLac’s top FC 26 tips

At the time of writing, Alfie uses the 4-5-1 wide formation, as many players in the pro scene do. He released a video that explains his tactics and the player roles he uses for his squad.

The tactics he recommends are:

Build Up Play set to Balanced

Defensive Approach set to High

Line Height of 70

That keeps his team on the front foot, pressuring opposition players into mistakes. Many regular players use more negative tactics, dropping their defence back and hoping for counterattacks. RedLac’s tactics prove that playing positive football can work in the right hands.

He also breaks down the best player roles to use with most formations. They are:

GK - Sweeper Keeper/Balanced

LB/RB - Fullback/Balanced

CB - Defender/Defend

LM/RM (or wingers) - Inside Forward/Balanced

CDM - Deep Lying Playmaker/Build Up

CM - Box to Box/Balanced

CAM - Playmaker/Attack

ST - False 9/Build Up

It’s worth noting that what player roles you should use may depend on which Roles+ and Roles++ the players you’re using have.

Formation recommendations aren’t where the FC 26 tips end. RedLac has released other videos designed to help you get better at the game. The first, ‘How to defend like a pro in FC 26’, explains the dos and don’ts of defending in this year’s game.

His tips are:

Focus on right stick player switching instead of using L1/LB.

Use central midfielders and drop them back to defensive positions.

Hold R1/RB to initiate second man press

When losing, turn on Team Press with up and left on the d-pad.

Use Offside Trap with up twice on the d-pad.

Select your fullback and move them more centrally to support centre backs.

Don’t spam standing tackle.

Pick players with the best defensive playstyles: Anticipate and Block.

Clear balls in the box with circle/B to head the ball, rather than X/A.

You can check out the full video of RedLac using these tips in action, as well as for more context on the recommendations.

03 Other videos to check out

Some of RedLac’s most interesting videos showcase his own gameplay and life as an FC 26 pro player.

One video sees him attempt to qualify for the $750,000 FC 26 Pro tournament. It shows his life around the event, what team he used to qualify and the highlights of the games he played.

It’s fascinating to get an insight into the intensity of life as an FC Pro player and how good he is in comparison to even other pros. Videos like this are as entertaining as they are helpful. You’ll learn a lot about your own EA Sports FC skills while taking in the action.

As the FC Pro season continues, we’ll see more from RedLac. And he’ll inevitably have more tips for other players as the game changes throughout the year.

Keep an eye on his channel throughout the year for more tips to improve your FC 26 game. You can also find him on Instagram , TikTok , X , and Twitch @AC_RedLac.