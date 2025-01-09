Unlock the secrets to fitness: Top athlete insights on trends that last

Workouts are constantly evolving and changing. New trend diets come and go, and heart rate monitors that once revolutionised health monitoring have been replaced by smartwatches, and nutrition coaches and mental coaches complement PT services.

We set out to find out what real training heavyweights use in their workouts today. And who better to get to the bottom of it than functional fitness competitor Jonne Koski , who has been dubbed Finland's fittest man?

Jonne Koski: Core is key for the functional fitness athlete © Jesse Väänänen/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Restrictive diets have been replaced

Carpentry and keto diets went through their own hype, and new insights are emerging at a steady pace, especially via social media. However, diets that severely restrict have recently disappeared into oblivion almost as quickly as they surfaced. A big reason for this is the saturation of a very meagre and restricted diet.

Strict restrictive diets are very difficult to maintain Jonne Koski

Strictly restrictive and categorising diets have been replaced by more varied diets, where, in addition to disciplined and regular eating, people can also enjoy treats.

"Nowadays, in our sport and what you hear in the gym circles, the so-called 80/20 rule is much favoured. It's about eating 80 percent healthily, but 20 percent can give in and indulge in cheat meals and a little treat now and then. I've been following it myself for a long time," says Jonne.

"I can recommend it to both fitness enthusiasts and competitors."

02 Awareness for mental health is rising

Mental health has become an important topic in all sports, especially in competitive sports circles. For the fitness athlete, mental coaching can also be useful in a variety of situations.

Today, mental coaches are more versatile than ever before, whether it is a lack of motivation, a difficult family situation or a serious injury.

Koski, who has already had a long career in functional fitness, recognises situations where mental coaching could have saved resources: "I've had quite a few injuries that have required a lot of mental effort to get myself back into race shape."

"And the longer you compete, sometimes you have to dig deeper for motivation. That's where a mental coach can be useful, to give you new and different perspectives on your career."

Koski believes in a holistic approach to fitness © Petri Saarelainen/Red Bull Content Pool

People have started to pay more attention to their own physical and mental wellbeing, both when training and outside the gym. For competitive athletes, this is reflected in the growing number of people involved in their wellbeing, with a wider range of professionals taking care of their wellbeing. This development is also reflected in the scoreboard.

"It's also visible in our sport. When I started, the sport was still young, and not everyone had professional coaches. Now, over the years, we've become more and more professional, and the team has more coaches than just the sports coach, such as nutrition and mental coaches, and that's a really good thing. It's also reflected in the overall level of improvement," Jonne adds.

"In competitive sport, all aspects of performance have become more closely monitored. Now the whole picture is taken into account more, where mental preparedness plays a really big role."

03 We let jewelry monitor our health and performance

In recent decades, the world has been transformed by technological advances that show no signs of stopping. Twenty years ago, the mobile phone was a revolutionary device that allowed you to make and receive calls and send messages from outside your home.

Now you can check your state of alertness, last night's sleep and how well you're exercising with a flick of your wrist, all sent to your phone by a little ring on your hand.

Wearable technology has become part of everyday life for the elite athlete and the average fitness enthusiast alike. As a training buddy, it can keep you fit and give you accurate feedback on your workout.

"Sleep tracking has been very trendy, and I've been using Oura for four years to monitor my sleep quality and recovery. It gives you very important information for your next training sessions, what works and what is too much of a strain on your body," says Koski.

Andreas Breitfeld uses the Oura ring to track his sleep patterns. © Norman Konrad

The development is also reflected in the gym equipment, which has become more versatile thanks to electrification. There are already add-ons for traditional saliva irons that offer different performance analytics.

Koski has first-hand experience with this, too: "I've had the opportunity to test a velocity meter, for example, which is attached to a bar and measures the speed at which the bar moves. It is used by many athletes who need explosive power, such as weightlifters and track and field athletes."

"I haven't had a chance to try any really hi-fi stuff yet, but it would be interesting to get to test it. I'm open to anything new."

I haven't had a chance to try any really hi-fi stuff so far, but it would be interesting to try it out. I'm open to anything new Jonne Koski

The most addictive aspect of wearable technology for training is all the data it provides. You can see even the smallest developments and it's easy to compare workouts against each other.

"The data provided by wearable technology helps you to improve even in the small things. For an experienced trainer and competitor, you're talking about one percent improvements in heart rate, performance and maximal oxygenation. Without data, you wouldn't even notice that improvement. It's motivating, at least for me, when you can see that you're going in the right direction, even with small things."

04 Hybrid fitness is on the rise

The backlog of coronary heart rate restrictions further boosted the popularity of distance running for training. In addition to telecommuting and food delivery, more and more people want their workout delivered to their home.

After a long day at work, people want to activate their bodies with a workout but are not necessarily tempted to go on the road. In this case, a good solution is either a self-directed home workout or a video-guided group exercise class.

It's easy to work out at home using bodyweight alone © Jesse Väänänen/Red Bull Content Pool

"Especially for those who work sedentary telecommuting, it's important to do at least that quick 30-minute home workout, as it greatly improves work quality and keeps the spine moving. It will pay off in the long run," Koski advises.

However, home exercise requires a good spine and adequate space at home.

"It all depends on the person. Some people can train well at home, but it may require equipment and space. If you buy heavier weights at home, it's also good to have some experience or instruction in the background so that you don't break things yourself," Koski points out.

However, many telecommuters still want to attend classes on-site to meet social needs and get more out of themselves under peer pressure.

"If you sit alone at home for eight hours on your computer, it's easy to want to go to the gym to meet other people."