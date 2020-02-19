Recently Blizzard released its remaster of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its expansion Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne with the aptly titled Warcraft III: Reforged . Announced at BlizzCon 2018 this remaster of one of the studio’s classic strategy games, and recreation of that time before Warcraft was a massive online role-playing game, was met with genuine excitement from fans. Going back to 2002 and the release of Warcraft III , it became one of the fastest selling PC games of all time in a matter of days. Critical response was just about unanimous in its praise and more importantly it took the franchise into the realm of epic storytelling.

Fast forward to 2020 and the release of Warcraft III: Reforged, it’s a remake-slash-remaster that has been met with a lukewarm response from fans and critics alike. So, what went wrong? Well, several things. Which makes this Fixed that For You something of a special case. An already established classic somehow not living up to the memory it hoped to celebrate. On that front, many of the aspects about to be covered in detail below should and could have been addressed during development.

And my... hammer! © Blizzard

Highlight the Cinematic Ambition and Epic Story

What was once a zoomed-out isometric look at low-polygon characters talking and arguing alongside animated profile pictures was now cinematic in its presentation; with close ups, panning cameras, and detailed 3D models...

During its reveal, Blizzard announced that Warcraft III: Reforged would feature remastered real-time cinematics alongside its many visual updates. It did so alongside the reveal of a new look mission, the iconic moment when Prince Arthas ‘turned to the dark side’ by executing infected villagers who were about to become the Undead in The Culling . What was once a zoomed-out isometric look at low-polygon characters talking and arguing alongside animated profile pictures was now cinematic in its presentation; with close ups, panning cameras, and detailed 3D models. This set the expectation that over four hours or in-game cinematics in the epic Warcraft III story were going to be remastered in this way.

Except that’s not the case in the final product, with Blizzard quietly stepping back from this ambition the following BlizzCon and stating that the campaign would for the most part feature new highly detailed character models and not much else. As for why, perhaps the scope was too large - but with Warcraft III being totally deserving of this sort of cinematic treatment there’s room for middle ground, even now. Alongside the original voicework the new-look models and characters are a massive improvement over the original, so much so that Blizzard could and should go through all the real-time story beats and add some dynamism to the cameras.

Arthus, you were the 'Chosen One'! © Blizzard

With the same isometric view, it can sometimes be hard to see all the detail and effort put into the new models. The new Orc Grunts looks amazing, so why not get in close when they’re reporting to Thrall? Following more traditional film and television editing techniques in these sequences – without altering characters or animation - would do wonders to help sell the dramatic tension. And bring what is still an excellent story full of surprising turns, into the modern era. Strangely a handful of the most dramatic moments do exactly this, which only serves to highlight the disappointment and confusion.

Bring the UI into the 21st Century

This is one of those baffling decisions, Warcraft III: Reforged features the same UI as the original except now in a higher resolution. Except it doesn’t feel that way. Taking up almost a third of the screen, the Warcraft III UI is not exactly great-looking all these years later – with clumsy placement of certain actions and inventory management for the RPG-like hero characters that is mostly a chore to work through. For such a large and clunky interface, with font-sizes for prompts, dialogue, and events being similarly huge, a revamped or even scalable UI would make a world of difference. Really though, the UI should have been rebuilt from the ground up in the same way the character models were, giving the whole package a modern look and feel. At the very least you should be able to decrease the font size of huge walls of text.

But, as seen with LucaArts’ The Secret of Monkey Island remaster and the work carried out on the original Halo, that becomes moot with a simple press of a button or keystroke...

More work? © Blizzard

The Ability to Seamlessly Switch Between the Old and New

Which brings us to history, and how a remaster should respect the intent and look of the original. With a revamped UI and new cinematics, one could say that the result has strayed too far from the source. But, as seen with LucaArts ’ The Secret of Monkey Island remaster and the work carried out on the original Halo remaster, that becomes moot with a simple press of a button or keystroke. The ability to switch between old and new - classic graphics and new remastered visuals - on the fly without any real disruption to the game. It’s one of those great features that sells the concept of a remaster or remake. Currently Warcraft III: Reforged only lets you do this from the main menu, and even then, the game weirdly tracks separate progress for the remastered campaigns and campaigns played in the old-style graphics. Yeah, let’s add that to the list of fixes too.

Better Support for Custom Games

Warcraft III has such a storied history with custom games and user-created content that it can be summed up in a single acronym – DOTA . A fan-creation for the original Warcraft III that has gone on to spawn one of the most vibrant and engaging genres in the industry today. It’s one of those situations that saw Blizzard change its policy for custom content – as seen in StarCraft II . Where, without getting too technical, anything you create belongs to Blizzard and copyright infringement is a no-no. This new policy has found its way into Warcraft III: Reforged, upsetting members of the community who have been playing custom games for well over a decade. Many of which act as fan-fiction, blurring franchise lines and properties in a way that is rarely seen anymore. Mario in Warcraft ? Sure. Without support for some of these games, as the old client has been merged with Reforged, the reality is that some of the past is being overwritten. Blizzard should be more open here, allow a robust offline mode for custom games and retroactively keep the older copyright infringement stuff free and clear from the new way.

The Northern Azeroth lights © Blizzard

Add a Battle Camera

Looking at Creative Assembly’s Total War series for inspiration this would simply be a toggle that, when pressed, would shift the camera close-up to highlight the action and conflict for your currently-selected group...

Being a remaster doesn’t mean that there shouldn’t be anything new – and much like with revamped cinematics, a dynamic battle camera would be one of those cool features that would highlight the new visuals. Looking at Creative Assembly’s Total War series for inspiration this would simply be a toggle that, when pressed, would shift the camera close-up to highlight the action and conflict for your currently-selected group. The ability to cycle between heroes and specific units and then seamlessly go back to the standard isometric view to sort out the next command is something that would work, both real-time in the campaign, and when viewing replays after a heated multiplayer match.

Job's Done © Blizzard

Keep the Patches Rolling

Since the release of Warcraft III: Reforged Blizzard has addressed the negative and constructive community feedback it has received and has already begun patching and updating the release. Features not present in Reforged but there in the original release – like leaderboards, clans and ranked play – is apparently on the cards. So far, we’ve seen updates that fix animation bugs and even unexpected crashes. Without a doubt Warcraft III: Reforged currently has fewer features and less of a community focus than the original – something Blizzard has pledged to address. But, as we’ve highlighted above there's plenty of room in the forge to craft something new, too.