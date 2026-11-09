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FIP World Cup 2026 recap: Spain double up to beat Argentina to both titles
Two finals, two Spanish victories. From Galán's absence to the decisive matches, discover the key moments, results and medal winners from the FIP World Cup 2026.
Spain are double padel world champions. Both the men's and women's teams defeated Argentina in the finals of the FIP World Cup 2026 in Doha, but the men's victory was particularly significant. Without injured star Alejandro Galán, Spain reclaimed a title Argentina had held since 2022, while the women extended their extraordinary winning streak to seven consecutive championships.
Here's how the 2026 padel World Cup was won, the players who decided both finals, and the nations that completed the podium.
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Key takeaways
- Men's champions: Spain beat Argentina 2-1 for their fifth World Cup title and their first since 2021.
- Women's champions: Spain beat Argentina 2-0 for a seventh consecutive title and a tenth overall.
- Big moment: Juan Lebrón and debutant Aimar Goñi came from a set down to beat Martín Di Nenno and Leo Augsburger 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
- Title-clinching match: Arturo Coello and Coki Nieto beat Gonzalo Alfonso and Tino Libaak 6-3, 6-2.
- Bronze medals: Portugal in the men's event and Italy in the women's.
- Next stop: Dubai P1, 8 to 15 November 2026.
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FIP World Cup 2026 results
Men's final: Spain 2-1 Argentina
- Match 1: Juan Lebrón and Aimar Goñi beat Martín Di Nenno and Leo Augsburger 5-7, 7-5, 6-2
- Match 2: Agustín Tapia and Federico Chingotto beat Paquito Navarro and Jon Sanz 6-1, 6-2
- Match 3: Arturo Coello and Coki Nieto beat Gonzalo Alfonso and Tino Libaak 6-3, 6-2
Women's final: Spain 2-0 Argentina
- Match 1: Ariana Sánchez and Andrea Ustero beat Aranza Osoro and Martina Fassio 6-3, 6-3
- Match 2: Gemma Triay and Paula Josemaría beat Delfi Brea and Claudia Jensen 6-2, 6-7, 6-3
- Match 3: not played
Third-place matches: Portugal 2-1 Italy (men), Italy 2-0 France (women)
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Men's final: Spain beat Argentina despite Galán's absence
The final opened with Lebrón facing Augsburger, his partner on the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour. Beside Lebrón stood Goñi, a 20-year-old from Pamplona, playing his first World Cup.
Argentina took the first set 7-5 and led the second. Lebrón, a former world number one and one of the greatest players ever, raised his level and pulled his young partner into the match. Goñi grew with every game. Spain took the second set 7-5 and ran away with the third 6-2 after two hours on court.
Argentina answered fast. Tapia and Chingotto, the pair who levelled the 2024 final, beat Navarro and Jon Sanz 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes. It was a tough way to bow out for Navarro, who was playing his last World Cup at 37. Spain, however, hadn’t had the last word yet.
At 1-1, Coello and Nieto faced Alfonso and Libaak, the player who won the deciding point of the 2024 final with Augsburger. The Spanish pair never showed any sign of the pressure they were under. Coello imposed his power and covered the court, while Nieto gave the pair the consistency to close it out. They won 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 20 minutes.
It was the third men's World Cup final in a row between these two nations to go to a deciding match. This time, Spain lifted the trophy, five years after their last men's title in Doha in 2021.
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Women's final: seven in a row for Spain
Carolina Navarro's team arrived as heavy favourites, with all eight players inside the world top 10, and they left with a seventh consecutive world title.
Sánchez and Ustero opened with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Osoro and Fassio. The pair have been the closest challengers to top-ranked pair Gemma Triay and Delfina Brea on tour this season, and they needed only two sets to take the opening match.
The second match carried the subplot everyone expected. Triay faced Brea, her partner on tour and the other half of the world's number-one pair. Brea partnered Jensen, and the two Argentines fought for two hours and 38 minutes. Spain took the first set 6-2 and lost the second in a tie-break. Triay and Josemaría took the third 6-3.
The win gave Spain 10 women's world titles to Argentina's eight. It also extends a run that began in 2014: seven finals against Argentina, seven wins for Spain.
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How Spain and Argentina reached the finals
Men
- Both nations topped their groups
- In the men's quarter-finals, Spain beat Brazil, and Argentina beat Germany, in a tie that put Argentina coach Gaby Reca against his son, Agustín.
- Spain then beat Portugal 2-0 in their semi, in a tie that produced the fair play moment of the week, when Spain's bench helped the umpire correct a call in Portugal's favour.
- Argentina beat Italy 2-0, with Di Nenno and Augsburger dropping two games against Flavio Abbate and Álvaro Montiel.
Women
- Both nations topped their groups
- In the women's quarter-finals, Spain beat Sweden 2-0, while Argentina beat Portugal by the same score.
- Spain then beat France in their semi, with Argentina knocking out ITaly, with both matches finishing 2-0 again.
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Players who impressed (and why)
Juan Lebrón
Lebrón won the match that changed the final. He lost the first set and fell behind in the second against his own partner on tour, then carried a World Cup debutant through two hours of pressure. He also beat Portugal in the semi-final with Navarro.
Arturo Coello
Coello played only when Spain needed him most and delivered. "The emotion here is unparalleled," he said after the quarter-finals. Two days later, he won the match that decided the World Cup.
Gemma Triay
Triay beat her own partner in the match that clinched the women's title. A week after becoming the most decorated player in women's padel history in Kuwait, she added another world title to that record.
Delfi Brea
Brea and Jensen won the only set Argentina took in the women's final, a tie-break that pushed Spain to a third set. The joint world number one now turns her attention back to the race to finish the season on top.
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Third and fourth place matches
Portugal vs Italy in epic on the men's side
Portugal won the men's bronze for the second World Cup in a row, beating Italy 2-1 in a tie that lasted more than five hours and eight sets. Italy struck first when Abbate and Montiel came from a set down to beat Graça and Araújo 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, saving two match points along the way. The Deus brothers levelled with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Aris Patiniotis and Giulio Graziotti. Diogo Jesus and Pedro Perry then sealed the medal with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Simone Iacovino and Marco Cassetta. Italy finished fourth, the same result as in 2024.
Italy dominate France in the women's contest
Italy won a fourth straight women's bronze after medals in 2021, 2022 and 2024, this time beating France 2-0. Caterina Baldi and Giulia Sussarello lost the first set to Lucile Pothier and Carla Touly before winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.Giulia Dal Pozzo, 21, and Emily Stellato, 44, then beat Alix Collombon and Louise Bahurel 7-6, 6-3. Coach Marcela Ferrari called it an incredible joy and credited the whole group. France, who beat the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, finished fourth.
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When and where is the next padel World Cup?
The next FIP World Cup takes place in 2028, again in Doha, at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex. It will be the fourth edition in the Qatari capital after 2021, 2024 and 2026. Dates are yet to be announced, but the competition usually runs in October or November. Spain will defend both titles, and Argentina's men will have two years to plan their response.
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What's next: Dubai P1
The Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour returns with the Dubai P1 from November 8-15, 2026, with qualifying starting the day after the World Cup finals. The tournament is played at the Hamdan Sports Complex, where a former Olympic pool has been converted into an indoor padel arena with more than 7,000 seats.
Coello and Tapia arrive as confirmed year-end world number ones, while Triay and Brea lead the women's race. Expect a few awkward reunions, as Triay and Brea, Lebrón and Augsburger, and Coello and Tapia go back to sharing a court after a week on opposite sides of the net.
After Dubai, the season closes with the Mexico Major from November 23-29 and the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona from December 7-13.
Find more information on all tournaments, including ticketing, match schedules, current scores, player updates, and all the latest news on the Premier Padel website.
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FIP Padel World Cup 2026 FAQs
Frequently asked questions about the FIP World Cup 2026
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