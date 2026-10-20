How to level up your Season Pass faster in FC 27

Some of the best rewards in EA Sports FC 27 are earned via the Season Pass. Clubs coins, special player items, Ultimate Team packs and skins for the Grounds are all available, but you need to earn SP to unlock them. Below are some tips for earning Season Pass SP quickly in FC 27, and they’re relevant for every season.

01 Play matches to earn SP every day

Win matches for fun and profit © EA Sports

The first tip may seem obvious, but it’s also the most effective. For the first time ever, you earn SP for every game you play in FC 27. If you win in competitive online modes like Champions and Rivals, you’ll earn 60 SP towards the season pass, while that figure will be a little lower in modes like Squad Battles and Rush.

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The amount of SP you can earn through playing matches per day is capped at 850, so you’ll need to play regularly throughout a season, but just playing the game is the best way to level up quickly. When you see other players at much higher levels than you, it’ll be because they’ve played a lot of matches, hitting the SP cap on multiple days.

02 Explore other modes for easy SP

Different modes provide different rewards © EA Sports

The Season Pass is most impactful on FC 27’s most-played mode, Ultimate Team. The rewards are more heavily weighted towards it, and there is more SP to be earned there. However, SP you earn in any mode counts towards the same Season Pass, so don’t forget to take a look at the other modes for some easy SP.

For example, there are often easy objectives to complete in Manager Live Career. You simply need to complete challenges in the mode to earn thousands of SP, and those challenges can include tasks like winning matches in a row or making a certain amount of transfer profit. If you choose a top-level team, you’ll complete the objectives really quickly for a nice Season Pass SP boost.

03 Focus on easy objectives you can stack

It’s not always worth going out of your way to earn 150 SP for doing something obscure. While the option is there if you’re really struggling, your time is best spent on easy SP earning objectives, or ones you’ll complete simply by playing the game normally. The most efficient way to play FC 27 is to try to complete multiple objectives, or earn multiple reward types, at the same time. If you can complete objectives while earning rank points in Rivals, then do so.

Therefore, if you see objectives that award SP for completing SBCs, buying or selling players on the Ultimate Team market, playing matches, or winning games in Career Mode, then be sure to focus on those to earn SP fast.

04 Consider the premium pass for bonus SP

The Premium Pass will provide extra SP © EA Sports

This may sounds counter-intuitive, but you’ll level up faster if you have the premium pass compared to when you only have the free, basic one.

A few times during each season, a reward for hitting a new level will be some additional SP. Those rewards normally come in bundles of around 2,500, letting you level up a few times at once. If you don’t buy the premium pass, you won’t get those SP rewards, which means you’ll level up slower. Yes, it costs money or a lot of in-game coins, but it’s worth it if you’re struggling to reach level 30 in the Season Pass.

05 Look out for late-season SP boosts

Patience will be rewarded © EA Sports

When you see that amazing player right at level 30, at the end of the Season Pass, your instinct will be to grind as much SP as you can to reach the end before all of your friends. However, you don’t need to rush. Be patient.

Every season, EA Sports releases earnable SP slowly at first, but then the amount you can earn increases as the season comes to a close. If you’re half-way through the season, but only a quarter of the way through the Season Pass, there’s no need to panic.

For example, in the final week of season one, EA Sports released a set of objectives called Season 1 SP Chase, which granted 7,000 SP for just playing the game and completing SBCs. That’s more than you could earn across the first couple weeks’ objectives combined. Back-loading the season’s SP is a regular occurrence in FC games, so be patient, you’ll be able to catch up towards the end of the season, every season.

These tips will be relevant throughout FC 27, so be sure to take them into account whenever you need to earn SP in any season.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.