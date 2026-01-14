Explained: Ford’s racing history and its partnership with Red Bull

Ford is back in Formula One with Red Bull. For the US car manufacturer, this isn’t a comeback story. It’s a continuation.

From beating Ferrari at Le Mans to powering champions across NASCAR, rally and F1, Ford has been shaping motorsport for almost a century. In 2026, the Blue Oval returns to the top of racing, alongside Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls, and it all begins in Detroit .

Let's dive into Ford's history in motorsports!

01 Ford’s early involvement in motorsport

From its earliest years, Ford used motorsport as both a proving ground and a powerful marketing tool. The brand quickly embraced competition to demonstrate durability and performance, most notably with the rugged Model T competing in endurance events and the advanced Model K and “999” racers setting speed records in the 1900s.

M-Sport Ford at Rally Germany © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

These successes established Ford’s reputation for reliability and innovation, embedding racing into the company’s identity long before it became a global automotive giant.

02 The “Total Performance” program and Le Mans victories

Ford’s “Total Performance” program, launched in the early 1960s, was a strategy to link racing success directly to showroom appeal.

The Ford GT at Le Mans in 1966 © 24h Le Mans

Its boldest goal was to beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s most prestigious endurance race. After early setbacks, Ford achieved a historic breakthrough in 1966 with a 1-2-3 finish by the GT40, then went on to win Le Mans four consecutive times (1966–1969).

These victories not only cemented Ford’s engineering credibility on the global stage but also became one of the most iconic chapters in motorsport history.

03 Ford’s NASCAR history and achievements

Ford has been a powerhouse in NASCAR since the sport’s earliest days, using stock-car racing to showcase durability, speed and brand loyalty in America’s most popular motorsport.

Ford has a long history with NASCAR © NASCAR

Through legendary teams and drivers, Ford has amassed dozens of Cup Series championships and hundreds of race wins. Its cars – from the Galaxie and Torino to the Thunderbird and modern Mustang – have become icons of American racing, making Ford one of NASCAR's most successful and enduring brands.

04 Ford’s role in Formula One and Cosworth engines

Ford’s impact on Formula One is inseparable from its partnership with Cosworth, which revolutionised the sport beginning in 1967 with the debut of the Ford-Cosworth DFV (Double Four Valve) engine. It went on to win more than 150 Grands Prix, making it the most successful engine in F1 history.

Ford Sierra RS Cosworth © Getty images

Through this programme, Ford became one of the most influential forces in Formula One, shaping decades of competition and helping define the modern era of Grand Prix racing.

05 Ford in rallying and the World Rally Championship

Ford has been a major force in rallying and the World Rally Championship (WRC) for decades, using the sport to prove the toughness and performance of its road cars on some of the world’s harshest terrain. Beginning with the Ford Escort and RS1800 in the 1970s, Ford achieved international success, including two WRC manufacturers’ titles (1979 and 2006) and numerous victories with legendary drivers such as Björn Waldegård, Ari Vatanen, Colin McRae and Marcus Grönholm.

The Ford Fiesta RS at Rally France 2011 © Ford

Later icons like the Focus WRC and Fiesta WRC kept Ford at the front of the championship for more than 20 years. These rallying achievements reinforced Ford’s image as a builder of fast, durable and driver-focused performance cars.

06 Ford’s return to Formula One with Red Bull Racing

Ford is making a high-profile return to Formula One in the 2026 season through a long-term technical partnership with Red Bull Powertrains, marking its first major F1 involvement in over two decades.

Big changes are coming for F1 and Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2026 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Under the Red Bull Ford Powertrains banner, Ford will collaborate with Red Bull to develop a next-generation hybrid power unit – including advanced electric motor, battery and sustainable fuel technologies – set to power both Oracle Red Bull Racing and the sister Racing Bulls team from 2026 through at least 2030.

07 Red Bull Racing and the 2026 car launch: where to watch

All eight Red Bull Racing championship winners © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Oracle Red Bull Racing 2026 season launch takes place on January 15, 2026. The team will unveil its new liveries and showcase its groundbreaking Red Bull Ford Powertrains partnership, which will be livestreamed on Red Bull TV directly from Detroit, Michigan.