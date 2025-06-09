The gruelling events in the World Enduro Super Series are rife with dangers. But there are things that riders can do to make sure they finish events and avoid ruining their chances of victory. Below are enduro riders' top tips for ensuring high-performance racing.

3 min 5 ways not to finish a race There are many things that can cut a race suddenly short when competing in the brutal world of Hard Enduro. Here are five of them. Hear from the riders themselves how to avoid finishing a race – badly!

01 Avoid drowning your bike

Combustion engines and water do not mix well at all. If you drown your bike in a puddle or river, then your race is over. You're cooked. If water finds its way into the engine admission and reaches the cylinder there is no way to restart it. If you're super lucky, however, it might be that you only need to replace the spark plug and you can continue the race.

You better avoid deep waters, otherwise you will lose your way and a lot of time changing the spark plug Mario Román

Crash! Bang! © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Stay out of each other's way

Crashing hurts. But if you collide with another bike then the consequences can be even more severe. Your legs, knees, hands and arms will be exposed to major injury. This is why enduro riders cry out when they want to overtake. This manoeuvre is, as in most motorsports, always dangerous, so if you hear an engine and a voice behind you, keep your line as straight as possible. Your rival will find the way to pass you.

With 70 riders out there, you have to make sure you don't hit 'em Nathan Watson

Concentration © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Don't listen to opera before the race

Every rider wants to be revved up before an enduro battle, but while the operatic tenor of Luciano Pavarotti singing Nessun Dorma might make English football fans cry over what could've been at Italia '90, most opera and classical music doesn't quiet get the blood pumping hard enough for a gruelling, five-hour motorbike race. You're better off listening to some rock 'n' roll, punk, thrash and anything with plenty of BPM.

04 Drink plenty of water

Your motorbike will need plenty of refined fuel, but you need to take care of yourself too by filling up with healthy carb-loaded food. Staying hydrated (with non-alcoholic drinks!) is also essential during races that last five hours plus.

Don't go table sliding before the main race... Maybe it's alright before the prologue. Haha! Paul Bolton

Water is your friend in hard enduro © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Avoid injury

You need to be in one piece to be able to get to the finish line. That might sound obvious, but if racing in good conditions is hard, just imagine what it's like if you add an early injury into the mix. It's key to avoid unnecessary risk because each and every crash will add more and more pain.

Do not give the trees a hug! Paul Blton

Paul Bolton tries to avoid crashing into a tree © Future7Media/Red Bull Content Pool