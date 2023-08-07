At the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was crowned Formula 1 World Champion for the second time in a row before also winning the Constructors' World Championship in Austin.

Soon, the reigning world champion will be on his mission to defend his title. In our 2023 Formula 1 calendar we provide you with an overview of all races of the coming season.

01 The 2023 Formula One calendar at a glance

With an expected 23 races this season, fans and drivers can gear up for more Grand Prix action than ever before. The season finale will once again be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which is set to take place on November 26, 2023.

Here’s the full schedule of all Formula 1 races in 2023:

Race Date Grand Prix Location 1 March 5 Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir 2 March 19 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah 3 April 2 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne 4 April 30 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku 5 May 7 Miami Grand Prix Miami 6 *cancelled* May 21 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Imola 7 May 28 Monaco Grand Prix Monte Carlo 8 June 4 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona 9 June 18 Canadian Grand Prix Montréal 10 July 2 Austrian Grand Prix Spielberg 11 July 9 British Grand Prix Silverstone 12 July 23 Hungarian Grand Prix Budapest 13 July 30 Belgian Grand Prix Spa 14 August 27 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort 15 September 3 Italian Grand Prix Monza 16 September 17 Singapore Grand Prix Singapore 17 September 24 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka 18 October 8 Qatar Grand Prix Losail 19 October 22 USA Grand Prix Austin 20 October 29 Mexican Grand Prix Mexico City 21 November 13 Brazilian Grand Prix São Paulo 22 November 18 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas 23 November 26 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Abu Dhabi

02 The season opener returns to Bahrain

The 2023 Formula 1 season will open in Bahrain. Since the 2020 season, the first race of each year has been held here. On March 3, 2023 there will be a practice session, with the first race of the season hitting the track on Sunday March 5th.

After facing a bit of bad luck at this stop last year, Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez hope to start the season better and be able to score points right at the start of the season.

Verstappen and Leclerc had a stirring fight for the lead © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Next stop: Saudi Arabia

The brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere race in the 2021 season , which saw Verstappen claim second place. In the 2022 season , the double world champion secured his first win at this Grand Prix.

Verstappen's season got off the ground with his last-gasp triumph © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

This year, drivers will compete in the third race ever on the fast track on March 19, 2023.

04 Australian Grand Prix

In the fourth race of season, the circuit is heading down under. The 2023 Australian Grand Prix will take place on April 2, 2023, after a short break for the drivers. In 2021, the race was cancelled, and returned in the 2022 season.

At the 10th time of asking, Pérez made the Melbourne rostrum © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

05 F1 2023 in Europe: Kickoff in Baku

Significantly earlier than in previous years, the Formula 1 circuit will stop in Azerbaijan in 2023. On April 30, 2023, the Red Bull Racing duo of Verstappen and Pérez are hoping to repeat last year's one-two finish .

06 Race 5: Back in Miami

A trophy and a Dolphins helmet were the spoils in Miami for Max © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Miami Grand Prix made its debut in 2022. In the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, drivers return to the USA at the beginning of May 2023 to determine the winner on the tight and narrow track at the Miami International Autodrome.

There are 19 tight corners to master on the 5.41 km long course. Three long straights offer enough space for overtaking maneuvers while the F1 cars accelerate to over 320 km/h.

07 Back to the narrow streets of Monte Carlo

It was all smiles (for the Red Bull trio) on the unique Monaco podium © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, the season will hit Monte Carlo once again for the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28. Can Sergio Pérez repeat his victory from last season ?

Here, drivers will creep around the legendary casino, Mirabeau, and the Loews Curve — which marks the slowest corner on the F1 calendar.

08 Racing ramps up at the Red Bull Ring

There was no doubt who was the fan favourite at the Red Bull Ring... © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

On July 2nd, the Austrian Grand Prix will take place at the Red Bull Ring. Like the previous year where Verstappen secured second place on the podium with crowds of Dutch fans in attendance, the Ring will likely be filled with them once again.

09 The debut of Formula 1 2023 in Las Vegas

Sergio Pérez drives a Red Bull Racing car in front of Caesars Palace © Garth Milan / Red Bull Content Pool

A new track awaits drivers and fans with the Qatar Grand Prix on October 8th, with the Losail International Circuit already hosting a race of the F1 season in 2021.

However, the world awaits the premiere of the penultimate race of the 2023 season, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place for the first time. It will be the third and last race of the season in the USA.

The premier class last made an appearance in the U.S. city in 1982, but at that time it was on a different route.

The 2023 route is 6.12 kilometres long and features six right-hand and 11 left-hand corners as well as three long straights. Top speeds of up to 342 km/h are expected. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on November 18th.

