"I've been dreaming about this" – Florian Lipowitz makes history in Paris
Three brutal weeks at the Tour de France tested Florian Lipowitz to the limit, but the German youngster emerged as one of the most exciting talents in cycling.
"It was a tough three weeks. I just wanted to get to the finish line safely," Florian Lipowitz said after completing his first Tour de France on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. True to his modest nature, the 24-year-old German played down a remarkable achievement: he not only secured Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe’s first-ever white jersey for best young rider, but also finished third overall in the general classification, beaten only by the biggest Tour stars of recent years, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.
For Lipowitz and his team, the past three weeks hadn't all gone to plan. The Tour didn't start without bumps – the team faced early setbacks, including crashes and time losses.
"Overall, there were many ups and downs, and the start wasn't ideal," Lipowitz admits. "But we grew closer and closer as a team. In the end, a result like this isn't just down to me, it's a team effort. We're riding through France for three weeks, but there's a lot more to it than that in terms of preparation. That's why I'm just happy that everything worked out so well and we can celebrate third place."
Rising best young rider and top contender
In 2025, Lipowitz was the best young rider at Paris–Nice and he went on to finish third behind Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June, earning another best young rider accolade. He entered this year's Tour de France in a support role for team leader Primož Roglič, but as the race progressed it became clear that Lipowitz had the bigger engine and fresher legs. It wasn't until Stage 15 that he moved up to third overall and took possession of the white jersey for the first time. Then, he fought hard throughout the final week to defend his position in a thrilling showdown with his closest rivals.
A dream come true for Lipowitz
"It's a dream come true to reach the podium of the Tour de France," Lipowitz said at his first Paris finish. "I've been thinking about it for several years, but I didn't think it would happen so soon." The former pro biathlete added: "I can be proud of myself, but also of the whole team. We worked very well together and fought hard until the end. It's very special."