Sergio Perez drives at Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party in Las Vegas, CA, USA on 05 November, 2022.
© Al Arena / Red Bull Content Pool
F1

This is the 2023 Formula 1 schedule

Max Verstappen looks to follow up last year’s historic success this season. Can he pull it off? We’ve created a detailed calendar of the 2023 F1 season so you don’t miss out on the action.
By Ildefonso García / Philipp Briel
5 min readUpdated on

Summary

  1. 1
    The 2023 Formula One calendar at a glance
  2. 2
    The season opener returns to Bahrain
  3. 3
    Next stop: Saudi Arabia
  4. 4
    Australian Grand Prix
  5. 5
    F1 2023 in Europe: Kickoff in Baku
  6. 6
    Race 5: Back in Miami
  7. 7
    Back to the narrow streets of Monte Carlo
  8. 8
    Racing ramps up at the Red Bull Ring
  9. 9
    The debut of Formula 1 2023 in Las Vegas
At the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was crowned Formula 1 World Champion for the second time in a row before also winning the Constructors' World Championship in Austin.
Soon, the reigning world champion will be on his mission to defend his title. In our 2023 Formula 1 calendar we provide you with an overview of all races of the coming season.
Christian Horner OBE
01

The 2023 Formula One calendar at a glance

With an expected 23 races this season, fans and drivers can gear up for more Grand Prix action than ever before. The season finale will once again be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which is set to take place on November 26, 2023.
Here’s the full schedule of all Formula 1 races in 2023:

Race

Date

Grand Prix

Location

1

March 5

Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir

2

March 19

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah

3

April 2

Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne

4

April 30

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku

5

May 7

Miami Grand Prix

Miami

6 *cancelled*

May 21

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola

7

May 28

Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo

8

June 4

Spanish Grand Prix

Barcelona

9

June 18

Canadian Grand Prix

Montréal

10

July 2

Austrian Grand Prix

Spielberg

11

July 9

British Grand Prix

Silverstone

12

July 23

Hungarian Grand Prix

Budapest

13

July 30

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa

14

August 27

Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort

15

September 3

Italian Grand Prix

Monza

16

September 17

Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore

17

September 24

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka

18

October 8

Qatar Grand Prix

Losail

19

October 22

USA Grand Prix

Austin

20

October 29

Mexican Grand Prix

Mexico City

21

November 13

Brazilian Grand Prix

São Paulo

22

November 18

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas

23

November 26

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi

02

The season opener returns to Bahrain

The 2023 Formula 1 season will open in Bahrain. Since the 2020 season, the first race of each year has been held here. On March 3, 2023 there will be a practice session, with the first race of the season hitting the track on Sunday March 5th.
After facing a bit of bad luck at this stop last year, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez hope to start the season better and be able to score points right at the start of the season.
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20, 2022.

Verstappen and Leclerc had a stirring fight for the lead

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Next stop: Saudi Arabia

The brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere race in the 2021 season, which saw Verstappen claim second place. In the 2022 season, the double world champion secured his first win at this Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 27, 2022.

Verstappen's season got off the ground with his last-gasp triumph

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

This year, drivers will compete in the third race ever on the fast track on March 19, 2023.
04

Australian Grand Prix

In the fourth race of season, the circuit is heading down under. The 2023 Australian Grand Prix will take place on April 2, 2023, after a short break for the drivers. In 2021, the race was cancelled, and returned in the 2022 season.
Sergio Pérez of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Australian Grand Prix on April 10, 2022.

At the 10th time of asking, Pérez made the Melbourne rostrum

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

05

F1 2023 in Europe: Kickoff in Baku

Significantly earlier than in previous years, the Formula 1 circuit will stop in Azerbaijan in 2023. On April 30, 2023, the Red Bull Racing duo of Verstappen and Pérez are hoping to repeat last year's one-two finish.
06

Race 5: Back in Miami

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8, 2022.

A trophy and a Dolphins helmet were the spoils in Miami for Max

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in 2022. In the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, drivers return to the USA at the beginning of May 2023 to determine the winner on the tight and narrow track at the Miami International Autodrome.
There are 19 tight corners to master on the 5.41 km long course. Three long straights offer enough space for overtaking maneuvers while the F1 cars accelerate to over 320 km/h.
On the road all over the world: In our show Red Bull Racing Road Trips, former and current F1 drivers head to cool locations around the world.
07

Back to the narrow streets of Monte Carlo

Sergio Pérez of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 29, 2022.

It was all smiles (for the Red Bull trio) on the unique Monaco podium

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, the season will hit Monte Carlo once again for the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28. Can Sergio Pérez repeat his victory from last season?
Here, drivers will creep around the legendary casino, Mirabeau, and the Loews Curve — which marks the slowest corner on the F1 calendar.
08

Racing ramps up at the Red Bull Ring

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 10, 2022.

There was no doubt who was the fan favourite at the Red Bull Ring...

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

On July 2nd, the Austrian Grand Prix will take place at the Red Bull Ring. Like the previous year where Verstappen secured second place on the podium with crowds of Dutch fans in attendance, the Ring will likely be filled with them once again.
09

The debut of Formula 1 2023 in Las Vegas

Sergio Pérez drives a Red Bull Racing car in front of Caesars Palace

Sergio Pérez drives a Red Bull Racing car in front of Caesars Palace

© Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

A new track awaits drivers and fans with the Qatar Grand Prix on October 8th, with the Losail International Circuit already hosting a race of the F1 season in 2021.
However, the world awaits the premiere of the penultimate race of the 2023 season, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place for the first time. It will be the third and last race of the season in the USA.
The premier class last made an appearance in the U.S. city in 1982, but at that time it was on a different route.
The 2023 route is 6.12 kilometres long and features six right-hand and 11 left-hand corners as well as three long straights. Top speeds of up to 342 km/h are expected. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on November 18th.
