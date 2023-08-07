With an expected 23 races this season, fans and drivers can gear up for more Grand Prix action than ever before. The season finale will once again be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which is set to take place on November 26, 2023.
Here’s the full schedule of all Formula 1 races in 2023:
Race
Date
Grand Prix
Location
1
March 5
Bahrain Grand Prix
Sakhir
2
March 19
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
3
April 2
Australian Grand Prix
Melbourne
4
April 30
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku
5
May 7
Miami Grand Prix
Miami
6 *cancelled*
May 21
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Imola
7
May 28
Monaco Grand Prix
Monte Carlo
8
June 4
Spanish Grand Prix
Barcelona
9
June 18
Canadian Grand Prix
Montréal
10
July 2
Austrian Grand Prix
Spielberg
11
July 9
British Grand Prix
Silverstone
12
July 23
Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest
13
July 30
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa
14
August 27
Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort
15
September 3
Italian Grand Prix
Monza
16
September 17
Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore
17
September 24
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka
18
October 8
Qatar Grand Prix
Losail
19
October 22
USA Grand Prix
Austin
20
October 29
Mexican Grand Prix
Mexico City
21
November 13
Brazilian Grand Prix
São Paulo
22
November 18
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas
23
November 26
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi
02
The season opener returns to Bahrain
The 2023 Formula 1 season will open in Bahrain. Since the 2020 season, the first race of each year has been held here. On March 3, 2023 there will be a practice session, with the first race of the season hitting the track on Sunday March 5th.
The brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere race in the 2021 season, which saw Verstappen claim second place. In the 2022 season, the double world champion secured his first win at this Grand Prix.
This year, drivers will compete in the third race ever on the fast track on March 19, 2023.
04
Australian Grand Prix
In the fourth race of season, the circuit is heading down under. The 2023 Australian Grand Prix will take place on April 2, 2023, after a short break for the drivers. In 2021, the race was cancelled, and returned in the 2022 season.
05
F1 2023 in Europe: Kickoff in Baku
Significantly earlier than in previous years, the Formula 1 circuit will stop in Azerbaijan in 2023. On April 30, 2023, the Red Bull Racing duo of Verstappen and Pérez are hoping to repeat last year's one-two finish.
06
Race 5: Back in Miami
The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in 2022. In the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, drivers return to the USA at the beginning of May 2023 to determine the winner on the tight and narrow track at the Miami International Autodrome.
There are 19 tight corners to master on the 5.41 km long course. Three long straights offer enough space for overtaking maneuvers while the F1 cars accelerate to over 320 km/h.
On the road all over the world: In our show Red Bull Racing Road Trips, former and current F1 drivers head to cool locations around the world.
On July 2nd, the Austrian Grand Prix will take place at the Red Bull Ring. Like the previous year where Verstappen secured second place on the podium with crowds of Dutch fans in attendance, the Ring will likely be filled with them once again.
09
The debut of Formula 1 2023 in Las Vegas
A new track awaits drivers and fans with the Qatar Grand Prix on October 8th, with the Losail International Circuit already hosting a race of the F1 season in 2021.
However, the world awaits the premiere of the penultimate race of the 2023 season, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place for the first time. It will be the third and last race of the season in the USA.
The premier class last made an appearance in the U.S. city in 1982, but at that time it was on a different route.
The 2023 route is 6.12 kilometres long and features six right-hand and 11 left-hand corners as well as three long straights. Top speeds of up to 342 km/h are expected. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on November 18th.
