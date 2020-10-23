Best Goalkeepers In FIFA 21

You can have the best outfield players in the world, but if you’ve got an absolute donkey between the sticks, it won’t count for much. It would be unkind to point to David James in England’s Golden Generation to highlight that, but it wouldn’t be particularly untrue. Adrian’s errors in Liverpool’s Champions League exit this season is another example. To avoid all that, you’ll want to get the best keepers FIFA 21 can offer.

1. Jan Oblak, Atlético Madrid, 91 Rating

Jan Oblak FIFA 21 © EA

The Atlético shot stopper remains the best keeper in the game after FIFA 20, and while Atlético as a whole largely under-performed last season, Oblak was their star performer and not only tops this list, but is the only Atlético player to make any positional top ten. He’s the sixth highest rated in the game, while Koke, the only other Atletico player to make the top 100, has to settle for 85th.

You can focus on your possessions when not worrying about your net © EA

2. Alisson, Liverpool, 90 Rating

26-year-old Alisson joined Liverpool from Roma in July 2018 © EA Sports

Liverpool’s number one is FIFA 21’s number two, and his early absence from the Liverpool team through injury only proved further how important he has been in their rise to footballing domination. Athletic, agile, and a real leader from the back, Alisson is a great pick between the sticks in FIFA 21. There’s lots of Liverpool players scattered throughout the top tens and three of their back four make the Best XI, so Alisson gives your team lots of chemistry too.

3. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Barcelona, 90 Rating

Marc-André ter Stegen has a 90 rating in FIFA 21 © EA

Though Barca don’t rule the world of football the way they once did, one of the few positions they’ve improved on since their glory days is in goal. Valdés and Bravo did a job for Barca, but were not world class in the way Ter Stegen is. The German is joint highest with Oblak, Navas, and Lloris for reflexes, and aside from speed, never drops below 85.

4. Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid, 89 Rating

Courtois had a rocky start to life at Real Madrid, but has since settled down a bit and was an important part of their La Liga win. That, plus his impressive performances for Belgium, see him take the fourth spot and become the third La Liga keeper in the top four. His handling is second only to Oblak, while his reflexes, positioning, and diving abilities rank highly too.

5. Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich, 89 Rating

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer © FIFA 18

There was a time when Neuer was unquestionably the best goalkeeper in the world. While he’s down on fifth here, it’s not so much that he’s become worse as it is that more genuinely world class players have risen up. As an originator of the modern 'sweeper keeper', Neuer unsurprisingly excels in the kicking stats. Taking speed out of the equation, his lowest rating is 86.

6. Ederson, Manchester City, 88 Rating

Keep more clean sheets with Ederson © EA Sports

A sweeper keeper after Neuer’s heart, Ederson is clearly influenced by the German and is the only keeper ahead of Neuer for kicking. It’s a style of play both keepers developed under Pep Guardiola. He’s not just a defender with gloves on though - that’s Kyle Walker - he also comes with excellent reflexes, positioning, and diving ability.

7. Samir Handanović, Inter Milan, 88 Rating

Inter Milan taking to the field © EA

Handanović is not always thought of among the world’s best keepers, but that’s due more to his low profile than his abilities. He has the best positional skills outside of the top two keepers, the joint second highest reflexes, and the joint third highest diving abilities. He’s not the biggest name here - okay, it’s literally the longest name - but he’s a big talent and would be a great get in FIFA 21.

8. Keylor Navas, PSG, 88 Rating

Navas helped Real Madrid win another European Cup © EA Sports

One of only three PSG players to make the positional top tens - no prizes for guessing the other two are Neymar Jr and Mbappé - Navas is rewarded with eighth place in FIFA 21 after a series of consistent performances. He’s not as flashy as some of the other goalies here, but he’s always reliable, and that’s one of a keeper’s most important qualities.

9. Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur, 87 Rating

Hugo Lloris © EA Sports

Lloris is one of only two Spurs players in the positional top tens, with Kane sharing joint tenth with Hazard, Sterling, and Dybala. The France captain comes with the joint highest reflexes and second highest diving abilities; only Navas, who shares the top spot for reflexes, ousts him there.

10. Wojciech Szczesny, Piemonte Calcio, 87 Rating

Wojciech Szczęsny © ESPA Photo Agency / Zuma Press / Forum