Meet the FDJ UNITED-SUEZ riders taking on the Tour de France Femmes 2026

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2026 brings together the biggest names in cycling to compete across nine challenging stages in the hunt for one of the most iconic, prestigious prizes in the sport: the yellow jersey.

FDJ UNITED-SUEZ are once again one of the teams to watch - bringing a team of world class leaders, trusted domestiques, and young up-and-comers. This guide features the complete Tour de France Femmes 2026 team line-up, with details on the seven riders selected to represent the French squad and what they could bring to the race.

01 Demi Vollering - The Team Leader

Demi Vollering has won all of the Grand Tours © Anouk Flesch/Red Bull Content Pool

Full name: Adriana Geertruida Vollering.

Date of birth: November 15, 1996

Nationality: Dutch

Role at Tour de France Femmes: Team Leader / Overall GC Contender

Rides for FDJ UNITED-SUEZ since: 2025

2026 highlights: Giro d’Italia GC: 1st + 2x Stage Wins, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 1st, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 1st, Ronde van Vlaanderen 1st, Omloop Nieuwsblad 1st

Tour de France Femmes ridden: 5

Best result: 1st GC (2023)

Who is Demi Vollering?

Demi Vollering – who has won Stage 5 of the 2026 event – is one of the best all around cyclists in the world. With numerous victories in monuments and grand tours alike, Demi’s overall win at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift - where she secured the crown with an iconic solo move in the mists of the mythical Col du Tourmalet - truly was one for the history books.

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2026 has already seen Vollering cement herself as one of the all time greats with wins in Flanders, the Ardennes, and the Giro d’Italia - and the Tour de France Femmes is next on her list.

Demi feels motivated after a perfect preparation period with a cool head and the full FDJ UNITED-SUEZ team built around her GC ambitions with one clear goal: overall victory.

In 2024, Vollering came agonisingly close to another Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift victory - finishing just four seconds behind eventual winner Kasia Niewiadoma. This led to an increase in pressure ahead of the 2025 edition of the race, that also saw her finish second best to Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Vollering told TNT Sports: "Last year I woke up every morning and I thought, 'S***, another morning closer to the Tour. This time I woke up every morning and I was super motivated and excited."

Alongside her overall win in 2023, Vollering has finished no lower than second in every other edition of the race - a truly remarkable track record that shows her consistency and quality as a rider.

02 Juliette Berthet - The Lieutenant

Juliette Berthet consistently ranks among the world's best © Anouk Flesch/Red Bull Content Pool

Full name: Juliette Berthet (née Labous)

Date of birth: November 4, 1998

Nationality: French

Role at Tour de France Femmes: Domestique / Mountain Support

Rides for FDJ UNITED-SUEZ since: 2025

2026 highlights: Vuelta España Femenina GC: 5th, Tour de Suisse Women GC: 8th, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 9th

Tour de France Femmes ridden: 5

Best result: 4th (2022)

Who is Juliette Berthet?

An icon of French cycling, Juliette has raced every edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift since its inception in 2022, and has never finished outside the top 10 on GC. With a track record like this, she’s lining up alongside Demi Vollering as one of her most trusted, reliable domestiques to support her - setting a high tempo deep into mountain stages to tire out the competition and set up Vollering’s attacks.

Her personal ambitions have been put to the side as she commits to fully supporting Vollering’s quest for the Yellow Jersey. Berthet told Femmes du Tour: "If you look at my results, my best performances have come when I’ve been racing with Demi. I’d also like to perform at my best when she’s not there, but the fact is that she pushes me to another level, and I think we’ll build on that even more in the future."

03 Célia Gery - The Breakout Star

Célia Gery is a double world and European junior champion © Anouk Flesch/Red Bull Content Pool

Full name: Célia Gery

Date of birth: January 4, 2006

Nationality: French

Role at Tour de France Femmes: Attacking / Breakaways / Domestique

Rides for FDJ UNITED-SUEZ since: 2025

2026 highlights: Giro d'Italia 1st Stage 7, De Brabantse Pijl 1st, French National Road Race Championships 1st

Tour de France Femmes ridden: Debut

Best result: NA

Who is Célia Gery?

The 2025 under-23 World Road Race Champion has had a dramatic breakthrough in the past 12 months, and makes her Tour de France Femmes debut at just 20 years old - the second youngest rider in the race.

A true puncheur, Gery is the sort of rider that can really animate almost any stage - and will use her attacking qualities to take opportunities as they arise, as well as supporting Vollering’s GC ambitions.

On the start line of stage one, Gery told the press: “It’s an honour to wear [the French National Champions jersey] on the start line. The main objective is to win with Demi Vollering and support her as much as possible on every stage. But if chances come up, I’ll grab them.”

04 Franziska Koch - The Engine Room

Franziska Koch excels in fast-paced races and in demanding terrain © Anouk Flesch/Red Bull Content Pool

Full name: Franziska Koch

Date of birth: July 13, 2000

Nationality: German

Role at Tour de France Femmes: Rouleur / Domestique

Rides for FDJ UNITED-SUEZ since: 2026

2026 highlights: Paris-Roubaix Femmes 1st, German National Road Race Championships 1st, German National Time Trial Championships 1st

Tour de France Femmes ridden: 3

Best result: 38th (2025)

Who is Franziska Koch?

At the Tour de France, Koch is a key domestique for the team - setting the pace on flats, controlling breakaways. The peloton will be on high alert if Koch slips into a move herself - her power and durability as a rider is no longer the secret it used to be.

Koch’s first season with the team could not have started better, overpowering the Visma Lease-a-Bike pairing of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Marianne Vos in the iconic Roubaix velodrome to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes back in the Spring.

At the Tour de France, Koch is a key domestique for the team - setting the pace on flats, controlling breakaways. The peloton will be on high alert if Koch slips into a move herself - her power and durability as a rider is no longer the secret it used to be.

Last year’s Paris-Roubaix and Tour de France Femmes champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, told Cycling Weekly how strong Koch is after finishing third to her at Roubaix:

“She’s such a strong rider… To see what she did in Flanders for Demi, she pulled so much at the front in the cobblestones. She’s a monster, she’s really, really strong.”

Such an endorsement from a legendary rider like Ferrand-Prévot - who is the bookie’s favourite for the 2026 Tour de France - shows the quality of Koch and the strength she brings to the squad.

05 Amber Kraak - The ‘Lightweight’

Full name: Amber Kraak

Date of birth: July 29, 1994

Nationality: Dutch

Role at Tour de France Femmes: Domestique

Rides for FDJ UNITED-SUEZ since: 2024

2026 highlights: Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 10th,

Tour de France Femmes ridden: 4

Best result: 17th (2023)

Who is Amber Kraak?

Kraak’s journey into cycling was an unconventional one. Before turning pro on the bike in 2021, she was a world-class rower - ranking number one at the 2017 European Rowing Championships in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls class. Since becoming a professional cyclists, Kraak has built up a name for herself as one of the strongest riders in the bunch.

This powerful engine will be put to good use on the front of the peloton to control breakaways and shelter the rest of the team through the flat and rolling hills of France to save them as much energy as possible for the mountains.

A trusted domestique that brings a wealth of experience and power to the team, FDJ UNITED-SUEZ general manager Stephen Delcourt told CyclingNews: "Amber brings invaluable stability to our starting line. Her determination and work ethic are a perfect match for our team values.”

06 Marie Le Net - The Team-mate

Marie Le Net has excellent race vision and sharp acceleration © Anouk Flesch/Red Bull Content Pool

Full name: Marie Le Net

Date of birth: January 25, 2000

Nationality: French

Role at Tour de France Femmes: Domestique / Flat & Rouleur Support

Rides for FDJ UNITED-SUEZ since: 2019

2026 highlights: French National Time Trial Championships 9th, Stage 3 Tour de Suisse 9th

Tour de France Femmes ridden: 3

Best result: 43rd (2022)

Who is Marie Le Net?

A rider who often flies under the radar in the peloton in the service of the team’s leader, Le Net has spent her entire professional career as part of the FDJ UNITED-SUEZ squad. Le Net’s experience will help the team gel and function as a cohesive unit as they fight their way through France for the Maillot Juane.

When describing the team dynamic necessary for a GC campaign, Delcourt said: "The Tour de France is really open this year because I think there are six or seven riders able to win, and the gap to the big favourites like Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Marlen Reusser, Anna van der Breggen is really small, so we need to optimise, and for that we need to have – like last year – the best collective."

07 Évita Muzic - The Super Domestique

Évita Muzic is a force to be reckoned with in the mountains © Anouk Flesch/Red Bull Content Pool

Full name: Évita Muzic

Date of birth: May 26, 1999

Nationality: French

Role at Tour de France Femmes: Mountain Support / Domestique

Rides for FDJ UNITED-SUEZ since: 2018

2026 highlights: Vuelta a Burgos Feminas GC 2nd, Itzulia Women GC 2nd, Vuelta España Femenina GC 10th

Tour de France Femmes ridden: 5

Best result: 4th (2024)

Who is Évita Muzic?

One of the best climbers in the peloton, Évita Muzic comes into her own in the high mountains. Another rider on the team who has been with FDJ UNITED-SUEZ for their entire career, Muzic will combine experience with attacking instincts - giving FDJ UNITED-SUEZ another genuine mountain weapon.

Whether setting a punishing pace on the climbs or covering dangerous moves from rival contenders, she's a crucial piece of the team's Tour puzzle.

With stage wins already in the Giro and the Vuelta, Muzic is also in the position to complete the prestigious Grand Tour Triple if she’s able to win a stage at the Tour. A French rider on a French team racing the French race - it’s safe to say that Muzic’s motivation will be sky high.

In an interview with Cyclist published in 2024, Muzic revealed: “If I had to choose between the Olympics or the Tour de France, it would be the Tour de France. It can be a lot of pressure, but I’ve learnt how to ride with it.”

About the author Who is Ollie Smith? Ollie Smith is a freelance contributor for RedBull.com based in Bristol in the South West of the UK. A lifelong bike rider and keen amateur racer, Ollie lives and breathes cycling, and has written for publications like CyclingNews and BikeRadar. He also works as a producer on the Life in the Peloton podcast.