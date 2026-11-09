FIP World Cup 2026 recap: Spain double up to beat Argentina to both titles

Spain are double padel world champions. Both the men's and women's teams defeated Argentina in the finals of the FIP World Cup 2026 in Doha, but the men's victory was particularly significant. Without injured star Alejandro Galán , Spain reclaimed a title Argentina had held since 2022, while the women extended their extraordinary winning streak to seven consecutive championships.

Here's how the 2026 padel World Cup was won, the players who decided both finals, and the nations that completed the podium.

Alejandro Galán’s wrist injury prevented him from playing © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Key takeaways

Men's champions : Spain beat Argentina 2-1 for their fifth World Cup title and their first since 2021.

Women's champions : Spain beat Argentina 2-0 for a seventh consecutive title and a tenth overall.

Big moment : Juan Lebrón and debutant Aimar Goñi came from a set down to beat Martín Di Nenno and Leo Augsburger 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Title-clinching match : Arturo Coello and Coki Nieto beat Gonzalo Alfonso and Tino Libaak 6-3, 6-2.

Bronze medals : Portugal in the men's event and Italy in the women's.

Next stop : Dubai P1, 8 to 15 November 2026.

02 FIP World Cup 2026 results

Agustín Tapia showcased his leadership © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Men's final: Spain 2-1 Argentina

Match 1 : Juan Lebrón and Aimar Goñi beat Martín Di Nenno and Leo Augsburger 5-7, 7-5, 6-2

Match 2 : Agustín Tapia and Federico Chingotto beat Paquito Navarro and Jon Sanz 6-1, 6-2

Match 3 : Arturo Coello and Coki Nieto beat Gonzalo Alfonso and Tino Libaak 6-3, 6-2

Women's final: Spain 2-0 Argentina

Match 1 : Ariana Sánchez and Andrea Ustero beat Aranza Osoro and Martina Fassio 6-3, 6-3

Match 2 : Gemma Triay and Paula Josemaría beat Delfi Brea and Claudia Jensen 6-2, 6-7, 6-3

Match 3 : not played

Third-place matches: Portugal 2-1 Italy (men), Italy 2-0 France (women)

03 Men's final: Spain beat Argentina despite Galán's absence

Arturo Coello, playing with Coki Nieto, clinched the title for Spain © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The final opened with Lebrón facing Augsburger, his partner on the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour. Beside Lebrón stood Goñi, a 20-year-old from Pamplona, playing his first World Cup.

Argentina took the first set 7-5 and led the second. Lebrón, a former world number one and one of the greatest players ever, raised his level and pulled his young partner into the match. Goñi grew with every game. Spain took the second set 7-5 and ran away with the third 6-2 after two hours on court.

Argentina answered fast. Tapia and Chingotto, the pair who levelled the 2024 final, beat Navarro and Jon Sanz 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes. It was a tough way to bow out for Navarro, who was playing his last World Cup at 37. Spain, however, hadn’t had the last word yet.

At 1-1, Coello and Nieto faced Alfonso and Libaak, the player who won the deciding point of the 2024 final with Augsburger. The Spanish pair never showed any sign of the pressure they were under. Coello imposed his power and covered the court, while Nieto gave the pair the consistency to close it out. They won 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 20 minutes.

It was the third men's World Cup final in a row between these two nations to go to a deciding match. This time, Spain lifted the trophy, five years after their last men's title in Doha in 2021.

04 Women's final: seven in a row for Spain

Gemma Triay clinched the title for Spain, playing with Paula Josemaría © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Carolina Navarro's team arrived as heavy favourites, with all eight players inside the world top 10, and they left with a seventh consecutive world title.

Sánchez and Ustero opened with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Osoro and Fassio. The pair have been the closest challengers to top-ranked pair Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea on tour this season, and they needed only two sets to take the opening match.

The second match carried the subplot everyone expected. Triay faced Brea, her partner on tour and the other half of the world's number-one pair. Brea partnered Jensen, and the two Argentines fought for two hours and 38 minutes. Spain took the first set 6-2 and lost the second in a tie-break. Triay and Josemaría took the third 6-3.

The win gave Spain 10 women's world titles to Argentina's eight. It also extends a run that began in 2014: seven finals against Argentina, seven wins for Spain.

05 How Spain and Argentina reached the finals

Ariana Sánchez and Andrea Ustero won Spain’s first match in the final © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Men

Both nations topped their groups

In the men's quarter-finals, Spain beat Brazil, and Argentina beat Germany, in a tie that put Argentina coach Gaby Reca against his son, Agustín.

Spain then beat Portugal 2-0 in their semi, in a tie that produced the fair play moment of the week, when Spain's bench helped the umpire correct a call in Portugal's favour.

Argentina beat Italy 2-0, with Di Nenno and Augsburger dropping two games against Flavio Abbate and Álvaro Montiel.

Women

Both nations topped their groups

In the women's quarter-finals, Spain beat Sweden 2-0, while Argentina beat Portugal by the same score.

Spain then beat France in their semi, with Argentina knocking out ITaly, with both matches finishing 2-0 again.

06 Players who impressed (and why)

Juan Lebrón

Juan Lebrón won the match that changed the final © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Lebrón won the match that changed the final. He lost the first set and fell behind in the second against his own partner on tour, then carried a World Cup debutant through two hours of pressure. He also beat Portugal in the semi-final with Navarro.

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Arturo Coello

Coello played only when Spain needed him most and delivered. "The emotion here is unparalleled," he said after the quarter-finals. Two days later, he won the match that decided the World Cup.

Gemma Triay

Triay beat her own partner in the match that clinched the women's title. A week after becoming the most decorated player in women's padel history in Kuwait, she added another world title to that record.

Delfi Brea

Delfina Brea was part of the only Argentine pair to win a set in the final © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Brea and Jensen won the only set Argentina took in the women's final, a tie-break that pushed Spain to a third set. The joint world number one now turns her attention back to the race to finish the season on top.

07 Third and fourth place matches

Portugal vs Italy in epic on the men's side

Portugal won the men's bronze for the second World Cup in a row, beating Italy 2-1 in a tie that lasted more than five hours and eight sets. Italy struck first when Abbate and Montiel came from a set down to beat Graça and Araújo 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, saving two match points along the way. The Deus brothers levelled with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Aris Patiniotis and Giulio Graziotti. Diogo Jesus and Pedro Perry then sealed the medal with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Simone Iacovino and Marco Cassetta. Italy finished fourth, the same result as in 2024.

Italy dominate France in the women's contest

Italy won a fourth straight women's bronze after medals in 2021, 2022 and 2024, this time beating France 2-0. Caterina Baldi and Giulia Sussarello lost the first set to Lucile Pothier and Carla Touly before winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.Giulia Dal Pozzo, 21, and Emily Stellato, 44, then beat Alix Collombon and Louise Bahurel 7-6, 6-3. Coach Marcela Ferrari called it an incredible joy and credited the whole group. France, who beat the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, finished fourth.

08 When and where is the next padel World Cup?

The next FIP World Cup takes place in 2028, again in Doha, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. It will be the fourth edition in the Qatari capital after 2021, 2024 and 2026. Dates are yet to be announced, but the competition usually runs in October or November. Spain will defend both titles, and Argentina's men will have two years to plan their response.

09 What's next: Dubai P1

The Premier Padel tour continues in Dubai © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour returns with the Dubai P1 from November 8-15, 2026, with qualifying starting the day after the World Cup finals. The tournament is played at the Hamdan Sports Complex, where a former Olympic pool has been converted into an indoor padel arena with more than 7,000 seats.

Coello and Tapia arrive as confirmed year-end world number ones, while Triay and Brea lead the women's race. Expect a few awkward reunions, as Triay and Brea, Lebrón and Augsburger, and Coello and Tapia go back to sharing a court after a week on opposite sides of the net.

After Dubai, the season closes with the Mexico Major from November 23-29 and the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona from December 7-13.

Find more information on all tournaments, including ticketing, match schedules, current scores, player updates, and all the latest news on the Premier Padel website.

10 FIP Padel World Cup 2026 FAQs

Frequently asked questions about the FIP World Cup 2026 Who won the FIP World Cup 2026? Spain won both the men's and women's titles at the FIP World Cup 2026 in Doha, beating Argentina in both finals. The men's team won 2-1, while the women's team secured a 2-0 victory. Who won the men's FIP World Cup 2026 final? Spain beat Argentina 2-1 in the men's final to claim their fifth FIP World Cup title. Juan Lebrón and Aimar Goñi won the opening match, Agustín Tapia and Federico Chingotto levelled the tie for Argentina, and Arturo Coello and Coki Nieto secured the decisive victory for Spain. Who won the women's FIP World Cup 2026 final? Spain defeated Argentina 2-0 in the women's final to claim their seventh consecutive title and tenth overall. Ariana Sánchez and Andrea Ustero won the opening match before Gemma Triay and Paula Josemaría sealed the championship. Where was the FIP World Cup 2026 held? The FIP World Cup 2026 took place at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar. Why didn't Alejandro Galán play at the FIP World Cup 2026? Alejandro Galán missed the tournament because of a right-hand injury that had also forced him to withdraw from the Kuwait Major. Javi Leal replaced him in the Spanish squad. Which countries won the bronze medals at the FIP World Cup 2026? Portugal won the men's bronze medal after beating Italy 2-1 in the third-place play-off. Italy claimed the women's bronze medal with a 2-0 victory over France. When is the next FIP World Cup? The next FIP World Cup is scheduled to take place in 2028 in Doha, Qatar. The exact dates have yet to be announced. Spain will return as defending champions in both the men's and women's competitions.

About the author Who is Javier Romero? Javier is CMO at Siux Padel and a certified padel coach with deep roots in the sport, on and off the court. He previously led content and digital strategy at Babolat Padel. As a racket sports writer for Red Bull, he brings an insider's perspective on the players, events, brands and trends shaping padel's global rise. He's also an avid player and one of the most active voices in the padel industry on LinkedIn .